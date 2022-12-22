President Zelensky Of Ukraine Seeks Assistance From The United States In Defeating Russia

Photo by Specna Arms on Unsplash

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, declared in a bold speech to US senators on his first overseas trip since Russia's invasion that his country is "alive and kicking" and will never capitulate.

According to Mr. Zelensky, US military assistance to Ukraine wasn't a gift but rather an investment in future security. His appeal comes as there are indications that Republican members in Congress will be looking more closely at US funding.

However, Vice President Joe Biden promised to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." A new $2 billion (£1.7 billion) aid package was offered by Mr. Biden, along with another $45 billion.

Mr. Biden told reporters at a press briefing that he was "not at all worried" about maintaining the unity of the international coalition.

The US president declared that he felt "very good" about the unity of support for Ukraine, amid worries that some allies may be feeling the pressure of the conflict's cost and interruption to world food and energy supply.

The US has already pledged $50 billion (£41 billion) in humanitarian, financial, and security aid to Ukraine, making it its most significant ally. This is a significant amount compared to other nations.

Zelensky held out hope that Congress would approve an additional $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine, which is presently before the United States Senate, to "help us to defend our values and independence" while donning his signature battle sweatshirt and footwear.

Republicans, who will dominate the House of Representatives in January, have issued a warning that they would not give Ukraine a "blank cheque." In actuality, Republican support for ongoing aid has been dwindling. Just over half of Republican voters backed assistance to Ukraine in a study taken in November, down from 80% in March.

However, Mr. Zelensky, who flew from the Polish city of Rzeszow on a US Air Force jet, declared that "regardless of changes in the Congress" he thought there would be broad support for his nation.

He also delivered an emotional appeal in front of a joint meeting of Congress, and almost all of the politicians applauded him during his address (18 times, with the possible exception of a few Republican legislators who did not).

Talking to them in English, he assured them that his nation was still holding strong "against all odds" and forecasted "a turning point" in the battle for the following year. Mr. Zelensky compared the war's severity to the United States soldiers who fought the Nazis in World War Two.

"The Russians' tactic is primitive. They burn down and destroy everything they see. They sent convicts to the front lines, to the war. They threw everything against us, similar to the other tyranny, which in the Battle of the Bulge threw everything it had against the free world. Just like the brave American soldiers who held their lines and fought back Hitler's forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's forces this Christmas. Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," he mumbled.

Following his address, Mr. Zelensky gave Congress a battle flag that had been signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, a frontline city in eastern Ukraine that he had visited the day before his journey to Washington.

A new Patriot missile system is part of the security assistance package that Washington revealed on Wednesday, and it is anticipated to help Ukraine defend its cities from Russian missiles and drone attacks on vital infrastructure.

The deployment of the sophisticated surface-to-air missile system will be viewed as aggressive, according to the Russian foreign ministry. Earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Putin stated that he didn't think his nation was to fault for the conflict in Ukraine and added that both nations were "sharing a tragedy"

The US military calculates that since Russia stormed Ukraine on 24 February, at least 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died or were wounded, as well as approximately 40,000 civilians.

Moreover, 7.8 million people, including Russians, have been identified by the UN as refugees from Ukraine. People who were compelled to leave their houses but are still in Ukraine are not included in the statistics.