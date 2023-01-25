Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre Nichols

5 Memphis Officers involvement with the death of Tyre Nichols FIRED! Photo by Washington Post

Tyre Nichols in the hospital after his arrest. Photo by Nichols’ family

A protest broke out over the weekend after a Memphis community calls for the 5 former Memphis police officers involved in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols to be charged with first degree murder.

Tyre Nichols, a 29 year old black male from Memphis Tennessee, was seen on police video cam being beaten, tazed and pepper sprayed by Memphis Police for 3 minutes while several other officers just stood there and watched. Nichols can be heard saying, ‘I can’t breathe’ but that did not stop police from continuing to beat him.

On January 7 Memphis Police pulled over Nichols for reckless driving. There was a confrontation as police approached the driver, the driver then ran on foot, before a second confrontation leading to the apprehension of Nichols, and ultimately the end of his short life.

Nichols was transported to a near by hospital, where a photo of him was taken, visibly bleeding and beaten, while on a ventilator. Nichols died 3 days later, on January 10, 2023.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Nichols’ family, gave a statement on behalf of the family, stating Federal authorities have launched a civil rights investigation into the 5 black male officers involved in this case. The 5 officers have been fired. The 5 officers involved are 1. Tadarrius Bean, 2. Demetrius Haley, 3. Emmitt Martin III, 4. Desmond Mills Jr. and 5. Justin Smith.

Relatives have reported that the officers who pulled Nichols over were in an unmarked car. And that Tyre suffered cardiac arrest and kidney failure due to the beating.

Nichols moved to Memphis with his family only one year ago from California.