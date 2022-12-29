Learning the Difference Between Digital and Electronic Signatures

Knowing what types of electronic signatures exist is essential to choosing the right tool for your business. The two most popular types are digital signatures and electronic signatures. Many companies are considering implementing HR electronic document management with the transition to remote and hybrid work formats. And here, without digital and electronic signatures - no way. However, they are often confused. This article will discuss the difference between digital and electronic signatures.

What is a digital signature?

Photo by Signature Pro on Unsplash

A digital signature is a process of signing a digital document analogous to signing an ordinary paper document. A digital signature uses the same encryption/decryption technology used for an electronic signature. But it is not a type of electronic signature. It assures the reliability of the data associated with a signed document, allowing it to confirm the genuineness of a signed copy. It cannot show a person's purpose in signing a paper or be legally bound to a contract.

E-signature tools that only digitally sign papers usually lack feature sets found in top-notch e-signature tools. For example, they lack out-of-the-box UI, transaction management, and advanced workflow customization capabilities.

So when picking a tool to handle your signing operations, it’s vital to guarantee it is constructed on digital signature technology to assure the document's integrity and underlying signatures. Without digital signatures, your document-based dealings may not be lawfully binding. This puts you and your firm in danger in compliance or lawful subject circumstances.

What is a digital signature certificate?

A digital signature certificate confirms that the digital signature belongs to its owner and contains:

Public key - for generation of digital signatures

Private key - for verification of signature authenticity by the recipient

Information about the owner - for verification of information about the document's author by the recipient

It is necessary to obtain a digital signature certificate from one of the certification centers to start using the digital signature (to submit reports, participate in electronic tenders, and sign, encrypt and decrypt documents).

In this case, the function of the certification center is to verify the authenticity of the owner's information and issue a certificate. The certificate has a limited validity period to comply with information security rules.

In the case of a private key compromise (for example, the owner has lost or left unattended the key carrier), the loss of the password, or a change of details, the certificate is revoked, and a new one is issued.

What is an electronic signature?

According to the U.S Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act , an electronic signature is an "electronic sound, symbol, or process attached to, or associated with, a contract or other record and adopted by a person with the intent to sign a record."

An electronic signature comes in handy if the company uses emails and asks for confirmation of familiarization with orders, local normative acts, and other internal corporate documents. A simple example: you receive an email at your mailbox where the director asks you to be at work by 7:30 instead of 8:00 on September 11. In most cases, no special signature is needed for confirmation. Even a simple "Okay" in the email sent by corporate mail would be sufficient. Interestingly, such a response will be an electronic signature, but the simplest one. But there is an important nuance. The employer and the employee must agree on what can be considered an electronic signature in the company. As a rule, these moments are reflected in the labor contract or additional agreements.

You can't do without a simple electronic signature to sign an employment contract or a document on financial responsibility. Even if your employer offers you to sign a pdf file, such a document will have no legal value in court. You need more serious instruments: an advanced electronic signature (AES) or a qualified electronic signature (QES).

Now you know the difference between a digital and electronic signature

The digital signature is the result of cryptographic transformations of a document with the help of a particular program. Simply put, a system-generated file is attached to an electronic document. It proves two important moments at once:

Document was signed

A person who exactly did it and what powers he or she has

With the help of a digital signature, it is also possible to determine the exact date of signing and the document's integrity. If someone suddenly decides to make changes, the system fixes it. But everything depends on the nuances of the signature and the service where it is applied.

Electronic signatures are famous because they are easy to use. Customers can sign documents online with the click of a mouse or their fingers to trace a handwritten signature to paper. They are not regulated like digital signatures. An electronic signature can include a roughly handwritten signed pdf file, an email sent on request, a username and password (user authorization in the system), and even an entered code from a banking application confirming payment.