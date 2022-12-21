Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In Jail

Following his conviction for manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson in her own house in 2019, a former Texas police officer was sentenced to a term of roughly 12 years in prison on Tuesday.

For killing Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, Aaron Dean, a 38-year-old White former Fort Worth police officer, could have received up to 20 years in jail.

As the judgment was read in court, Dean, dressed in a gray suit, stood without showing any emotion. Following the announcement of the sentence of 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in jail, Jefferson's family members read impact statements.

"My sister did not do anything wrong. She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be, and yet turned out to be the most dangerous. She was murdered and, as her big sister, I live every day with the pain that I could not do my job and protect her," Ashley Carr, Jefferson's sister, said. Carr expressed sympathy for Dean.

"Not because of the punishment you have received for your crime. You and I both know that is insufficient. I pity your ignorance... You do not know enough to be ashamed. You're not self-aware enough to understand your responsibility for this evil act," In court, she revealed to Dean.

After finding Dean guilty last Thursday, the jury started considering the sentence on Monday.

The prosecution requested that Dean receive the maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, claiming that any less would be a "travesty of justice." Dean was working in his capacity as a police officer and did not require rehabilitation, according to Dean's defense, which argued for a suspended sentence and community supervision.

The punishment was given more than three years after the fatal incident that occurred when Dean and his partner arrived at Jefferson's home on October 12, 2019, at about 2:25 a.m. After a neighbor reported that her doors were open to the non-emergency police line, they came to her residence. They didn't identify themselves as police when they arrived at the house, and Dean then fatally shot Jefferson through a bedroom window while they were playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.

Days later, Dean was detained and charged with murder, and he resigned from the police department. For the past three years, he has been free on bond.

The trial's testimony started on December 5, including topics like racism, police brutality, gun rights, and body camera footage.

Although Dean was accused of murder, the jury was permitted to find him guilty of manslaughter, a less serious penalty. Before announcing a guilty decision on Thursday, they had debated for more than 13 hours, according to CNN affiliate WFAA. According to the station, this is the first time a police officer in Tarrant County has been found guilty of homicide while on duty.

Dean testified that he shot at Jefferson because she brandished a gun at him during the trial, and defense attorneys claimed that Dean fired in self-defense. In his testimony, he stated that the open doors and ransacked appearance of the home led him to suspect that it was being burglarized.

"The state cannot prove to you beyond a reasonable doubt that this was not self-defense. It's tragic, but is not an offense under the state of Texas," said defense attorney Bob Gill.

Authorities countered that there was no proof he saw a pistol in the woman's grasp before firing at her. Furthermore, according to testimony from Jefferson's 11-year-old nephew, who was present at the scene, he did not see her point a gun at the window. Carol Darch, Dean's police partner, claimed that when they entered the home shortly after the incident, Dean made no mention of having seen a gun.

In her closing remarks, Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener informed the jury: "Can you feel safe? When you think about your house, you think about safety. It's where you go to retreat, to get away from the world."

According to her family's attorney, Jefferson earned a biology degree from the Xavier University of Louisiana in 2014 and worked in the sales of pharmaceutical equipment.

According to family attorney S. Lee Merritt, she had relocated to Fort Worth a few months earlier to care for her ailing mother and her nephews.

Zion Carr, who was eight years old and with his "Aunt Tay" in the bedroom when she was shot, was the first witness for the prosecution.

After they unintentionally burned hamburgers earlier that evening, the youngster, now 11 years old, stated that they opened the doors to let the smoke leave the house.

He testified that Jefferson heard a noise outside while he and his aunt were up late playing video games. She then went to her purse to get her gun. He testified that he did not see her point her gun toward the window.

While his aunt was falling to the ground and crying, Zion claimed he did not hear or see anything outside the window.

"I was thinking, 'Is it a dream?' She was crying and just shaking," he testified.

Darch, Dean's police partner, was also called to the witness stand by the prosecution. Darch confirmed that she went to the house with Dean to conduct the investigation.

Two doors were open, lights were on the inside, cupboards were wide open, and items were scattered across the living room and kitchen area, according to the woman, who claimed she felt the house was being burglarized.

She said that when Dean started shouting orders for Jefferson to put her hands up, she was facing the window. Darch claimed that as she turned around, she heard a gunshot. She then peered over Dean's shoulder and noticed a face with "as big as saucers." eyes in the window.

She said during her testimony that neither she nor Dean ever saw Jefferson with a pistol.

Last Monday, Dean stated during his testimony that Jefferson was the reason he fired at Jefferson.

"As I started to get that second phrase out, 'Show me your hands,' I saw a silhouette. I was looking right down the barrel of a gun, and when I saw the barrel of that gun pointed at me, I fired a single shot from my duty weapon," said the former officer.

During cross-examination, Dean acknowledged that several of his actions that evening were "bad police work," including firing without noticing her hands or what was behind her, neglecting to alert his partner when he saw a pistol, and racing into the house before making sure it was secure.

"You've got another fellow officer from the Fort Worth Police Department entering a home which you have determined to be a burglary in progress with a possible armed assailant, and you didn't think to tell your partner, 'Hey there's a gun inside?'" prosecutor R. Dale Smith inquired.

"No," Dean let out.

"You didn't think to tell her, 'Hey I saw somebody with a gun?'" Smith inquired.

"No," he mumbled.