AcreTrader Tricks Farmers and Novice Investors into Excessive Fees

AcreTrader is an independent group that connects investors with farmers looking for funding by offering farmers equity funding through leasebacks and then passing those loans to investors. Investors choose which farms or timberland they want to invest in with minimum investment akin to a used car. Their leaseback loans typically last 3-5 years with farmers paid upfront for a portion of future profits. They have been open since 2020 and allegedly have part ownership of over 100 farms with over 305.1 million dollars raised.

Immediately apparent is there is no real demand for this service whatsoever because farming REITs exist (Real Estate Investment Trusts). These are publicly traded stocks that are tax-exempt but are required to pass on most profits to investors after expenses. AcreTrader could have listed on a stock exchange and bought permanent part ownership in a list of farms and turned the same profit without having to bother actively finding lenders and borrowers. Indeed, there are two farmland REITs and three timberland REITs already that own properties meeting AcreTrader’s investment criteria and each has fewer employees and more land than AcreTrader. This does not include many diversified REITs that hold some farmland among other investments like apartment buildings and factories.

Nominally, they are only open to “accredited investors” but nowhere in their advertisements does it say that. In fact, their advertisements are featured on YouTube and social media sites where they will mostly be seen by lower-income investors. Likewise, their site has a “learning center” akin to Robinhood’s, showing they are clearly marketing toward novice investors. They announced on February 1st, 2023 that they were seeking a license to be a broker-dealer, allowing them to market to any and all investors. Likewise, their signup page lets you skip all the income verification questions but does not allow one to invest until that information has been verified. There is no way to tell if they do verify any of the information given as it all appears to be done manually. However, this is the first of a long list of irregularities in the business that point to a clear lack of sincerity.

Their main tagline is “investing in farmland simplified” but with the high minimum buy-in prices and illiquidity, it is hard to see how that is so when better means were invented decades ago. They also boast the diversification benefits of investing in farmland, which is true but they are having investors pick individual properties instead of taking a sliver of ownership of all properties. This eliminates nearly all diversification benefits.

They are very selective when they show their actual returns. They show five farms where they claim to have “exited” for a good profit, but four of them are still pending sale. It also cannot be verified if they really do fund these farms, as at least some farms they own are also listed for sale on local real estate websites. Likewise, they intentionally exaggerate the average returns, saying farmland returns an average of 11% a year in crop income and land value increase. This is misleading, as that is the return on a good year, the average long-term return is below that even before taxes and fees.

They do not outright lie in this case, as in their charts they post similarly rosy pictures for other investments and give the returns of stocks as 12%. However, they show REITs as high-risk high-reward assets and they show corporate bonds as less volatile than government bonds, which is simply bizarre and likely shows they are very selective in what assets they include in their statistics. However, they claim the volatility of farmland is low, akin to bonds. Their argument is farmland offers a return almost as good as stocks, and almost as safe as corporate bonds. Note this is only one step down from the returns Bernie Madoff was offering, with a 12% return a year with volatility akin to bonds. Their chart also shows gold having a net positive return, but that is because according to their own statements, their data only goes back to 1990.

However, they are pulling a classic trick of using illiquidity to hide risk. In hard times, publicly traded assets like stocks have their prices updated instantly to reflect that. However, private assets like the farms AcreTrader has cannot have their price updated every second of the day, they just simply will not find a buyer in hard times. If they actually attempted to liquidate in hard times, they would do so at “fire sale prices” and realize that massive loss that was otherwise hidden from view. This is why AcreTrader’s charts show CDs as having near zero volatility, as it is impossible to liquidate these investments without incurring fees.

The only thing 100% honest about their pitch is that farmland is largely immune to inflation since they are making food and other essentials that people must buy at any price.

Fees are a major issue, as they are very high. They charge 0.75% per year, more than twice what any passive investment fund will charge. This is all besides commissions and closing fees on both the farmer and the investor, which is clearly the real reason they only hold onto investments for 3-5 years. With these sorts of fees, some investors would be better off owning a farm outright, while all others would get better returns investing in REITs. For comparison, ARK Invest was advertising returns that would easily make them the best-performing investment fund of all time but is only charging a 0.75% per year management fee. More importantly, their website claims their system reduces fees, which is almost certainly a deliberate falsification. They also have the classic red flag of referring to their dividends as “passive income,” which appears a lot in investment scams because it is literally an offer of free money. This is doubly ironic since AcreTrader requires investors to actively manage their portfolios.

The question that must be asked is what farmers would be a part of this? The high expected returns and high fees mean the farmer is paying far more for funding than they would for simple bank loans. Most rural banks offer special farmers' loans in which they lend money for seed crops or equipment and take payment at harvest time. However, AcreTrader’s website clearly targets farmers with an appetite for leverage, saying they can use the money to buy more land or better equipment. This is true, but only a struggling or foolish farmer would choose equity funding over using his own savings or a bank loan. This introduces negative selection to AcreTrader’s holdings, where the farms they hold are likely producing less than farms that are fully owned by the farmer. This is also likely why many of their holdings are also listed for sale locally.

That is unless the funding they’re offering to farmers is at an attractive interest rate like bank loans. This would make AcreTrader a classic Ponzi scheme, bringing in investors and borrowers by offering unsustainable interest rates to both. However, this is speculation, as AcreTrader does all their business with farmers verbally over the phone and it is not known what they charge. Since they are not a regulated institution at this time, it is impossible to confirm or deny any of that. The Bar Works fraud was busted by the SEC for a similar scam, except in that case they were also selling the same office space multiple times.

The company itself is based in the CEO’s hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas. It is the most natural racket in the world for an investment banker from the Midwest to run a predatory farming investment scheme. However, his success appears to have come years ago when he somehow convinced venture capital investors to fund a product no one needed or asked for and to put a guy under 40 in charge of it when there are literally thousands of persons with better qualifications. However, much of the funds they received was in the investment frenzy of 2020 and 2021 when some large investment firms were closing a multi-million dollar deal every day. It is likewise ironic that AcreTrader claims farmland investing has zero leverage when both they and the farmers they work with are burning through equity investor funds on expansionist schemes like there is no tomorrow. Indeed, it is often the case that ordinarily safe investments are leveraged up until they become high-risk investments.

However, any and all investors can be advised to stay away from AcreTrader. Even assuming no criminal wrongdoing, they are certainly seeking creative ways to get investors to pay them high fees. The investor can be advised that REITs with salaried managers are available for less than 20 dollars a share are available at licensed brokerages whose fees are often less than 0.1%, and these offer a return identical to any land AcreTrader can offer due to their fully automated systems.