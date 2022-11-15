Coffeyville Refinery's Security Team has Prodigious Termination Rates.

Getty Images

In Coffeyville, Kansas there is a substantial refinery called CVR and owned by Coffeyville Resources. The refinery has been in continuous operation for many years and many sections of the facility are leased out to partners and contractors. However, the security contractors guarding the site, a team of 24-31 people, have a strange quandary where turnover is so high that a significant portion of the population of Coffeyville and neighboring towns has worked there at some point. No exact estimate can be made, but the average length of employment is less than 1 year even when top managers are included.

For many years CVR contracted Securitas to supply a quota of guards to fill a variety of posts. However, that ended in January 2021 when Garda won the contract. The district manager at Securitas, Brent Schimtgen, said they had lost the contract because his bid accounted for raising the starting wage for guards from $12.25 an hour to $15.00 an hour and CVR simply went with the lowest bidder. Upon losing the contract he called his competition at Garda and gave them his “condolences.” He said it had become widely known locally that turnover and working hours were terrible as guards at the refinery and said that combined with low starting wages meant they simply never received qualified applicants and everyone they hired went elsewhere given the opportunity. An unfortunate caveat to any security contract was the customer could suspend any guard for any reason, and he had no shortage of pretext reasons he was given by customers who disliked this guard or that without stating if they worked for CVR or not. However, Mr. Schimtgen said that rural counties and smaller towns were like “islands,” as there was rarely if ever any nearby post to transfer guards to if they were suspended by a customer, forcing Securitas to fire them without cause.

One long-time employee said that he had trained 400 unique persons in his 7 years there not including persons terminated and later rehired. The lower managers and senior guards working there report having routinely worked over 70 hours a week, mostly because posts were vacated faster than they could be filled. A staff of several “flex officers” was maintained to fill in odd shifts as needed, but the refinery never had a full quota of such guards, and these guards say they rarely work less than 60 hours a week. The switch from Securitas to Garda entailed no change in personnel, as existing guards and managers simply switched uniforms and employers.

The top management for these guards was a mix of both CVR employees and security contractors. Current and former guards said they were seldom seen, and when they did turn up without notice it was for a quick inspection in which they would invariably find something to berate the guards over some real or perceived infraction and remind them of basic duties, only for the guards to politely ignore them.

Among the terminations and write-ups known, they were consistently for quite frivolous reasons. The posted speed limit at the refinery is 5 MPH, however only the security contractors were expected to follow that rule. Speeds of around 15-20 MPH were typical among CVR employees and other contractors and partners of all ranks on the many gravel and paved streets of the large facility, but guards were written up if they did not ride the breaks down the road to stay under the gratuitous speed limit. No specific case of termination for speeding is known, but this seems likely.

Likewise, the paperwork given to the guards to fill out for visitors was expected to be treated with semi-religious zeal. Every manager and seasoned employee expected the forms to be filled out in a specific way, but all their demands contradicted each other with some leaving sections blank and others filling them out best they could. However, all the paperwork was filed into large folders each day, those folders put in a box every month, and those boxes put into a closet without ever been read. At least one guard was terminated solely for a paperwork error, as while a delivery truck was allowed in by the correct procedure, he forgot to grab his clipboard. He attempted to retroactively fill out the form, but his manager said that wasn’t appropriate. At this time, the guard had no known demerits and he was never called in to speak to the bosses, but instead was immediately suspended over the phone.

Likewise, several guards have been terminated for the half-hearted inspections of vehicles that are expected. The refinery largely sees the same persons and deliveries come through week after week, but each guard was expected to do at least three random inspections on top of their regular duties regardless of how busy or deserted the place was. They were expected to both check every part of a vehicle while they were not allowed to touch anything that was not theirs. These random inspections were never random nor inspections, as guards and regular employees conspired together to get the chore done without holding anyone up, never inspecting any persons in the midst of clocking in or clocking out. CVR’s quality control team was specifically targeted as the laboratory was outside the main refinery and their trucks passed through the gates with samples many times a day and they were not in a rush. Nonetheless, unknown managers viewed some of the inspections and terminated guards for minor infractions such as not looking under the passenger seat (despite most inspections being done in this half-hearted manner).

Of all the potential causes of these draconian measures, strict professionalism can be ruled out. High rates of absenteeism were tolerated with no action being taken against guards that had excused or unexcused absences of as much as 30% of working days. This was common enough that employees that worked in completely different areas of the plant could notice the irregularities in staffing. This is also strange, as Securitas managers were also known to berate or even yell at guards who asked for any day off even if they were not scheduled for that day. Or rather, they would do so to the junior guards, as guards that were friends with the managers found they could ask for any day off they wanted without issue. It is not known to what extent favoritism affected any other decision made at CVR, Securitas, or Garda.

The uncertainty of hours was also an issue, as the week’s schedule was never made until Thursday afternoon right before management clocked out when it went into effect that next day. This was particularly an issue with the flex officers, who could not commit to any date when they had to be away from work without making management angry. However, most flex officers quickly either got regular posts or left the company.

Voluntary terminations were just as common, most often in the form of job abandonment. One guard turned in two weeks’ notice, saying she found a different job, but after just one day lost the willpower to keep coming to work. Another employee, known to have been applying for other jobs and among the chronically absentee, simply quit over the phone rather than explain yet another no-show.

Both the CVR security manager Monique Strimple and the Garda account manager Leroy Kastler did not respond to requests for comment. This behavior is known to have predated Mr. Kastler’s tenure in his position, but his predecessor could not be reached for comment. However, the previous account manager at Securitas had only worked with the company for approximately 6 years upon leaving that position, and Mr. Kastler has filled his current position for less than 2 years. It is hard to pin any given termination on any given manager as the reason given is taken without question and relayed without giving the name of who ordered it. All that most ex-guards know is that “CVR” ordered their removal.