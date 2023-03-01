🌈Your Tarot Readings for March 2023☘️

Elementually

Welcome, stargazers! I'm here to give you a fun and lighthearted tarot reading for the month of March 2023.

Get ready for some insight and guidance to help you navigate the month ahead. Let's dive in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163TQ6_0l3LNmKg00
Photo byPaola FrancoonUnsplash

♈ Aries (March 21 - April 19)

🃏 Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Aries, the Eight of Wands represents progress and forward movement. This month, you're likely to experience a burst of energy that propels you toward your goals. Trust your instincts and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Remember to stay focused on what you want to achieve and let go of distractions.

♉ Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

🃏 Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Taurus, the Four of Cups represents a sense of apathy and boredom. You may feel like you're stuck in a rut and lacking motivation. This month, try to shake things up and look for new opportunities to bring excitement into your life. Remember to stay open-minded and appreciate what you already have.

♊ Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

🃏 Tarot Card: King of Swords

Gemini, the King of Swords represents intellect and clear thinking. This month, you'll likely find yourself making decisions with a sharp mind and a clear focus. Remember to stay logical and rational, and don't let your emotions cloud your judgment. You have the power to make smart choices that lead to success.

♋ Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

🃏 Tarot Card: The Fool

Cancer, the Fool represents a sense of adventure and taking risks. This month, you will likely feel bold and willing to take chances. Trust yourself and embrace the unknown. Remember to stay optimistic and keep an open mind. You never know what exciting opportunities might come your way.

♌ Leo (July 23 - August 22)

🃏 Tarot Card: The Magician

Leo, the Magician represents power and confidence. This month, you have the ability to manifest your desires and make things happen. Trust your abilities and take action towards your goals. Remember to stay focused and use your skills and talents to your advantage.

♍ Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

🃏 Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Virgo, the Five of Pentacles represents a sense of loss and hardship. This month, you may be feeling a bit down on your luck or struggling with financial difficulties. Remember to stay optimistic and focus on the things you do have rather than what you lack. This, too, shall pass, and better days are ahead.

♎ Libra (September 23 - October 22)

🃏 Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Libra, the Two of Swords represents a need to make a decision. You may be at a crossroads this month and unsure which path to take. Remember to trust your instincts and listen to your intuition. Weigh the pros and cons and decide what feels right for you.

♏ Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

🃏 Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Scorpio, the Ace of Cups represents emotional fulfillment and joy. This month, you're likely to experience a renewed sense of love and happiness in your life. Remember to stay open-hearted and appreciate the connections you have with others. You have the power to create positive and loving relationships.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

🃏 Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Seven of Pentacles represents hard work and patience paying off. This month, you may see the fruits of your labor and feel proud of your accomplishments. Remember to take a moment to celebrate your successes and appreciate the progress you've made. Keep up the good work!

♑ Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

🃏 Tarot Card: The Tower

Capricorn, the Tower represents upheaval and change. This month, you may experience a sudden shift in your life that feels disruptive or destructive. Remember to stay grounded and trust that this change is necessary for growth. Embrace the unknown and use this as an opportunity to rebuild.

♒ Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

🃏 Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Aquarius, the Hierophant represents tradition and structure. This month, you may find comfort in familiar routines and rituals. Remember to honor the wisdom and guidance of those who came before you, but also, don't be afraid to question or challenge the status quo. Stay true to your beliefs and values.

♓ Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

🃏 Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, the Nine of Cups represents emotional satisfaction and fulfillment. This month, you're likely to feel content and at peace with where you're at in life. Remember to appreciate the abundance and blessings in your life and continue to nurture the relationships and experiences that bring you joy.

🌟☘️✨ Feeling Lucky? ✨🌈🌟

There you have it, stargazers! Your tarot readings for the month of March 2023. I hope this gave you some insight and guidance to help you navigate the month ahead.

Now, I want to hear from you. Which tarot card resonated with you the most? How do you plan to apply its message to your life this month? Let me know in the comments below!

And if you enjoyed this column, be sure to follow me for more awesomeness in the future. Until then, keep shining bright!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tarot# money# finance# love# relationship

Comments / 4

Published by

Jamie has over 2 million followers on TikTok, is a best-selling author, and a certified hotline psychic. She is a leader in the spiritual space and has helped many. Follow for more witchy, spiritual stuff. Want to write for newsbreak? Go here: https://tinyurl.com/yckmavb3

Colorado Springs, CO
6K followers

More from Elementually

🌟💰 Money and Finance Tarot Readings for March 2023 💰🌟

Welcome stargazers to your March 2023 Money and Finance Tarot Readings. Let's take a look at what the universe has in store for your finances this month. ♈ Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Read full story
4 comments

❣️Your Relationship Horoscope for March 2023 🌈

Hello, Stargazers! Colorful love is in the air for the month of March, and I can't wait to share what the stars have in store for each of you. So, let's dive in!. Stargazers born under the sign of Aries, get ready for an exciting and adventurous month! Your love life will be full of surprises, so be prepared for anything that comes your way. The stars suggest that you'll be feeling confident and outgoing this month, which will make it easier for you to connect with others. If you're single, you might meet someone who shares your passion for adventure and spontaneity. If you're in a relationship, expect some unexpected twists and turns that will keep things interesting. Just remember to stay true to yourself and your desires. Your partner will be attracted to your authentic and confident energy.

Read full story
7 comments

Money and Finance Horoscope For March 2023 💸

🌟💰 Stargazers, welcome to your March 2023 Money Horoscope! As we move into this month, it's time to get down to business and focus on our finances. Whether saving for a big purchase, paying off debt, or simply trying to make ends meet, the stars have some guidance for you.

Read full story
3 comments

💓Your Love Tarot Reading For March 2023 ☘️

Love is in the air, stargazers! With the month of March upon us, many of us are looking for insights and guidance when it comes to matters of the heart. And what better way to tap into the wisdom of the universe than with a love tarot reading?

Read full story

🌙 Your Moon Insights For March 2023 🌕

Welcome, stargazers, to your monthly moon reading for March! As the moon moves through the zodiac, it influences us all in different ways. In this reading, we will explore how the moon's energy will impact each zodiac sign from Aries to Pisces. So, let's get started!

Read full story

Your Weekly Sun Insights For February 24-26, 2023

Hello and welcome to our weekly sun insights. This week's reading is full of insights and guidance to help you navigate the cosmic energies and make the most of the opportunities that come your way. So, let's get started and see what the stars have in store for you!

Read full story
1 comments

🌙 Your Weekly Moon Insights For The week of February 26-March 4, 2023 🌕

Welcome to this magical journey through the stars, stargazers! The moon has always captivated us with its mystical aura and ethereal beauty. It has been a source of inspiration for countless poets, artists, and dreamers throughout history.

Read full story

🌟💰✨ Your Money Tarot Readings for the Week of February 26-March 4, 2023 ✨💰🌟

Welcome to your weekly money and finance tarot reading, stargazers!. Let's dive into your personalized tarot readings for the week of February 26-March 4, 2023. Oh, Aries, the Five of Pentacles indicates that you might be feeling financially left out in the cold this week. You may be feeling like your hard work isn't paying off and that money is slipping through your fingers. However, this card also reminds us that there are always resources available, even if they aren't immediately apparent. Take a step back and reevaluate your finances. Are there any unnecessary expenses that you can cut back on? Remember that money isn't everything, and focus on the things that bring you joy this week.

Read full story
1 comments

🌟 Money Horoscope for the Week of February 26-March 4, 2023 🌟

Welcome, stargazers, to your weekly horoscope focused on money and finance. Whether you're counting your pennies or sitting on a pile of gold, the stars have a message for you about your financial outlook this week.

Read full story

💓Your Love Tarot Reading For The week of February 26-March 4, 2023 🔮

Love is in the air, stargazers! As we move into the week of February 26-March 4, 2023, the stars and tarot cards are aligning to bring some exciting and positive energy into the realm of love and relationships. Whether you're single and ready to mingle or already in a committed relationship, the tarot cards have some insightful and exciting news to share with you.

Read full story

Your Love Horoscope for the Week of February 26 - March 4, 2023: Love is Written in the Stars! ✨💕🌟

Hello there, my lovely stargazers! I am Elementually, and I'm here to bring you your weekly love horoscope. With Valentine's Day already behind us, let's keep the love flowing and see what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign for the week of February 26 - March 4, 2023. Whether you're single or coupled up, let's get ready to embrace the love that's in the air!

Read full story

🔮 The Zodiac's Tarot Forecast: Feb 26 - Mar 4 🔮

Whether you're a fiery Aries or an intuitive Pisces, there's a card with your name on it. So, grab a cup of tea, sit back, and let's dive into the cards for the week ahead.

Read full story

🍰Your Horoscope for the Week of February 26-March 4, 2023 💚

Hello, stargazers! I am here with your cosmic guide to the week ahead. Are you ready to discover what the stars have in store for you? Let's dive in and discover your horoscope for the week of February 26-March 4, 2023.

Read full story

On the first of the month don't forget to blow cinnamon in your door 🗓️

Blowing cinnamon in your door might seem strange, but it has deep roots in many cultures. In some cultures, cinnamon is believed to bring prosperity and good luck; in others, it is thought to purify a space and ward off negative energy.

Read full story
547 comments

Here's Your Astrological Outlook for the Month of March 2023 ☘️

March 2023 brings new beginnings and exciting opportunities for growth for each zodiac sign. As the sun enters the sign of Aries, the energy of the month is charged with excitement and a sense of adventure. Read on to find your personalized horoscope and make the most of this transformative time.

Read full story

March 2023 Horoscopes: A Time for New Beginnings

As we turn the corner into the new season, the stars are aligning to bring fresh opportunities and challenges for each of the 12 astrological signs. Whether you’re a Scorpio looking for depth or an Aquarius seeking independence, the month of March has something special in store. So why wait?

Read full story
1 comments

🌞 Your Weekend Sun Insights For February 24-26, 2023🌻

Welcome to Your Weekend Sun Insights. As always, I have some insights for each zodiac sign to help you make the most of the upcoming weekend. Feeling creative and playful this weekend? 🎨 Spend quality time with your loved ones or indulge in a hobby that makes you happy.

Read full story

🌙 Your Weekend Moon Insights For The Weekend of February 24-26, 2023🌕

As we approach the New Moon in Pisces, we are entering a potent time for setting intentions and manifesting our deepest desires. The energy of this New Moon encourages us to tap into our intuition, connect with our innermost beliefs and desires, and take a leap of faith towards our dreams.

Read full story
1 comments

💸Your Money Tarot Reading For The Weekend of February 24-26, 2023🔮

Welcome, stargazers, to your money and finance tarot reading for the weekend. I’ve shuffled the cards and connected with the universe to bring you some insights into your financial situation.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy