On the first of the month don't forget to blow cinnamon in your door 🗓️

Blowing cinnamon in your door might seem strange, but it has deep roots in many cultures. In some cultures, cinnamon is believed to bring prosperity and good luck; in others, it is thought to purify a space and ward off negative energy.

Whatever the reason behind it, blowing cinnamon in your door is a simple and effective way to start the month off on the right foot.

Photo by Angelo Pantazis on Unsplash

How to Blow Cinnamon in Your Door

Blowing cinnamon in your door is a simple practice that you can easily do at home. All you need is a small handful of ground cinnamon and a few minutes of your time. Here are the steps:

Gather your materials: You'll need a small bowl of ground cinnamon and a spoon to scoop it up. Open your front door: Make sure your front door is open so that you can access the corners of the doorframe. Scoop up some cinnamon: Use your spoon to scoop up a small amount of cinnamon. Blow the cinnamon into the corners of your door: Stand in the doorway and blow the cinnamon into each of the corners of the doorframe. You can also sprinkle some on the doorstep or in the threshold. Set your intentions: As you blow the cinnamon, you can recite a simple mantra or affirmation, setting your intentions for the month ahead.

The Benefits of Blowing Cinnamon

Blowing cinnamon in your door might seem like a small and simple act, but it can have many benefits. Here are just a few:

Symbolic Meaning

Blowing cinnamon in your door has symbolic meaning that can be interpreted in many different ways. Some people believe that the act of blowing cinnamon purifies a space and removes negative energy, while others see it as a way to welcome positive energy and good fortune into their lives.

A Sense of Intention

Blowing cinnamon in your door is a way to set your intentions for the month ahead. As you recite your mantra or affirmation, you are putting your goals and desires out into the universe. This can help you stay focused and motivated throughout the month.

Mindfulness Practice

Blowing cinnamon in your door is a simple practice that requires you to be present in the moment. As you focus on blowing the cinnamon and reciting your mantra, you are practicing mindfulness and connecting with the present moment. This can help you feel more calm and centered.

Positive Energy

Whether or not you believe in the power of cinnamon, blowing it in your door can create a sense of positive energy in your home. By taking the time to do something symbolic and intentional, you are creating a positive atmosphere and inviting good things into your life.

Cinnamon Fun

Blowing cinnamon in your door on the first of the month is a simple yet powerful tradition that can bring a sense of intention and positivity into your life. Whether you do it for the symbolic meaning, the sense of intention, or the positive energy, it's a worthwhile practice to try. So next time the first of the month rolls around, don't forget to blow some cinnamon in your door and set your intentions for the month ahead. Who knows? It might just bring a little extra luck and positivity into your life.