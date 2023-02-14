🌹 Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let the Tarot Guide Your Love Life, Happy Valentine's Day to You! 💖

Elementually

Happy Valentine's Day, Lovelies!

It's time to tap into the romantic energies of the Tarot and discover what the universe has in store for your love life this Valentine's Day! 💕

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm5rc_0kmLB9Pf00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

Single on Valentine's Day? No Worries!

If you're single and ready to mingle, the Tarot has some powerful guidance for you this Valentine's Day.

🃏 Card 1: The Three of Cups

The Three of Cups indicates that it's time to celebrate the love and joy in your relationships, especially with your friends. Organize a Galentine's Day party or spend the day treating yourself to something sweet. Remember that love comes in many forms, and it's up to you to create your own happiness.

🃏 Card 2: The Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords shows that this Valentine's Day is a great time to focus on your own personal growth and self-discovery. Take some time to reflect on your values, goals, and aspirations, and visualize the kind of relationship you want to have. This will help you manifest love and attract the right kind of partner.

In a Relationship? Get Ready for Passion!

If you're already in a relationship, the Tarot has some insights into how to make your Valentine's Day extra special.

🃏 Card 1: The Lovers

The Lovers card suggests that this Valentine's Day will be romantic and passionate for you and your partner. You may feel a deeper connection and renewed intimacy. Make sure to communicate your feelings and desires with your partner and do something special together to celebrate your love.

🃏 Card 2: The Six of Cups

The Six of Cups reminds you to connect with your inner child and embrace a sense of nostalgia and playfulness. Revisit old memories and traditions that bring you joy, and let your partner in on the fun. This is a great time to strengthen your emotional connection and create new happy memories.

Looking for Love? The Universe Has Your Back

If you're single and looking for love, the Tarot offers some powerful insights.

🃏 Card 1: The Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups is a positive sign that new emotional connections and romance are on the horizon. Stay open and vulnerable to new experiences and people, and trust that the universe has a funny way of bringing love into our lives when we least expect it.

🃏 Card 2: The Page of Wands

The Page of Wands encourages you to embrace a spirit of adventure and curiosity. Take some risks and put yourself out there, whether that means signing up for a new dating app, attending a social event, or exploring a new hobby. You never know who you might meet or what you might discover!

Keep on Lovin'

The Tarot is a powerful tool that can provide guidance and insight into your love life. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or searching for love, know that the universe has your back. So, go ahead and embrace the love and joy in your life, and don't forget to spread love and kindness wherever you go! ❤️

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tarot# valentines# local love

Comments / 8

Published by

Jamie has over 2 million followers on TikTok, is a best-selling author, and a certified hotline psychic. She is a leader in the spiritual space and has helped many. Follow for more witchy, spiritual stuff.

Colorado Springs, CO
3K followers

More from Elementually

💸Your Money Tarot Reading For The Week of February 19-25, 2023🔮

Welcome, stargazers, to your weekly money and finance tarot reading! The tarot cards can offer guidance and insight into your financial situation, whether you're feeling financially stable or facing some uncertainty. So, let's shuffle the deck and see what the cards have in store for you this week, from February 19-25, 2023.

Read full story

💰Your Money Horoscope for the Week of February 19-25, 2023 💸

🌟 Welcome, stargazers, to your weekly horoscope for money and finance! This is an opportunity to. focus on your financial situation and learn more about how to make the most of your money. Whether you're hoping to save more, invest in your future, or make it through the week with your bank account intact, this horoscope has something for everyone.

Read full story
4 comments

💓Your Love Tarot Reading For The Week of February 19-25, 2023 🔮

Welcome, stargazers! It's time for your weekly dose of love tarot readings. As we approach the month of love, the universe has some exciting things in store for you. So, grab your tarot cards and let's dive into your love life.

Read full story

💕Your Love Horoscope for the Week of February 19-25, 2023 💌

Welcome to this week's love horoscope, my dear stargazers! With Valentine's Day behind us, it's time to focus on the week ahead and see what the stars have in store for your love life.

Read full story
1 comments

💕Your Tarot Reading for The Week of February 19-25, 2023 🔮

Hey there, stargazers! It's time for your weekly tarot reading, and I've got some awesome cards to share with you. Let's dive in and see what the universe has in store for us!

Read full story

🔮 Your Horoscope for the Week of February 19-25, 2023 🔮

Another week, another adventure, dear stargazers! The cosmos is aligning in a way that will significantly impact each zodiac sign. So, get ready to conquer this week with confidence and make the most of it. Let's dive into your horoscope for the week of Feb. 19-25, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

🌙 Your Weekend Moon Insights For The Weekend of February 17-19, 2023🌕

The moon has a special significance in astrology, representing our emotional inner selves and how we relate to the world around us. As the moon moves through different zodiac signs, it influences our moods, energy, and actions.

Read full story
2 comments

💸Your Money Tarot Reading For The Weekend of February 17-19, 2023🔮

Welcome, Stargazers, to your money and finance tarot reading for the weekend of February 17-19, 2023!. With the economy in a state of flux and uncertainties looming around, it can be hard to know what the future holds. But don't worry! The tarot is here to give you some guidance on how to handle your money matters. So without further ado, let's dive in and see what the cards have to say.

Read full story
9 comments

💸 Your Money Horoscope: A Stellar Weekend for Stargazers! 💰

🌟 Hello stargazers! Welcome to your money horoscope for the weekend of February 17-19, 2023. As we dive into the stars and look at how your finances will be affected this weekend, I want to remind you that money is not the most important thing in life. However, it is something we all need and want to live comfortably.

Read full story

💖🔮✨ Your Love Tarot Reading for the Weekend of Feb 17-19, 2023

I'm excited to share with you what the cards have in store for you this weekend!. So without further ado, let's dive in and see what the tarot has to say about your love life for the weekend of February 17-19, 2023.

Read full story

🌟Love Horoscope for the Weekend of Feb 17-19, 2023🌟

Love is in the air, stargazers! This weekend is all about affairs of the heart. Whether you're single, ready to mingle, or already in a committed relationship, the stars have something in store for you.

Read full story

✨ Tarot Readings for the Weekend of Feb 17-19, 2023 ✨

Hello there, stargazers! It's time for your weekend tarot readings. I hope you're all doing well and ready for some mystical insights into your upcoming weekend. Let's dive into the cards and see what they have in store for you!

Read full story

Stargazers Unite! Your Weekend Horoscope for Feb 17-19, 2023 🌟

Greetings, stargazers! As we kick off another weekend, let's look at what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign. Whether you're a fiery Aries or a grounded Taurus, this weekend's horoscope will provide insight into your love life, career, and overall well-being.

Read full story

Mindfulness Made Fun! 😎

Hey there, ready to dive into some mindfulness fun? Take a break from the craziness and learn some simple tips to stay present and focused on you!. Here are ten things YOU can do to boost your mindfulness and overall well-being. Let's go! 🚀

Read full story

👀 Your Weekly Oracle Card Reading For the week of February 12-18, 2023✨💕

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19): This week is all about trusting your instincts, Aries. You may feel uncertain about a decision, but deep down, you know what's best for you. Follow your intuition, and you'll come out on top.

Read full story
2 comments

🌕✨ Your Weekly Moon Reading For The Week of February 12-18, 2023 ✨🌕

🌝🔮 Ready to harness the power of the Moon for the week of Feb 12-18, 2023? Look no further than your personalized horoscope! 🌟 From the Last Quarter Moon's crisis of consciousness to the Void of Course Moon periods, there's important insight for every sign. 🚀 Plus, we'll take a closer look at the best timing for new beginnings based on the lunar cycle! 🌙 Whether you're wrapping up old projects or ready to start something new, let the Moon guide you to what's ahead!

Read full story

💸Your Money Tarot Reading For The Week of February 12-18, 2023🔮

Greetings stargazers! Are you ready to take a look at what the universe has in store for your finances this week? It's time for your financial tarot reading, and I've got a card spread that's out of this world.

Read full story
2 comments

💓Your Love Tarot Reading For The Week of February 12-18 2023 🔮

Love is in the air, stargazers! As we enter the week of February 12-18 2023, I've consulted the Tarot to give each zodiac sign a love reading. Whether you're single, in a committed relationship, or in the early stages of a romance, the cards have a message for you. So, let's dive in and see what the universe has in store!

Read full story

💰Your Money Horoscope for the Week of February 12-18 2023 💸

🔮🌟💰 Welcome, stargazers! It's time to take a peek into your financial future for the week of February 12-18, 2023. 💰🌟🔮. Aries (March 21 - April 19) This week, Aries, your financial prospects are looking up! Your hard work is starting to pay off, and you may receive a much-deserved financial reward. However, before you start spending, take some time to think about your long-term financial goals. Consider investing your money wisely, perhaps by putting some of it away for a rainy day or exploring new business ventures.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy