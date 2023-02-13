🌕✨ Your Weekly Moon Reading For The Week of February 12-18, 2023 ✨🌕

🌝🔮 Ready to harness the power of the Moon for the week of Feb 12-18, 2023? Look no further than your personalized horoscope! 🌟 From the Last Quarter Moon's crisis of consciousness to the Void of Course Moon periods, there's important insight for every sign. 🚀 Plus, we'll take a closer look at the best timing for new beginnings based on the lunar cycle! 🌙 Whether you're wrapping up old projects or ready to start something new, let the Moon guide you to what's ahead!

Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash

Aries ♈

You're feeling restless this week, Aries, but the Void of Course Moon on Monday evening may bring a period of uncertainty. Instead of starting new projects, use this time to review your recent decisions and focus on completing existing tasks. Your ruling planet Mars is currently in Sagittarius, which may give you a boost of optimism and courage. You may feel inspired to take action on a new idea later in the week.

Taurus ♉

The Void of Course Moon on Wednesday evening may bring up feelings of doubt and uncertainty, Taurus. Rather than trying to push forward with a new project, focus on tying up loose ends and completing tasks that have been weighing on you. This is a time for introspection and reassessment, and with the Sun and Venus in your sign, you're likely to feel a sense of renewed energy and confidence.

Gemini ♊

The Void of Course Moon on Friday evening may bring a sense of restlessness and uncertainty, Gemini. Use this time to focus on routine tasks and tie up loose ends. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is currently in Aquarius, which may bring a desire for intellectual stimulation and social connection. Reach out to friends and colleagues for support and inspiration.

Cancer ♋

The Void of Course Moon on Monday evening may bring a sense of emotional uncertainty, Cancer. Instead of trying to push forward with a new project, use this time to focus on self-care and introspection. Your ruling planet, the Moon, is currently in Scorpio, which may bring up deep emotions and a desire for transformation. Take time to meditate and reflect on what you truly want.

Leo ♌

The Void of Course Moon on Wednesday evening may bring a sense of doubt and uncertainty, Leo. This is not the time to start new projects, but rather to focus on completing tasks that have been weighing on you. Your ruling planet, the Sun, is currently in Aquarius, which may bring a desire for innovation and new experiences. Later in the week, you may feel inspired to take action on a new idea.

Virgo ♍

The Void of Course Moon on Friday evening may bring up feelings of uncertainty and self-doubt, Virgo. Instead of trying to push forward with a new project, use this time to focus on self-care and introspection. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is currently in Aquarius, which may bring a desire for intellectual stimulation and social connection. Reach out to friends and colleagues for support and inspiration.

Libra ♎

The Void of Course Moon on Monday evening may bring up feelings of uncertainty and doubt, Libra. This is not the time to start new projects, but rather to focus on completing tasks that have been weighing on you. Your ruling planet, Venus, is currently in Taurus, which may bring a desire for beauty, pleasure, and comfort. Take time to indulge in your favorite activities and connect with loved ones.

Scorpio ♏

The Void of Course Moon on Wednesday evening may bring a sense of emotional uncertainty, Scorpio. Use this time to focus on self-care and introspection, rather than trying to push forward with a new project. Your ruling planet, Pluto, is currently in Capricorn, which may bring a desire for transformation and a need to release old patterns. Take time to meditate and reflect on what you truly want.

Sagittarius ♐

The Void of Course Moon on Friday evening may bring up feelings of doubt and uncertainty, Sagittarius. Use this time to focus on routine tasks and tie up loose ends, rather than trying to push forward with a new project. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is currently in Pisces, which may bring a sense of compassion and spirituality. Later in the week, you may feel inspired to take action on a new idea that aligns with your values.

Capricorn ♑

The Void of Course Moon on Wednesday evening may bring a sense of doubt and uncertainty, Capricorn. This is not the time to start new projects, but rather to focus on completing tasks that have been weighing on you. Your ruling planet, Saturn, is currently in Aquarius, which may bring a desire for structure and innovation. Use this time to think creatively about your future goals.

Aquarius ♒

The Void of Course Moon on Monday evening may bring a sense of emotional uncertainty, Aquarius. Use this time to focus on self-care and introspection, rather than trying to push forward with a new project. Your ruling planet, Uranus, is currently in Taurus, which may bring a desire for change and experimentation. Later in the week, you may feel inspired to take action on a new idea that aligns with your values.

Pisces ♓

The Void of Course Moon on Friday evening may bring up feelings of uncertainty and self-doubt, Pisces. Use this time to focus on self-care and introspection, rather than trying to push forward with a new project. Your ruling planet, Neptune, is currently in Pisces, which may bring a sense of compassion and creativity. Take time to connect with your intuition and trust in the unknown.

for you to start something new is on Thursday, February 16th, from approximately 4:15 PM EST, until Friday, February 17th, at approximately 11:15 PM EST. This is a time when the Moon is in Capricorn, and you may feel a sense of balance and harmony.

Scorpio ♏

The best time for you to start something new is on Wednesday, February 15th, from approximately 4 PM to 8:05 PM EST. This is a time when the Moon is in Sagittarius, and you may feel a sense of passion and intensity.

Sagittarius ♐

The best time for you to start something new is on Wednesday, February 15th, from approximately 4 PM to 8:05 PM EST. This is a time when the Moon is in your sign, and you may feel a sense of adventure and opportunity.

Capricorn ♑

The best time for you to start something new is on Thursday, February 16th, from approximately 4:15 PM EST, until Friday, February 17th, at approximately 11:15 PM EST. This is a time when the Moon is in your sign, and you may feel a sense of focus and determination.

Aquarius ♒

The best time for you to start something new is on Wednesday, February 15th, from approximately 4 PM to 8:05 PM EST. This is a time when the Moon is in Sagittarius, and you may feel a sense of innovation and experimentation.

Pisces ♓

The best time for you to start something new is on Thursday, February 16th, from approximately 4:15 PM EST, until Friday, February 17th, at approximately 11:15 PM EST. This is a time when the Moon is in Capricorn, and you may feel a sense of creativity and inspiration.

Remember that timing is just one factor to consider when starting a new project. Use your intuition and listen to your inner voice to guide you towards what is truly right for you.

Of Course...

This week, the Void of Course Moon may bring up feelings of uncertainty and doubt. Use this time to focus on completing existing tasks and tie up loose ends. The best time for each sign to start something new varies, so be sure to consult the specific windows of opportunity for your sign.

Remember that the Moon is a powerful tool for manifestation and transformation. Use the energy of the lunar cycle to align your intentions with the natural rhythms of the universe. Trust in the process and have faith that everything is unfolding exactly as it should.