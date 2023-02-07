Love Spells 🔮 to Ignite the Spark on Valentine's Day 💝

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning the perfect date to celebrate the love you share with your significant other! Whether you're newly in love or you've been together for years, there's nothing like a little magic to make the day even more special.

💘 So why not spice things up with a love spell or two?

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash

Here are three love spell ideas to make your Valentine's Day unforgettable:

🕯️ Candle Love Spell

Light a red or pink candle 🕯️, and focus your intention on your love for your partner.

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths, letting all the stress and worries of the day fade away.

Then, as you gaze upon the flame, whisper these words: "With this flame, I light the way for love to come my way. So mote it be."

Let the candle burn down completely, and feel the positive energy flowing between you and your love.

🌹 Rose Petal Love Spell:

Fill your bathtub with rose petals 🌹, and add a few drops of rose essential oil for a relaxing aroma.

As you soak, visualize yourself surrounded by love and happiness.

Close your eyes and imagine the love between you and your partner growing stronger every day.

Say these words: "May this love spell bring joy, peace, and happiness to my life and my love."

Soak in the tub until the water cools, and step out feeling refreshed and recharged.

💞 Love Jar Spell:

Fill a jar 💞 with items that symbolize love to you (e.g. rose petals, heart-shaped candies 🍬, a photo of you and your partner 📷).

Close the jar, and focus your intention on love and happiness.

Hold the jar in your hands, and say these words: "With this jar, I seal my love and happiness. So mote it be."

Keep the jar in a special place where you will see it often, and watch as the magic of love brings joy and happiness into your life.

💕 Remember, the power of these spells comes from the intention and belief you put into them.

So, trust in the magic, have fun, and most importantly, enjoy your Valentine's Day with the one you love! 💕