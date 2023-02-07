Navigating This Week's Void Of Course Moons

Hi lovely readers! Have you ever felt like everything is just stuck in place and nothing seems to be moving forward? Well, that could be due to the Void of Course Moon.

But what is the Void of Course Moon, you might ask? It is a period of time when the Moon has finished making aspects in one sign and is transitioning into the next sign. During this time, it is said to be wise to stick to a routine and hold off on starting any new projects.

I'm here to guide you through this week's Void of Course Moon and show you how to make the most of this astrological event.

Understanding the Void of Course Moon

🌃 The Void of Course Moon is considered one of the "strictures against judgment" in Horary Astrology, meaning if you were asking a question and making a chart to find the answer, the answer may not be forthcoming during this time.

💫 The last aspect the Moon makes before changing signs is considered the "outcome" of the matter, so it's important to keep that in mind as you navigate the Void of Course Moon.

This Week's Void of Course Moon

🗓️ This week, we will experience Void of Course Moons on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. While the exact times may vary, what's important to remember is that during these times, it may be best to stick to your routine and hold off on starting any new projects.

Navigating the Void of Course Moon

💡 But just because the Void of Course Moon may not be the best time for new beginnings doesn't mean you have to come to a complete standstill. Take advantage of this time to reflect and plan for future endeavors.

🌟 And don't worry, there will be plenty of opportunities for new beginnings! Keep an eye out for the window of opportunity from Wednesday at approximately 5 PM EST until Thursday at approximately 1:35 AM EST while the Moon is in Virgo.

Embracing the Magic

🌟 Remember, astrology is just one tool to help us understand the world around us. The Void of Course Moon is just a small part of the bigger picture. So embrace the magic and trust in the journey.

💖 As always, I am here for you, dear reader. If you have any questions or want to chat about the wonders of the universe, drop a comment-- I really do answer sometimes.

Wishing you all a magical and blessed week!