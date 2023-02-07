Valentine's Day Tarot Forecast for the Zodiac Signs 💘

Hey, lovelies! As the resident Tarot master, I've shuffled my (major arcana) deck to see what Valentine's Day holds for each of the Zodiac signs.

Whether flying solo 💔 or in a committed relationship 💑, get ready to see what the cards have in store for you!

Photo by Deposit Photos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Tower 💥

💔 Single Aries, hold on tight! The Tower card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring unexpected surprises and changes in matters of the heart. But don't worry, these surprises could lead to new opportunities for love.

💑 Committed Aries, brace yourself for some turbulence in your relationship. The Tower card warns of challenges and upheavals, but these difficulties could also lead to growth and a stronger bond.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The Lovers 💘

💔 Single Taurus, Cupid may be making a special delivery just for you! The Lovers card indicates that love could be on the horizon and a new relationship may blossom. Follow your heart and trust your instincts!

💑 Committed Taurus, get ready for a deeper connection with your significant other. The Lovers card promises a strong sense of commitment and a deeper bond in your relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Star 🌟

💔 Single Gemini, get ready to shine! The Star card is a positive omen for new opportunities and experiences in love.

💑 Committed Gemini, your relationship is sure to bring comfort and peace. The Star card suggests a strong connection and a feeling of contentment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The Moon 🌙

💔 Single Cancer, the Moon card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring confusion and uncertainty in matters of the heart. Be patient and trust that the answers will come in due time.

💑 Committed Cancer, your relationship may face challenges and changes. But don't worry. With time and effort, these difficulties could lead to growth and a deeper understanding of each other.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The Sun ☀️

💔 Single Leo, get ready to bask in the warmth of love! The Sun card is a positive omen for happiness and joy in matters of the heart.

💑 Committed Leo, your relationship is sure to flourish. The Sun card suggests a deep sense of happiness and contentment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The Hermit 🧔

💔 Single Virgo, this may be a time for introspection and solitude. Use this time to focus on your personal growth and take time for self-reflection.

💑 Committed Virgo, your relationship may require patience and understanding. But with time and effort, you can overcome challenges and strengthen your bond.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Justice 💪

💔 Single Libra, the Justice card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring balance and fairness in matters of the heart. Trust that the right person will come into your life when the time is right.

💑 Committed Libra, your relationship may require a reassessment of your dynamics. But this can lead to a stronger, more equitable partnership.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Devil 🔥

💔 Single Scorpio, the Devil card warns of temptations and dangerous attractions. But don't give in to negative influences, trust your instincts and stay true to yourself.

💑 Committed Scorpio, your relationship may face challenges from external forces. But with determination and commitment, you can overcome any obstacles and come out even stronger.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Temperance 🧘‍♀️

💔 Single Sagittarius, the Temperance card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring balance and moderation in matters of the heart. Take your time, and don't rush into anything too quickly.

💑 Committed Sagittarius, your relationship may require patience and understanding. But with time and effort, you can find peace and balance in your partnership.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The World 🌍

💔 Single Capricorn, the World card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring a sense of completion and satisfaction in matters of the heart. Trust that good things come to those who wait.

💑 Committed Capricorn, your relationship is sure to be fulfilling and satisfying. The World card indicates your partnership's strong sense of completion and happiness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Ace of Swords 🗡️

💔 Single Aquarius, the Ace of Swords suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring clarity and a new perspective in matters of the heart. Trust that the right answers will come to you when the time is right.

💑 Committed Aquarius, your relationship may require open communication and honesty. But with effort and understanding, you can overcome challenges and become even stronger.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The Hanged Man 🙏

💔 Single Pisces, the Hanged Man suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring a time for reflection and self-discovery. Trust that the answers will come in time, and focus on your personal growth.

💑 Committed Pisces, your relationship may require patience and a willingness to compromise. But with time and effort, you can find peace and understanding in your partnership.

That's a wrap for the Valentine's Day Tarot Forecast! Remember, these readings are just for fun and should not be taken as absolute truth.

Trust your instincts, and have a lovely Valentine's Day! 💕