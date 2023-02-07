Valentine's Day Tarot Forecast for the Zodiac Signs 💘

Elementually

Hey, lovelies! As the resident Tarot master, I've shuffled my (major arcana) deck to see what Valentine's Day holds for each of the Zodiac signs.

Whether flying solo 💔 or in a committed relationship 💑, get ready to see what the cards have in store for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvDpc_0kegSNDE00
Photo byDeposit Photos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Tower 💥

💔 Single Aries, hold on tight! The Tower card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring unexpected surprises and changes in matters of the heart. But don't worry, these surprises could lead to new opportunities for love.

💑 Committed Aries, brace yourself for some turbulence in your relationship. The Tower card warns of challenges and upheavals, but these difficulties could also lead to growth and a stronger bond.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The Lovers 💘

💔 Single Taurus, Cupid may be making a special delivery just for you! The Lovers card indicates that love could be on the horizon and a new relationship may blossom. Follow your heart and trust your instincts!

💑 Committed Taurus, get ready for a deeper connection with your significant other. The Lovers card promises a strong sense of commitment and a deeper bond in your relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Star 🌟

💔 Single Gemini, get ready to shine! The Star card is a positive omen for new opportunities and experiences in love.

💑 Committed Gemini, your relationship is sure to bring comfort and peace. The Star card suggests a strong connection and a feeling of contentment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The Moon 🌙

💔 Single Cancer, the Moon card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring confusion and uncertainty in matters of the heart. Be patient and trust that the answers will come in due time.

💑 Committed Cancer, your relationship may face challenges and changes. But don't worry. With time and effort, these difficulties could lead to growth and a deeper understanding of each other.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The Sun ☀️

💔 Single Leo, get ready to bask in the warmth of love! The Sun card is a positive omen for happiness and joy in matters of the heart.

💑 Committed Leo, your relationship is sure to flourish. The Sun card suggests a deep sense of happiness and contentment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The Hermit 🧔

💔 Single Virgo, this may be a time for introspection and solitude. Use this time to focus on your personal growth and take time for self-reflection.

💑 Committed Virgo, your relationship may require patience and understanding. But with time and effort, you can overcome challenges and strengthen your bond.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Justice 💪

💔 Single Libra, the Justice card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring balance and fairness in matters of the heart. Trust that the right person will come into your life when the time is right.

💑 Committed Libra, your relationship may require a reassessment of your dynamics. But this can lead to a stronger, more equitable partnership.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Devil 🔥

💔 Single Scorpio, the Devil card warns of temptations and dangerous attractions. But don't give in to negative influences, trust your instincts and stay true to yourself.

💑 Committed Scorpio, your relationship may face challenges from external forces. But with determination and commitment, you can overcome any obstacles and come out even stronger.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Temperance 🧘‍♀️

💔 Single Sagittarius, the Temperance card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring balance and moderation in matters of the heart. Take your time, and don't rush into anything too quickly.

💑 Committed Sagittarius, your relationship may require patience and understanding. But with time and effort, you can find peace and balance in your partnership.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The World 🌍

💔 Single Capricorn, the World card suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring a sense of completion and satisfaction in matters of the heart. Trust that good things come to those who wait.

💑 Committed Capricorn, your relationship is sure to be fulfilling and satisfying. The World card indicates your partnership's strong sense of completion and happiness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Ace of Swords 🗡️

💔 Single Aquarius, the Ace of Swords suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring clarity and a new perspective in matters of the heart. Trust that the right answers will come to you when the time is right.

💑 Committed Aquarius, your relationship may require open communication and honesty. But with effort and understanding, you can overcome challenges and become even stronger.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The Hanged Man 🙏

💔 Single Pisces, the Hanged Man suggests that this Valentine's Day may bring a time for reflection and self-discovery. Trust that the answers will come in time, and focus on your personal growth.

💑 Committed Pisces, your relationship may require patience and a willingness to compromise. But with time and effort, you can find peace and understanding in your partnership.

That's a wrap for the Valentine's Day Tarot Forecast! Remember, these readings are just for fun and should not be taken as absolute truth.

Trust your instincts, and have a lovely Valentine's Day! 💕

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tarot# astrology# valentines# local love# relationship

Comments / 18

Published by

Jamie has over 2 million followers on TikTok, is a best-selling author, and a certified hotline psychic. She is a leader in the spiritual space and has helped many. Follow along for more witchy, spiritual stuff.

Colorado Springs, CO
2K followers

More from Elementually

Why do we knock on wood?

Knocking on wood is a common gesture made to ward off bad luck or to express hope that something you've said won't come true. But where did this superstition come from and what does it really mean? In this article, we will explore the history and significance of this timeless tradition.

Read full story

Discovering Your Spirit Animals: How to Connect with Your Inner Guidance System

Spirit animals are powerful symbols that can provide guidance and insight into our lives. Spirit animals are believed to be spirit guides assigned to us at birth and can offer us guidance and support as we navigate our lives.

Read full story

Exploring the Magic of Tarot: A Beginner's Guide to Understanding the Tarot Cards

Tarot cards have been used for centuries as a tool for divination and self-discovery. The tarot is a deck of 78 cards, each with its own unique meaning and symbolism. The cards are used to gain insight into the past, present, and future and to help individuals make decisions and find answers to their questions.

Read full story

Manifestation Techniques That Work

Manifestation is the process of bringing your desires into reality. It's about aligning your thoughts, feelings, and actions with the things you want to achieve so that you can attract them into your life. A manifestation is a powerful tool that can help you create the life you want by bringing your dreams and goals into the physical world.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of Positive Affirmations: How to Harness the Energy of Thoughts

Positive affirmations are powerful tools that can help us harness the energy of our thoughts and create positive change in our lives. Affirmations are simple yet effective statements that can help us shift our mindset and focus on what we want to achieve rather than what we don't want.

Read full story

Mind Over Matter: The Importance Of Manifesting

Greetings, fellow spiritual seekers! Today, we're going to explore the fascinating world of manifestation and how to use the law of attraction to create your reality. Manifestation is the process of bringing your desires into your reality. It's a simple concept, but it can be difficult to put into practice. The key to manifestation is to understand the law of attraction, which states that like attracts like. In other words, what you focus on expands. So if you want to manifest something in your life, you need to focus on it and believe it's possible.

Read full story

🌕 The Power of the Moon: A Guide to Lunar Cycles and Their Effects on Your Life 🌕

Greetings, fellow spiritual seekers! Today, we're going to explore the fascinating world of the moon and its influence on our lives. From its impact on our emotions to its effect on the tides, the moon has been a source of mystery and wonder for centuries. So sit back, grab a cup of tea, and let's dive into the magic of the moon.

Read full story
1 comments

Divine Insights: ♥️ A Tarot Reading for Your Weekend

The stars have aligned, and it's time for your weekend tarot reading. Whether you're a dreamy Pisces or a fiery Aries, I have a special message from the universe just for you.

Read full story

Weekend Horoscope 🔮: February 10th-12th, 2023

💫 Greetings, stargazers! Are you ready for some celestial insights into your weekend? Let's check out the stars and get you the scoop on what the cosmos has in store. 🌌

Read full story
1 comments

Mind Over Matter: My Journey to a Happier Life 💆‍♀️

Hi there! 💫 If you're like me, you may sometimes feel overwhelmed and stressed. But I've discovered the secret to finding peace and happiness - mindfulness!. By focusing on the present moment and being mindful of my thoughts, feelings, and sensations, I've cultivated greater well-being and reduced stress.

Read full story
4 comments

Unleashing the Power of Love Energy 💕 for a Transcendent Valentine's Day Experience

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate the pure and powerful love that exists between two souls. It is a sacred opportunity to tap into the limitless energy of the universe and express the depth of our affection for our beloved.

Read full story

Valentine's Day DIY

Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to show your significant other just how much you care. While a fancy dinner or a box of chocolates are always appreciated, sometimes the most memorable and special gifts are the ones that come from the heart.

Read full story

Celebrating Self-Love this Valentine's Day 💕

Valentine's Day is all about love, but let's not forget the most important love of all – self-love! 💁‍♀️ Practicing self-love is a form of self-care, and it's key to feeling happy and fulfilled.

Read full story

Love Spells 🔮 to Ignite the Spark on Valentine's Day 💝

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning the perfect date to celebrate the love you share with your significant other! Whether you're newly in love or you've been together for years, there's nothing like a little magic to make the day even more special.

Read full story
1 comments

Cosmic Chronicles 🌌: Your Tarot Horoscope for Tuesday, February 7 🔮

Greetings, star gazers! 🌟 The Moon is spending the day in organized and detail-oriented Virgo 🌀, while we approach a Venus-Uranus sextile 💫 that encourages us to embrace the unconventional and try new things. Let's see what the Tarot has in store for each zodiac sign on this cosmic day! 🔮

Read full story
2 comments

Cosmic Forecast for February 7

Welcome to today's astrological journey, my beautiful star-gazers! Today, the Moon is residing in Virgo, bringing us a desire for productivity, organization, and helpfulness.

Read full story

Navigating This Week's Void Of Course Moons

Hi lovely readers! Have you ever felt like everything is just stuck in place and nothing seems to be moving forward? Well, that could be due to the Void of Course Moon. But what is the Void of Course Moon, you might ask? It is a period of time when the Moon has finished making aspects in one sign and is transitioning into the next sign. During this time, it is said to be wise to stick to a routine and hold off on starting any new projects.

Read full story

Attract Love and Romance with a Full Moon Ritual

For the full moon, I wanted to share my favorite full moon ritual for attracting romance into your life. This ritual is simple and easy to follow, and it can be done by anyone, regardless of their spiritual or magical beliefs.

Read full story
3 comments

From Realism to Progress: Navigating the Mercury Transit

Mercury in Capricorn: A Sober and Practical Approach. The recent Mercury transit has been longer than usual, entirely taking place in the sign of Capricorn from December 6-February 11, with a retrograde cycle from December 29 2022-January 18, 2023.

Read full story

🔮 Weekly Horoscope: February 6-10 2023 🔮

🌟 Greetings, stargazers! Are you ready to discover what the universe has in store for you this week?. 🤔 Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, or any other zodiac sign, I've got you covered with my 🔮 Weekly Horoscope 🔮. So grab a cup of tea, settle in, and let's see what the stars have to say! 🌟

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy