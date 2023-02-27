The Debate Over Universal Basic Income: Is it a Viable Solution for Poverty?

ELblog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wF0L2_0l1W5TSt00
Photo byAlexander GreyonUnsplash

Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a policy proposal that has gained significant attention in recent years. The idea behind UBI is to provide every citizen with a regular, unconditional cash transfer, regardless of their income or employment status. Supporters of UBI argue that it can help alleviate poverty, reduce income inequality, and provide a safety net for individuals in an ever-changing economy. However, opponents argue that it is an impractical solution that will lead to higher taxes, decreased work motivation, and a devaluation of work. So, the question remains: Is UBI a viable solution for poverty?

Proponents of UBI argue that it can help reduce poverty and income inequality by providing a basic income floor for all citizens. A study by the Roosevelt Institute found that a UBI program in the United States could reduce poverty by up to 43% and increase economic growth by 12.5%. Additionally, UBI can provide a safety net for individuals who may fall through the cracks of the traditional welfare system, such as gig workers or those with irregular employment.

However, opponents of UBI argue that it is an impractical solution that will lead to higher taxes and decreased work motivation. The most obvious disadvantage is the cost. According to the nonprofit Tax Foundation, Andrew Yang’s $1,000-a-month Freedom Dividend for every adult would cost $2.8 trillion each year (minus any offsets from combining other programs). Additionally, opponents argue that UBI could lead to decreased work motivation, as individuals may choose to live off of their UBI payments rather than seek employment. This could lead to a devaluation of work and a decrease in economic productivity.

Despite the arguments from both sides, UBI is still an experimental policy that has yet to be widely implemented on a national level. However, some countries have already begun experimenting with UBI programs. Finland (Kangas, O., & Kangas, M. (2018).), for example, conducted a two-year UBI experiment that found that UBI did not significantly increase employment or reduce poverty, but did lead to improved mental health outcomes for recipients.

In conclusion, the debate over UBI is a complex one that involves weighing the potential benefits against the potential drawbacks. While UBI has the potential to reduce poverty and provide a safety net for individuals in an ever-changing economy, it also comes with significant financial costs and may lead to decreased work motivation. As such, it is important to continue the discussion and experimentation around UBI to determine whether it is a viable solution for poverty and income inequality.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# controversy# UBI# eradicating poverty

Comments / 0

Published by

I love writing, from lifestyle to comedy, personal developments to travels, facts to fantasies. I will make your day with my articles.

New York, NY
351 followers

More from ELblog

The Non-Verbal Cues

The nonverbal cues we utilize to convey our messages are referred to as body language. These nonverbal cues represent a sizable portion of daily conversation and may make up as much as 65% to 70% of all communication.

Read full story
7 comments

If We Were All From Adam, Why Do We Possess Different Race

The idea that all humans are descended from a common ancestor, Adam, is a central belief in many religious traditions. However, this raises the question of why humans possess different races and how this diversity came about.

Read full story
902 comments

The Word "Bitch" Origin

The word "bitch" is a common derogatory term used to refer to a woman. It is a word that carries a lot of negative connotations and is often used to demean and insult women. The origin of the word "bitch" can be traced back to the Old English language.

Read full story
23 comments

Keeping An Open Relationship

An open relationship is a kind of mutually beneficial, non-monogamy relationship. Couples aren't exclusively dating one another in this kind of relationship. Both partners must be open and willing to have additional romantic or sexual partners for an open relationship to succeed. In these relationships, the most crucial factor is the emotional connection rather than the physical one.

Read full story

Time For Domestic Travels In The US

The optimal time to travel depends on your destination and motivation, financial situation, personal obligations, and other factors. Yet there are some helpful pointers to take into account when making plans.

Read full story

Fast Flight

Moving objects, including people, animals, and goods, from one place to another is known as transportation. Humans have required the usage of a mode of transportation since the beginning of time. The earliest forms of transportation on land were either human (walking) or animal-powered (like horses, donkeys, camels, etc.). As time went on, there was a slight adjustment, but not much.

Read full story

Dating A Narcissist

The Mayo Clinic describes narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) as "a psychiatric condition in which people have an exaggerated feeling of their own significance and a great desire for admiration. People who have narcissistic personality disorder feel they are better and more special than other people, and they want to be acknowledged and treated as such. They frequently lack the ability to understand the needs and perspectives of others and are dismissive of their concerns. However, this extreme confidence belies a fragile self-esteem that is easily damaged. A narcissist is a person who suffers from a narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Read full story
16 comments

The Era Of Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles have long been derided as being excessively expensive, inconvenient, and unrealistic. However, 2022 marked a significant shift. EV sales reached record levels last year, and the federal government announced new funding in the billions with the aim of incentivizing automakers to produce electric vehicles and enticing consumers to buy them. As a result, EVs are increasingly appearing as vehicles that regular people could drive rather than a niche product for technologists and environmentalists. It appears that the electric era has arrived at last.

Read full story

Romantic Lines For Lovers

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful day for people as it is the season of love. Gifts are given, love is made, and other things follow up on that day. But some people find it difficult to say the right things to their lover which has the tendency of sparking up intense intimacy and emotional attachment at the moment. Gifts are not always enough so sometimes when augmented with these sweet words makes it even better.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy