Fertility Fears in My Thirties

I turned 31 last week, and admittedly I’m not thrilled to have passed that nice little age of 30.

But my unease has little to do with aging itself. I think the 30s are a great time in the lives of women. I think women in their 40s know and perhaps can love themselves even better than those in their 30s.

So no, it’s not about the aging, it’s about my fertility. You’ll have to excuse me, but despite being a long-time New Yorker, I was raised in the South and fully expected to have children in my 20s.

In fact, I’ll never forget my mother telling me that the prime age for maternal and baby health was 23. (Where she got that information and whether or not it’s remotely true, I don’t know or really care.)

Now, I’m 31 and unmarried.

I’m in a long-term relationship that in many ways is strong — we’ve done so much to deal with just how different we are as people. But that nagging question remains — will, in the long-term, our differences be too much, and thus, is staying together now futile?

And tick-tick-tick — I can hear that clock in the back of my mind always.

It doesn’t help, of course, that we consider a pregnancy over 35 to be a “geriatric pregnancy.” We’ve been conditioned to think that this age is our fertility cliff, where our chances drop sharply and surely.

And yes, things change as we age. Rates of miscarriage (I’ve already had one, thanks) increase with age, and positive results with IVF decrease with age. It’s hard not to get caught up in that knowledge.

However, there are other stats and other studies and voices out there who tell us we need to chill the eff out.

Apparently, a lot of our obsession with 35 and fertility is outdated.

Take, for example, the oft-cited statistic that one in three women aged 35–39 will not be pregnant after a year of trying. Want to know where that statistic is from? Data from 1700s France. — Arwa Mahdawi

More recent data is a little more encouraging.

One study from 2004 “that looked at 770 European women found that, with sex at least twice a week, 78% of women aged 35 to 40 conceived within a year, compared with 84% of women aged 20 to 34.”

Those numbers aren’t bad! I mean, actually, they’re pretty good. So why the hell am I so freaked out?

Oh, you know, maybe just all the messaging I’ve gotten over my entire life.

And add to that the uncertainty. It would be one thing if I were trying to have a baby today. Or if I knew that I would be trying at thirty-five.

But I don’t know, and that not knowing just allows those anxieties to build. So I’m 31 and freaking out over something that’s probably not a big deal.

Don’t be me. Chances are, if you’re trying to conceive in your late thirties, you’re going to be just fine.

I’ll do my best to take that to heart. Wish me luck.

8 comments

