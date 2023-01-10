The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm Community

The Paradigm luxury community will hold a model home grand opening on January 19. Photo by Camelot Homes

The Brokery will host a Grand Opening event from 4-6pm on Thursday, January 19 at the Camelot Homes Paradigm community (1718 E. Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85022). Attendees are invited to enjoy food and drinks as they tour the model home at this gated enclave of 12 modern luxury residences in North Phoenix.

Led by third generation homebuilder Trent Hancock, Paradigm homes feature one and two-story contemporary designs by the local award-winning architecture firm The Ranch Mine. Homes range in size from 2,355 to 3,712 square feet, with 2-6 bedrooms, 2.5 – 5 bathrooms, and 2-6-car garages with a lift option. Each home offers scenic views of the Lookout Mountain Preserve. Each of the two available floorplans are artfully crafted to capture the spectacular desert surroundings and provide a seamless connection to the striking outdoor living, including easy access to hiking trails in the surrounding nature preserve.

“The grand opening event is an excellent opportunity to be one of the first in the door to experience the recently completed Paradigm model home -- it is stunning,” says The Brokery co-founder Oleg Bortman. “Our team will be there to answer any questions from potential homebuyers who are interested in purchasing one of the few remaining homes in the community,” adds The Brokery co-founder Tucker Blalock.

“It’s exciting to welcome the community for a first look at this new luxury community,” says Hancock. “We’ve had an incredible response to the homes – from the unique architecture to the sustainable features, thoughtful design touches and scenic mountain setting. I can’t wait to show off the model at this event!”

The Brokery is handling all sales for Paradigm. Those interested in additional information on Paradigm should visit https://camelothomes.com/community/paradigm/.