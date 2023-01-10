Phoenix, AZ

The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm Community

Elaina Verhoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8uCY_0k8tngzQ00
The Paradigm luxury community will hold a model home grand opening on January 19.Photo byCamelot Homes

The Brokery will host a Grand Opening event from 4-6pm on Thursday, January 19 at the Camelot Homes Paradigm community (1718 E. Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85022). Attendees are invited to enjoy food and drinks as they tour the model home at this gated enclave of 12 modern luxury residences in North Phoenix.

Led by third generation homebuilder Trent Hancock, Paradigm homes feature one and two-story contemporary designs by the local award-winning architecture firm The Ranch Mine. Homes range in size from 2,355 to 3,712 square feet, with 2-6 bedrooms, 2.5 – 5 bathrooms, and 2-6-car garages with a lift option. Each home offers scenic views of the Lookout Mountain Preserve. Each of the two available floorplans are artfully crafted to capture the spectacular desert surroundings and provide a seamless connection to the striking outdoor living, including easy access to hiking trails in the surrounding nature preserve.

“The grand opening event is an excellent opportunity to be one of the first in the door to experience the recently completed Paradigm model home -- it is stunning,” says The Brokery co-founder Oleg Bortman. “Our team will be there to answer any questions from potential homebuyers who are interested in purchasing one of the few remaining homes in the community,” adds The Brokery co-founder Tucker Blalock.

“It’s exciting to welcome the community for a first look at this new luxury community,” says Hancock. “We’ve had an incredible response to the homes – from the unique architecture to the sustainable features, thoughtful design touches and scenic mountain setting. I can’t wait to show off the model at this event!”

The Brokery is handling all sales for Paradigm. Those interested in additional information on Paradigm should visit https://camelothomes.com/community/paradigm/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Elaina Verhoff is a public relations professional and freelance writer in Phoenix, AZ.

Phoenix, AZ
169 followers

More from Elaina Verhoff

Scottsdale, AZ

Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in Scottsdale

Camelot Homes announces sales for new Aura Scottsdale luxury communityCamelot Homes. Camelot Homes is pleased to announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Aura, located at the Southeast corner of Shea and 128th Street in Scottsdale. Aura is a private gated community with 12 single-story homes.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's Charities

The 2022 NiteFlite event is a can't miss event benefiting Arizona children's charitiesThe Saguaros. The Saguaros organization has announced the details of their upcoming 2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala, taking place November 11 and 12. The event kicks off with a golf tournament on November 11 at McCormick Ranch Golf Club and continues the following evening with The Night Flight Gala at The W Hotel in Scottsdale. All proceeds will benefit Saguaros Children’s Charities. Tickets are available now at saguaros.com.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot Homes

Classics Never Go Out of Style brand campaign imageCamelot Homes. Kitchen Sink Creative is launching the first-ever brand marketing campaign for luxury home builder, Camelot Homes. The campaign, titled Classics Never Go Out of Style, was created to differentiate Camelot Homes in the marketplace and establish a recognizable luxury brand for the family-owned home builder, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The brand campaign will be rolled out through digital advertising, organic social media, and select print ads, beginning in September.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Boys Hope Girls Hope Receives $125K Grant from The Saguaros

Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona (BHGHAZ) has received a $125K grant from The Saguaros (formerly the Scottsdale 20/30 Club) to support their residential scholarship program, a program for Phoenix high school students that covers housing plus tuition and expenses for attending college preparatory schools, followed by a four-year college education. The participants selected to participate in this competitive program live together in residential homes in Central Phoenix. The Saguaros grant funding goes towards The Saguaros Scholarship Fund which helps cover costs for the BHGHAZ scholars’ food, uniforms, clothing, and extracurricular activities.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9

In 2002, business partners Rick Freedman and Doug Stanton moved from Portland to Sedona in search of a dryer climate. The red rocks of Sedona suited them perfectly, but there was just one problem. The town had no good pizza. The two were custom home builders by profession, but one day over lunch they decided they should open a gourmet pizza restaurant. Over the past 20 years, Picazzo’s has evolved to become a healthy Italian restaurant with a focus on vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and allergy-friendly options and expanded to include restaurants in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arrowhead, Tempe, and Gilbert.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The Saguaros

The Scottsdale 20/30 Club has rebranded as The SaguarosThe Saguaros. The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

ABI Multifamily Expands National Presence with New Las Vegas Office

Jason Dittenber will be leading the new ABI Multifamily Las Vegas office.ABI Multifamily. ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., has entered the Nevada market with a new Las Vegas office located at 5940 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89118. This is the fourth office for ABI, which is headquartered in Phoenix with locations in San Diego, Tucson, and now Las Vegas. Jason Dittenber is joining the ABI Multifamily team as Senior Vice President and Designated Broker of the Las Vegas office.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Housing Fund Announces Grants Now Available

Thousands of Arizonans are in need of permanent housing.Arizona Housing Fund. The Arizona Housing Fund, a private philanthropic effort to raise funds for additional permanent, supportive housing, has announced that Arizona nonprofit agencies that build and operate Permanent Supportive, Low-Income and Working Poor Housing can now apply for grant funding. Arizona Housing Fund equity grants will enable more housing units to be constructed, with the goal of reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state.

Read full story
20 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

The Brokery Expanding with New Scottsdale Location

The Brokery, which has established itself as the “relentlessly local” Valley real estate brokerage, is adding a fourth location in Scottsdale. Co-owners Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman closed on the purchase of the new office space on May 23. Located on the first level of the Safari Drive luxury condominium building on Scottsdale Road north of Camelback, the new 2,000 square-foot space will host The Brokery's newest office, including an inviting business lounge area that Safari Drive residents are welcome to enjoy. The Brokery is working with architect Kyle Miller on the build-out of the space, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Camelot Homes Announces New North Scottsdale Luxury Community

Following the success of the Bronco community, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in the Mirabel/Desert Mountain submarket, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres east of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in North Scottsdale. The family-owned luxury homebuilder plans to break ground on a new 52-home community called Joy Ranch in Q2 2023.

Read full story
Arizona State

NewGen Advisory Partnering with the Arizona Housing Fund to Raise Funds for Affordable Housing

NewGen Advisory partners with the Arizona Housing Fund to raise funds for affordable housing.NewGen Advisory. NewGen Advisory, a boutique brokerage firm specializing in exclusively hospitality assets, has made a $5,000 donation to the Arizona Housing Fund and joined the Fund as a partner in the Escrow Donation Program.

Read full story
1 comments
Tsaile, AZ

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council and APS Foundation bringing expanded STEM Programming to the Navajo Nation

The STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are the foundation for the country’s fastest-growing occupations, yet women and girls are underrepresented across all levels of the STEM pipeline. Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is working to close that gap through STEM programming on the Navajo Nation designed to spark girls’ interest so they can become part of this expanding sector. Thanks to a $35,000 grant from the APS Foundation, 250 girls on the Navajo Nation will experience STEM learning opportunities during the school year through Girl Scouts. Programs will include a three-day summer camp this June at Diné College in Tsaile, AZ that will serve more than 70 girls.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Nearly 300 investors fund $3.5 Million purchase of Mesa hotel

Venture on Country Club 120-unit hotel to housing conversion project in Mesa, AZNeighborhood Ventures. Arizona-based real estate crowdfunding company Neighborhood Ventures has reached its target fund raise amount for Venture on Country Club, a 120-unit hotel-to-housing conversion project in Mesa, AZ. A total of 297 Arizona residents have collectively invested $3.5 million in the property. Renovations are underway, and an application to rezone the project from a hotel to an apartment community will soon be submitted to the City of Mesa. The target hold period for this project is three years, with a targeted preferred annual return of 12%.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Housing Fund Partnering with Iconic Arizona and Goodfellas Merch to Offer Limited Edition Fundraiser T-shirt

Arizona Housing Fund limited-edition fundraiser t-shirtIconic Arizona. The Arizona Housing Fund has partnered with two popular local apparel companies, Iconic Arizona and Goodfellas Merch, to offer a new fundraiser T-shirt and tank top. All proceeds from the limited-edition shirts will benefit the Arizona Housing Fund, which was created in 2019 by Bank of America executive Howard Epstein to raise funds to help build and operate much-needed permanent, supportive housing in Arizona. The Fund has raised $735K so far and will begin awarding grants to nonprofits to build and operate affordable housing units once the total reaches $1 million.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy