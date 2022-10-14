2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's Charities

The 2022 NiteFlite event is a can't miss event benefiting Arizona children's charities The Saguaros

The Saguaros organization has announced the details of their upcoming 2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala, taking place November 11 and 12. The event kicks off with a golf tournament on November 11 at McCormick Ranch Golf Club and continues the following evening with The Night Flight Gala at The W Hotel in Scottsdale. All proceeds will benefit Saguaros Children’s Charities. Tickets are available now at saguaros.com

Entering its 33rd year, NiteFlite is one of the longest running and most successful charity golf tournaments in Arizona and the signature event for The Saguaros, which recently rebranded from The Scottsdale 20/30 Club.

“We’re aiming to raise $2 million at this year’s event,” says The Saguaros Charity Chair and last year’s NiteFlite Gala Chairman, Trent Hancock, “and with the passion and drive of our members and supporters, I’m confident we can achieve our goal!”

The November 11 NiteFlite tournament features a unique five-person-per-group format with a modified best ball scramble scoring system. The event includes “play with the pros” holes, longest drive contests, closest to the pin contests, and prizes for the top teams. This year’s NiteFlite ‘Million Dollar Shootout' was designed to increase pace of play and maximize fun by giving willing teams a chance to complete all 18 holes, while encouraging teams with less serious golfers to drive their carts over to the party tent. Located in the center of the action, this year’s party tent will be reminiscent of a Las Vegas day club, with a DJ booth, open bars, cabanas, and outdoor games. The team with the lowest 18-hole score will be crowned the champion and get five opportunities to hit a hole-in-one and try to win one million dollars.

The NiteFlite Gala, held the following evening at 6:00 p.m. November 12, traces its humble beginnings back to the early 90’s when it was created as an ‘after-party’ for the annual NiteFlite Golf Tournament. Over the years, the Gala has evolved to become one of the premier charity events in The Valley, boasting an impressive lineup of local food and live music and entertainers from around the country.

“The theme for the 2022 Gala is Vintage Vegas,’” says NiteFlite Chair Mike Bosco. “Guests can expect a magical night of glitz and glamor atop the stunning rooftop of the W Hotel, which recently had a multi-million dollar renovation. We’re looking forward to an evening of fun and excitement and raising a ton of money for the Saguaro Children’s Charities foundation."

Founded in 1987, the philanthropic and social club known today as the Saguaros has raised millions of dollars for local Arizona non-profit organizations. Composed of up to 50 young men under the age of 40, we proudly give back to the community and support children’s charities through our three main fundraising events: NiteFlite, Brokers for Kids, and Agents Benefiting Children. Most importantly, the Saguaros is unique among service organizations in that it not only raises money for children’s charities, but also encourages “hands on” interaction with the children the club supports. This active participation serves to strengthen relationships with those it serves and create a true partnership with its charity partners. Plus, thanks to our dedicated charitable foundation, all proceeds from Saguaros’ fundraising activities are funneled directly to 501 (c)(3) foundation, with 30% of the funds going into an endowment fund, and the remainder going into a general fund for disbursement to the club’s charity partners. More at saguaros.com

