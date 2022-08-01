Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The Saguaros

The Scottsdale 20/30 Club has rebranded as The Saguaros The Saguaros

The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.



“We have grown significantly since The Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club was first founded in 1987,” says Saguaros President, Evan Weishar. “Last year, we raised nearly $2 million through our signature fundraising events – a record for the organization. As a collective team, we all decided the time was right to establish ourselves as an independent organization dedicated to serving Arizona’s children.”



While the organization will have a new brand identity as The Saguaros, much will remain the same. The focus of the organization’s fundraising is to serve Arizona children’s charities. All former members of the Scottsdale 20/30 Club reapplied and were accepted as official members in the new Saguaros organization. The signature fundraising events will also remain the same: NiteFlite golf tournament and gala, which will take place November 11-12 at McCormick Ranch and the W Hotel and The Olympiad Olympic-style fundraiser which is comprised of Brokers for Kids, a competition among commercial real estate professionals and Agents Benefiting Children, a residential real estate professional competition.



“The Saguaro is the perfect symbol for our new organization,'' says Weishar. “The iconic Saguaro clearly demonstrates our connection to the home state we serve and symbolizes the strength and longevity we have established over the past thirty-five years. We’re looking to build on a solid foundation of serving Arizona children’s charities and continuing to serve the community far into the future.”



Founded in 1987, the philanthropic and social club known today as the Saguaros has raised millions of dollars for local Arizona non-profit organizations. Composed of up to 50 young men under the age of 40, we proudly give back to the community and support children’s charities through our three main fundraising events: NiteFlite, Brokers for Kids, and Agents Benefiting Children. Most importantly, the Saguaros is unique among service organizations in that it not only raises money for children’s charities, but also encourages “hands on” interaction with the children the club supports. This active participation serves to strengthen relationships with those it serves and create a true partnership with its charity partners. Plus, thanks to our dedicated charitable foundation, all proceeds from Saguaros’ fundraising activities are funneled directly to 501 (c)(3) foundation, with 30% of the funds going into an endowment fund, and the remainder going into a general fund for disbursement to the club’s charity partners. More at saguaros.com