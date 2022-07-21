ABI Multifamily Expands National Presence with New Las Vegas Office

Jason Dittenber will be leading the new ABI Multifamily Las Vegas office. ABI Multifamily

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., has entered the Nevada market with a new Las Vegas office located at 5940 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89118. This is the fourth office for ABI, which is headquartered in Phoenix with locations in San Diego, Tucson, and now Las Vegas. Jason Dittenber is joining the ABI Multifamily team as Senior Vice President and Designated Broker of the Las Vegas office.

“We have been eyeing the Las Vegas market for a while,” says ABI Multifamily President & CEO John Kobierowski. “I’ve learned the importance of taking our time to choose the right people for the team, and I can’t speak highly enough about Jason. His understanding and proven success in the Vegas market, along with his work ethic and alignment with our company’s unique culture are a perfect fit. I’m excited for the future!”

A lifelong resident of Nevada, Dittenber moved to Las Vegas from the Carson City/Reno/Lake Tahoe area in 2010. He earned a Business Administration degree in Real Estate and Urban Economics from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). Prior to joining ABI, Dittenber was involved in multifamily sales in excess of $300,000,000 and 4,600 total units over a 7-year period.

“I’ve been really impressed with ABI,” says Dittenber. “I see big things ahead for the company, and I’m looking forward to expanding ABI’s footprint throughout Nevada.”

When he’s not brokering multifamily deals, Dittenber enjoys spending quality dad time with his 7-year-old daughter and cheering on the Raiders and Golden Knights.



ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com/) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any type of multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.