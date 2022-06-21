Arizona Housing Fund Announces Grants Now Available

Elaina Verhoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361WtJ_0gHlgKZr00
Thousands of Arizonans are in need of permanent housing.Arizona Housing Fund

The Arizona Housing Fund, a private philanthropic effort to raise funds for additional permanent, supportive housing, has announced that Arizona nonprofit agencies that build and operate Permanent Supportive, Low-Income and Working Poor Housing can now apply for grant funding. Arizona Housing Fund equity grants will enable more housing units to be constructed, with the goal of reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state.

“We have been working to establish a streamlined process and we are looking forward to now directing funding where it’s needed, when it’s needed, explains Arizona Housing Fund Founder Howard Epstein. “The ultimate goal is to provide more housing for Arizonans experiencing homelessness as soon as possible.”

To qualify for grant funding, organizations must be a non-profit affordable housing developer, owner or operator, have at least five years of experience managing and operating sustainable supportive housing, have received, in the previous 24 months, grant or loan funding from one of the following entities: LISC, the ACF Affordable Housing Pre-Development Fund, the Home Matters to Arizona Fund, Arizona Department of Housing, or an Arizona county, municipality or IDA, and be in good standing with that grantee and/or lender and current on loan payments, if applicable.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Phoenix, a partner of the Arizona Housing Fund, will collect and process grant applications. Nonprofits who have already been pre-qualified based on their history of developing supportive housing and managing grant funds can apply for funding with a simplified application. Those who have not yet been pre-qualified can complete the RFQ to become pre-qualified. Once approved, they can fill out a grant application when the need for funding arises. The Arizona Housing Fund Advisory Committee will then review and approve grant funding. Nonprofit developers can access the project application, pre-qualification standards and the RFQ at https://arizonahousingfund.org/grants/

There is currently $1 million available in the fund. Funding is distributed on a first come, first served basis for mission-aligned projects. The Arizona Housing Fund is intended for permanent supportive housing projects that serve the most vulnerable individuals and families earning up to 30% AMI.

“Unlike many grant programs, we plan to award grant funding on a rolling basis, not on a calendar grant cycle,” says Epstein. “The way these projects work, the need for funding doesn’t align with a pre-specified schedule. In many cases, affordable housing projects have been financed, and due to today’s rapidly rising of cost of materials, there is a gap that now needs to be filled. Arizona Housing Fund equity grants could mean the difference between a project moving forward or being put on hold.”

About Arizona Housing Fund
The Arizona Housing Fund (AZHF) is a dedicated sustainable fundraising source to help Arizona nonprofits build more affordable supportive housing and bring the homeless home. The Fund’s equity grants will enable more housing units to be constructed, with the goal of reducing homelessness throughout the state. Funding primarily comes from a voluntary escrow donation program, where homebuilders, developers, agents, and title companies participate in the program and give buyers and sellers an opportunity to donate to the AZHF. Tax-deductible donations from individuals, foundations, nonprofits, and for-profit corporations are also welcome. To learn more or to donate, visit arizonahousingfund.org.

About LISC Phoenix
LISC is one the country’s largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since our founding, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments and develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space.

LISC Phoenix was formed in 1992 and since its inception has collaborated with place-based organizations and our corporate, foundation and public partners to create an innovative approach to working with neighborhoods that face systemic challenges.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Elaina Verhoff is a public relations professional and freelance writer in Phoenix, AZ.

Phoenix, AZ
54 followers

More from Elaina Verhoff

The Brokery Expanding with New Scottsdale Location

The Brokery, which has established itself as the “relentlessly local” Valley real estate brokerage, is adding a fourth location in Scottsdale. Co-owners Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman closed on the purchase of the new office space on May 23. Located on the first level of the Safari Drive luxury condominium building on Scottsdale Road north of Camelback, the new 2,000 square-foot space will host The Brokery's newest office, including an inviting business lounge area that Safari Drive residents are welcome to enjoy. The Brokery is working with architect Kyle Miller on the build-out of the space, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Camelot Homes Announces New North Scottsdale Luxury Community

Following the success of the Bronco community, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in the Mirabel/Desert Mountain submarket, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres east of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in North Scottsdale. The family-owned luxury homebuilder plans to break ground on a new 52-home community called Joy Ranch in Q2 2023.

Read full story
Arizona State

NewGen Advisory Partnering with the Arizona Housing Fund to Raise Funds for Affordable Housing

NewGen Advisory partners with the Arizona Housing Fund to raise funds for affordable housing.NewGen Advisory. NewGen Advisory, a boutique brokerage firm specializing in exclusively hospitality assets, has made a $5,000 donation to the Arizona Housing Fund and joined the Fund as a partner in the Escrow Donation Program.

Read full story
1 comments
Tsaile, AZ

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council and APS Foundation bringing expanded STEM Programming to the Navajo Nation

The STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are the foundation for the country’s fastest-growing occupations, yet women and girls are underrepresented across all levels of the STEM pipeline. Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is working to close that gap through STEM programming on the Navajo Nation designed to spark girls’ interest so they can become part of this expanding sector. Thanks to a $35,000 grant from the APS Foundation, 250 girls on the Navajo Nation will experience STEM learning opportunities during the school year through Girl Scouts. Programs will include a three-day summer camp this June at Diné College in Tsaile, AZ that will serve more than 70 girls.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Nearly 300 investors fund $3.5 Million purchase of Mesa hotel

Venture on Country Club 120-unit hotel to housing conversion project in Mesa, AZNeighborhood Ventures. Arizona-based real estate crowdfunding company Neighborhood Ventures has reached its target fund raise amount for Venture on Country Club, a 120-unit hotel-to-housing conversion project in Mesa, AZ. A total of 297 Arizona residents have collectively invested $3.5 million in the property. Renovations are underway, and an application to rezone the project from a hotel to an apartment community will soon be submitted to the City of Mesa. The target hold period for this project is three years, with a targeted preferred annual return of 12%.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Housing Fund Partnering with Iconic Arizona and Goodfellas Merch to Offer Limited Edition Fundraiser T-shirt

Arizona Housing Fund limited-edition fundraiser t-shirtIconic Arizona. The Arizona Housing Fund has partnered with two popular local apparel companies, Iconic Arizona and Goodfellas Merch, to offer a new fundraiser T-shirt and tank top. All proceeds from the limited-edition shirts will benefit the Arizona Housing Fund, which was created in 2019 by Bank of America executive Howard Epstein to raise funds to help build and operate much-needed permanent, supportive housing in Arizona. The Fund has raised $735K so far and will begin awarding grants to nonprofits to build and operate affordable housing units once the total reaches $1 million.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy