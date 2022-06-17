Scottsdale, AZ

The Brokery Expanding with New Scottsdale Location

Elaina Verhoff

The Brokery's office in Arcadia

The Brokery, which has established itself as the “relentlessly local” Valley real estate brokerage, is adding a fourth location in Scottsdale. Co-owners Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman closed on the purchase of the new office space on May 23. Located on the first level of the Safari Drive luxury condominium building on Scottsdale Road north of Camelback, the new 2,000 square-foot space will host The Brokery's newest office, including an inviting business lounge area that Safari Drive residents are welcome to enjoy. The Brokery is working with architect Kyle Miller on the build-out of the space, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“From the beginning, we have been focused on offices that are a part of the fabric of a community,” explains Blalock. “While many real estate brokerages are tucked away in corporate office buildings, we seek out locations in prominent spots where neighbors are comfortable coming in and chatting with our agents who have a deep understanding and connection to the community. We started with this model in Arcadia, where our iconic building designed by Studio Ma is located on 40th Street just north of La Grande Orange.”

The Brokery currently has offices in Arcadia, in Arizona Biltmore resort, and in North Central Phoenix. In the first half of 2022, The Brokery grossed over $400 million in sales across the three offices.

“We are in growth mode,” adds Oleg Bortman, co-founder of The Brokery. “We have 40 agents currently -- and we expect to double that number by the end of the year. Our team is strong, and that is a function of our structure. We provide the sales, marketing, and design tools and support needed to help our agents grow their business. It’s a formula that works, and we’re excited to be expanding to Scottsdale and beyond.”

The Brokery is a local, boutique residential real estate brokerage that is relentlessly focused on serving residents in neighborhoods across the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Founded in 2012, by co-founders Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman, the company's number one goal is to provide unparalleled service and extensive market insight to the residents of their local community. Unlike many brokerages tucked away in corporate centers, The Brokery has neighborhood-centered offices that offer high visibility for their clients' properties in state-of-the-art showcases and allows for neighbors to engage one-on-one with local real estate experts. More information available at thebrokery.com

Elaina Verhoff is a public relations professional and freelance writer in Phoenix, AZ.

Phoenix, AZ
