Scottsdale, AZ

Camelot Homes Announces New North Scottsdale Luxury Community

Elaina Verhoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bq7DY_0gDxlfJh00
Joy RanchCamelot Homes

Following the success of the Bronco community, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in the Mirabel/Desert Mountain submarket, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres east of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in North Scottsdale. The family-owned luxury homebuilder plans to break ground on a new 52-home community called Joy Ranch in Q2 2023.

“The location for this community is incredible, says Camelot Homes Managing Director, Julie Hancock. “Joy Ranch provides the opportunity to embrace the true Arizona lifestyle. From the incredible views of Four Peaks to the easy access to Tonto National Forest hiking trails, we’re excited to provide countless opportunities for homeowners to explore the outdoors in this new community.”

Camelot plans to offer floor plans ranging from 4,500 – 6,500 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, and 4.5 – 6.5 baths. Homes in this new community will be similar to Camelot’s award-winning Camelot White Horse and Bronco communities.

Joy Ranch will be located in close proximity to golf, hiking, and mountain biking, with the southern and eastern boundaries of the community fronting to the Tonto National Forest for easy access to nearby trails.

Camelot Homes began building its legacy based on uncompromising quality over 50 years ago. Across three generations, the Hancock family has provided the kind of personal consideration, attention to detail and luxurious, expert craftsmanship that distinguishes homes built by Camelot from all others on the market. Award-winning design and timeless elements are organically incorporated into every home, with a result that is wholly inspired by the clients we serve. A home is much more than a structure – it’s an enclave that captures and treasures the poignant moments, the unforgettable celebrations, and the unexpected joys that encompass a beautiful, imaginative life. Even as our business grows, we are committed to building distinctive, best-in-class homes that have as much character as their owners, providing a level of quality that goes above and beyond every industry norm, and surpassing the expectations of even the most discerning homebuyers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Elaina Verhoff is a public relations professional and freelance writer in Phoenix, AZ.

Phoenix, AZ
17 followers

More from Elaina Verhoff

Scottsdale, AZ

The Brokery Expanding with New Scottsdale Location

The Brokery, which has established itself as the “relentlessly local” Valley real estate brokerage, is adding a fourth location in Scottsdale. Co-owners Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman closed on the purchase of the new office space on May 23. Located on the first level of the Safari Drive luxury condominium building on Scottsdale Road north of Camelback, the new 2,000 square-foot space will host The Brokery's newest office, including an inviting business lounge area that Safari Drive residents are welcome to enjoy. The Brokery is working with architect Kyle Miller on the build-out of the space, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Read full story
Arizona State

NewGen Advisory Partnering with the Arizona Housing Fund to Raise Funds for Affordable Housing

NewGen Advisory partners with the Arizona Housing Fund to raise funds for affordable housing.NewGen Advisory. NewGen Advisory, a boutique brokerage firm specializing in exclusively hospitality assets, has made a $5,000 donation to the Arizona Housing Fund and joined the Fund as a partner in the Escrow Donation Program.

Read full story
1 comments
Tsaile, AZ

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council and APS Foundation bringing expanded STEM Programming to the Navajo Nation

The STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are the foundation for the country’s fastest-growing occupations, yet women and girls are underrepresented across all levels of the STEM pipeline. Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is working to close that gap through STEM programming on the Navajo Nation designed to spark girls’ interest so they can become part of this expanding sector. Thanks to a $35,000 grant from the APS Foundation, 250 girls on the Navajo Nation will experience STEM learning opportunities during the school year through Girl Scouts. Programs will include a three-day summer camp this June at Diné College in Tsaile, AZ that will serve more than 70 girls.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Nearly 300 investors fund $3.5 Million purchase of Mesa hotel

Venture on Country Club 120-unit hotel to housing conversion project in Mesa, AZNeighborhood Ventures. Arizona-based real estate crowdfunding company Neighborhood Ventures has reached its target fund raise amount for Venture on Country Club, a 120-unit hotel-to-housing conversion project in Mesa, AZ. A total of 297 Arizona residents have collectively invested $3.5 million in the property. Renovations are underway, and an application to rezone the project from a hotel to an apartment community will soon be submitted to the City of Mesa. The target hold period for this project is three years, with a targeted preferred annual return of 12%.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Housing Fund Partnering with Iconic Arizona and Goodfellas Merch to Offer Limited Edition Fundraiser T-shirt

Arizona Housing Fund limited-edition fundraiser t-shirtIconic Arizona. The Arizona Housing Fund has partnered with two popular local apparel companies, Iconic Arizona and Goodfellas Merch, to offer a new fundraiser T-shirt and tank top. All proceeds from the limited-edition shirts will benefit the Arizona Housing Fund, which was created in 2019 by Bank of America executive Howard Epstein to raise funds to help build and operate much-needed permanent, supportive housing in Arizona. The Fund has raised $735K so far and will begin awarding grants to nonprofits to build and operate affordable housing units once the total reaches $1 million.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy