Camelot Homes Announces New North Scottsdale Luxury Community

Following the success of the Bronco community, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in the Mirabel/Desert Mountain submarket, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres east of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in North Scottsdale. The family-owned luxury homebuilder plans to break ground on a new 52-home community called Joy Ranch in Q2 2023.

“The location for this community is incredible, says Camelot Homes Managing Director, Julie Hancock. “Joy Ranch provides the opportunity to embrace the true Arizona lifestyle. From the incredible views of Four Peaks to the easy access to Tonto National Forest hiking trails, we’re excited to provide countless opportunities for homeowners to explore the outdoors in this new community.”

Camelot plans to offer floor plans ranging from 4,500 – 6,500 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, and 4.5 – 6.5 baths. Homes in this new community will be similar to Camelot’s award-winning Camelot White Horse and Bronco communities.

Joy Ranch will be located in close proximity to golf, hiking, and mountain biking, with the southern and eastern boundaries of the community fronting to the Tonto National Forest for easy access to nearby trails.

Camelot Homes began building its legacy based on uncompromising quality over 50 years ago. Across three generations, the Hancock family has provided the kind of personal consideration, attention to detail and luxurious, expert craftsmanship that distinguishes homes built by Camelot from all others on the market. Award-winning design and timeless elements are organically incorporated into every home, with a result that is wholly inspired by the clients we serve. A home is much more than a structure – it’s an enclave that captures and treasures the poignant moments, the unforgettable celebrations, and the unexpected joys that encompass a beautiful, imaginative life. Even as our business grows, we are committed to building distinctive, best-in-class homes that have as much character as their owners, providing a level of quality that goes above and beyond every industry norm, and surpassing the expectations of even the most discerning homebuyers.