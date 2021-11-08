Financial Focus - Protect Benefits for Children with Special Needs.

EJEducation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiHpt_0cqFc3f400
Stock Photo

If you have a child or other family member who has special needs due to physical or mental conditions, you face a variety of challenges planning for their care, including financial ones. You may also have some well-meaning relatives who want to help, but who may not realize that their moves could actually result in some serious lifestyle and monetary problems for your loved one. Fortunately, by planning ahead, you can avoid these potential traps.

As you probably already know, individuals with special needs are eligible for a variety of government benefits and local programs that provide assistance with housing, medical needs, specialized equipment, independent living, job training and other services. You may also know that some of these programs require participants to meet financial criteria to qualify for benefits. Usually, this isn’t a problem if your loved one has little income and few assets.

Difficulties can arise, though, when other relatives, such as grandparents, include loved ones with special needs in their estate plans by naming them as beneficiaries of insurance policies or retirement assets, or as beneficiaries of any trusts the grandparents have established. In these situations, loved ones who receive or inherit a sizable amount of assets may then be ruled ineligible for some important services.

Hopefully, your relatives will have informed you of their plans. If so, let them know that although you appreciate their generosity, the way they’ve chosen to show it could have unanticipated – and harmful – effects. You could then suggest ways they could structure their gifts to be more valuable.

Specifically, they can help through a special needs trust, either one that's already been created or one they create for their gift. A special needs trust is designed to help people with special needs use financial gifts or inheritances for a variety of purposes while keeping their eligibility for some government programs and other services. There are two main types of special needs trust:

First-party special needs trust – An individual with special needs, their legal guardian or the court can establish a first-party special needs trust benefiting that individual. The first-party special needs trust is funded by the individual’s own assets, either through earnings or an inheritance or a personal injury award. A first-party trust contains a “payback” rule, which means that when the individual beneficiary with special needs dies, the trust must pay back the state for certain benefits received.

• Third-party special needs trust – A relative or person other than the individual with special needs who wants to include that individual in their estate plan can set up a third-party special needs trust. The third party trust is funded with assets from someone other than the individual with special needs. With a third-party trust, no “payback” provision is required.

Many issues are involved in establishing an appropriate special needs trust. Consequently, you’ll need to consult with your legal advisor to determine your next steps. Afterwards, you’ll want to involve everyone in your family who could contribute to a trust, so they’ll all know what to expect and how they can participate. Once the arrangements are made, you can all feel like you’ve done your part to make things easier for the loved one in your life with special needs.

This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jennifer Phillips 703 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033.

Edward Jones. Member SIPC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

These will be professionally written articles that will discuss financial and investment topics, we don't discuss any Edward Jones specific investments or services. We will provide one article a week which will be written so even novice investors can understand them.

Glastonbury, CT
31 followers

More from EJEducation

Financial Focus - Open Enrollment Choices can have a Big Financial Impact.

It’s that time of year again, where, if you work for a medium-to-large employer, you’ve got some decisions to make because it’s open enrollment time. Of course, depending on your situation, you may have been working remotely for a while, but, even so, you will likely have the opportunity to review your benefits package and make changes. And you’ll want to make the right moves, because your choices can have a big financial impact on your life.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Protect your financial information online.

If you’re an investor, you probably enjoy the convenience of managing your accounts online. But you’ll also want to make sure that you’re not making it convenient for hackers, “phishers” and others with bad intentions to gain the same access.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Should you buy term insurance and invest the difference?

If you have children or other loved ones who depend on your financially, you need life insurance – no question about it. And you’ll need an amount that can enable your family members to continue their lifestyle if you aren’t around. But there may be less certainty about what type of insurance you should purchase: term or permanent. And the issue can cause even more confusion if you’ve heard the phrase: “Buy term and invest the difference.” What does this mean? And is it good advice?

Read full story

Financial Focus - Help protect your family's inheritance.

You might contribute to your IRA for decades to help pay for your retirement. But if you don’t need all the money, you may want to leave what’s left to your children or grandchildren. However, if you want to ensure they get the most from this inheritance, you’ll need to do some planning.

Read full story
1 comments

Financial Focus - How can women overcome obstacles to Financial Security?

Back in March, we observe International Women’s Day, a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Of course, women still tend to encounter more obstacles than men in the pursuit of financial security. Let’s consider a few of them.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Prepare yourself financially for illness, just in case.

All of us hope to live long, healthy lives, so we do what we can to take care of ourselves through proper diet, exercise and avoiding unhealthy activities. However, none of us can predict our future, so it pays to be prepared for anything – including a serious physical illness or the onset of some type of mental incapacity, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Are your loved ones prepared to be caregivers?

Once you’re retired and your children are grown, they are likely “off the books,” as far as your financial responsibility for them is concerned. Yet, you’re probably still prepared to do anything to help them – but are they ready to take care of you if the need arises?

Read full story

Financial Focus - Plan ahead before joining the "Great Resignation"

It’s been called the “Great Resignation” – the large number of Americans voluntarily leaving their jobs. If you plan to be part of it (ideally with another source of employment lined up), you’ll need to make the financial moves necessary to keep making progress toward your long-term goals.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Help grandkids prepare for the future

If you’re a grandparent, you don’t need Grandparents Day, observed on Sept. 12, to remind you of the joys of having grandchildren. Yet, you might want to use this day as an opportunity to think about ways to help provide for your grandchildren’s future.

Read full story

Financial Focus- Are trust services right for you?

If you’re extremely busy with your career and family and you’ve accumulated a fair amount of assets, you might be concerned about a variety of issues related to financial management and legacy planning. Specifically, you might think you don’t have the time or expertise to deal with these matters effectively. If this is the case, you might want to consider using a trust company.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Be prepared for long-term care costs

Like everyone, you’d like to enjoy a long, healthy, independent life. But the future is unknowable, so it’s a good idea to prepare for a variety of outcomes – including the possible need for long-term care.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy