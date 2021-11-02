Financial Focus - Open Enrollment Choices can have a Big Financial Impact.

EJEducation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447caK_0cj6pNuv00
Stock Photo

It’s that time of year again, where, if you work for a medium-to-large employer, you’ve got some decisions to make because it’s open enrollment time. Of course, depending on your situation, you may have been working remotely for a while, but, even so, you will likely have the opportunity to review your benefits package and make changes. And you’ll want to make the right moves, because your choices can have a big financial impact on your life.

So, take a close look at these key areas of your benefits program:

• Health insurance – Think about your health care needs over the coming year – will you or someone in your family be coping with a chronic illness or facing a surgery? Will you need to at least consider testing and possible treatment for COVID-19? In any case, make sure you’re choosing the right plan for your needs. And pay close attention to any changes in your health insurance, such as whether the plan’s provider networks have changed – you may want to make sure your own doctor is still in-network. Also, check to see if you can reduce your health care premiums by taking part in a wellness program or health-risk assessment.

Life insurance – Your employer may offer a group life insurance policy for free, or for a small amount. It’s probably worth your while to take this coverage, but it may not be enough for your needs. If you only had this group policy, but your family situation has recently changed through marriage or the addition of a new child, you may well need to add some private insurance.

• Disability insurance – In addition to offering group life insurance, your employer may provide short-term disability insurance as an employee benefit. Like group insurance, this disability coverage may not cost you anything, but it may not be adequate – typically, short-term disability only replaces part of your income for three to six months. And while you may never need to miss work for an extended period of time, you never can tell – after all, more than one in four 20-year-olds will become disabled before they retire, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. You may want to consider purchasing your own long-term disability policy on top of the coverage offered by your employer.

Retirement plan – You can probably make changes to your 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan at any time, but why not look at it now, when you’re reviewing all your benefits? If you can afford to increase your contributions, you probably should, because a 401(k), with its tax advantages and ease of contribution through paycheck deductions, is a great way to save for retirement. At a minimum, put in enough to earn your employer’s match. You’ll also want to review your 401(k)’s investment mix. Is it still providing you with significant growth potential within the context of your individual risk tolerance? Over time, you may need to make some adjustments, either because an investment is underperforming or because you’re getting close to retirement and you need to reduce your risk exposure. In any case, it’s a good idea to check up on your 401(k)’s investments at least once a year.

Your employee benefits are an important part of your overall financial picture – so do what you can to get the most from them.

This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jennifer Phillips 703 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033.

Edward Jones, Member SIPC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

These will be professionally written articles that will discuss financial and investment topics, we don't discuss any Edward Jones specific investments or services. We will provide one article a week which will be written so even novice investors can understand them.

Glastonbury, CT
30 followers

More from EJEducation

Financial Focus - Protect Benefits for Children with Special Needs.

If you have a child or other family member who has special needs due to physical or mental conditions, you face a variety of challenges planning for their care, including financial ones. You may also have some well-meaning relatives who want to help, but who may not realize that their moves could actually result in some serious lifestyle and monetary problems for your loved one. Fortunately, by planning ahead, you can avoid these potential traps.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Protect your financial information online.

If you’re an investor, you probably enjoy the convenience of managing your accounts online. But you’ll also want to make sure that you’re not making it convenient for hackers, “phishers” and others with bad intentions to gain the same access.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Should you buy term insurance and invest the difference?

If you have children or other loved ones who depend on your financially, you need life insurance – no question about it. And you’ll need an amount that can enable your family members to continue their lifestyle if you aren’t around. But there may be less certainty about what type of insurance you should purchase: term or permanent. And the issue can cause even more confusion if you’ve heard the phrase: “Buy term and invest the difference.” What does this mean? And is it good advice?

Read full story

Financial Focus - Help protect your family's inheritance.

You might contribute to your IRA for decades to help pay for your retirement. But if you don’t need all the money, you may want to leave what’s left to your children or grandchildren. However, if you want to ensure they get the most from this inheritance, you’ll need to do some planning.

Read full story
1 comments

Financial Focus - How can women overcome obstacles to Financial Security?

Back in March, we observe International Women’s Day, a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Of course, women still tend to encounter more obstacles than men in the pursuit of financial security. Let’s consider a few of them.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Prepare yourself financially for illness, just in case.

All of us hope to live long, healthy lives, so we do what we can to take care of ourselves through proper diet, exercise and avoiding unhealthy activities. However, none of us can predict our future, so it pays to be prepared for anything – including a serious physical illness or the onset of some type of mental incapacity, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Are your loved ones prepared to be caregivers?

Once you’re retired and your children are grown, they are likely “off the books,” as far as your financial responsibility for them is concerned. Yet, you’re probably still prepared to do anything to help them – but are they ready to take care of you if the need arises?

Read full story

Financial Focus - Plan ahead before joining the "Great Resignation"

It’s been called the “Great Resignation” – the large number of Americans voluntarily leaving their jobs. If you plan to be part of it (ideally with another source of employment lined up), you’ll need to make the financial moves necessary to keep making progress toward your long-term goals.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Help grandkids prepare for the future

If you’re a grandparent, you don’t need Grandparents Day, observed on Sept. 12, to remind you of the joys of having grandchildren. Yet, you might want to use this day as an opportunity to think about ways to help provide for your grandchildren’s future.

Read full story

Financial Focus- Are trust services right for you?

If you’re extremely busy with your career and family and you’ve accumulated a fair amount of assets, you might be concerned about a variety of issues related to financial management and legacy planning. Specifically, you might think you don’t have the time or expertise to deal with these matters effectively. If this is the case, you might want to consider using a trust company.

Read full story

Financial Focus - Be prepared for long-term care costs

Like everyone, you’d like to enjoy a long, healthy, independent life. But the future is unknowable, so it’s a good idea to prepare for a variety of outcomes – including the possible need for long-term care.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy