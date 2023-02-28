7 Mindfulness Activities for Busy Moms

Mindfulness activities offer a host of benefits for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. However, busy moms are lucky if they get to pee alone, so finding time to meditate is difficult. Meditation is not the only mindfulness activity, though.

There are a variety of mindfulness activities that can help you live in the present and be in tune with your mind and body. As the person who runs the household and stays on top of everyone else’s needs, it’s vital that you take the time for yourself. You need to find the activities that suit you so that you can reap the benefits of mindfulness.

woman meditating in front of a fountainPhoto byNinja

Here are some of the best mindfulness activities for busy moms:

Meditating

There are many meditation apps that will help you learn to meditate as well as how to take the time to do so. Meditation doesn’t have to take up a huge chunk of time. There are guided meditations that are only 5 minutes. We can ALL find 5 minutes.

Here are 3 different apps for you to try. They all have a free trial period, so you can create an account, try it for a week and then choose the one you like best:

Meditation is something that if done in the morning, can put you in the best mindset to face a challenging day. It can also be a way to quiet your mind after a long day. The important thing is to be consistent. If you know getting even 5 minutes alone in the morning is near impossible, evenings might be better for you.

Reading

I have to admit that as an English teacher, I am totally biased on this one. Reading is something that can help you live in the moment. You can choose a nonfiction book that teaches about mindfulness or maybe a book of inspirational essays (like the Chicken Soup for the Soul books) is more your speed.

Most books are available digitally so you don’t even have to carry a physical book around with you. You also don’t need to have a special e-reader like a Kindle, iPad, or Nook. There is an app that you can download onto your phone or computer and read there. Your place is automatically held, so no bookmarks needed.

In addition, there are a ton of free ebooks available at all times, and you can borrow ebooks from your library.

If you are not typically a reader, you might want to try audiobooks. They can be expensive, but most libraries allow you to borrow for free. You can load them onto your phone and listen in the car or on a walk.

Playing Video Games

While most video games are not the most profound method for mindfulness, if this is an activity you enjoy, use it. Some video games are labeled as meditative and others have meditative modes.

One of the biggest perks of these games is that they encourage focus, which is a challenge for many busy moms. Games can help you calm your emotions and relax.

Instead of doom-scrolling on social media, use a game that doesn’t drain your energy.

Breathing Exercises

Deep breathing can help you focus and relieve stress. When you are anxious or stressed, your breathing rate increases, but the breaths tend to be shallow. This type of breathing makes it feel like you can’t catch your breath, which makes the anxiety worse. Deep breathing slows you down and helps calm your nervous system.

Breathing exercises are a fabulous way for busy moms to practice mindfulness because they can be done pretty much anywhere and they don’t take long. When you start to feel stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, stop and try to take 3 deep breaths. Inhale through your nose. Concentrate on completely filling your lungs. Release the breaths slowly through your mouth.

In a perfect world, you would set aside a small block of time every day to complete your breathing exercises. But we live in the real world, where we steal a few moments here and there for ourselves. The beauty of this mindfulness activity is that you can do it anywhere.

You might want to try a few different kinds of deep breathing. You can even get your kids involved and teach them the process.

Laughter

We’ve all heard that laughter is the best medicine, and in a way it is. It has been shown to improve your immune system, strengthen muscles, and improve blood flow, all while improving your mood.

What does this have to do with mindfulness? Mindfulness is about living in the moment. It’s about being aware of where you are, who you’re with, and appreciating those things. Sometimes we get so caught up in the stuff we have to do, the responsibilities of our daily lives, that we forget to stop and enjoy it.

Next time you hear your kids laughing, see what’s funny. Join in. Be silly for a few minutes. The world will not fall apart, but your kids (and you) will remember the time together.

Yoga

Yoga, much like meditation, is an excellent direct way to practice mindfulness. If signing up for a yoga class is out of your financial or time budget, there are free videos available on Youtube for you to try. There are also some apps with yoga classes online.

While you can find some yoga stretches and poses that only take a few minutes, taking a whole class will require more time. The time spent doing yoga can replenish your patience and help you focus on the present because you shut everything else out while practicing.

Positive Affirmations

Using positive affirmations can benefit many areas of your life, especially when working on having a positive mindset. Positive affirmations can also help you stay in the present and focus on what is important right now.

Here are some mantras that you can say to help you stay mindful:

  • I am fully engaged and present
  • I am enjoying right now
  • I am allowed to take me time
  • I am safe
  • I am here in the moment
  • In this moment, I have what I need
  • I do not worry about the future
  • I let go of things outside my control
  • I can handle the difficulties I face
  • I am fully in the now
  • I trust myself to succeed
  • Today is a beautiful day
  • I deserve peace
  • At this moment, I am content

Our lives are jam-packed with responsibilities and activities. As mothers, it’s hard to stop and take time for ourselves and appreciate the moment we’re in. That’s why it’s so important to begin practicing mindfulness. Once you set the intention and practice it, it will become habit.

No matter how busy you get, find a few minutes each day to do one of these activities. You will see a difference in your life. You will be happier and more at ease, which will allow you to be a better mom with more patience, and you’ll feel better about yourself.

