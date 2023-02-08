7 Habits for a Positive Mindset

EF Bomb Coach

Creating a positive mindset isn’t about overhauling your whole life. It’s about small habits in your lifestyle that will have a big impact. Build habits for a positive mindset to help you live a happier and more fulfilling life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r80cC_0kgUXCKy00
think positive be positivePhoto byShannyn Schroeder

Here are 7 habits to help you develop a positive mindset:

1. Feel good mornings

Mornings often set the tone for the day. You know what it’s like when the alarm doesn’t go off and everyone is running late and a pet has an accident on the floor and you’re out of coffee and the kids are arguing...it makes the rest of your day harder.

If you struggle with executive functioning, morning routines are vital. However, instead of stressing yourself out trying to do all the things and create some image of a perfect morning, choose one habit that is important to you. What will make you feel good in the morning?

Think of building your morning routine as a process. Once you have the most important part handled, you might add in others. But you need to start with something that will put you in a positive frame of mind. Here are some suggestions:

  • Morning pages – write in your journal every morning at the same time. Use a prompted journal or just reflect and write your thoughts.
  • Take a walk before everyone else in the house is up and moving.
  • Do yoga or Pilates or Tai Chi or just stretch.
  • Sit outside (weather permitting) with your coffee or tea and enjoy nature.
  • Meditate or do some visualization.

2. Get moving

We all know we should be exercising more. I’m not here to tell you to work out so you can lose weight and be healthier. But I’m also not going to deny that physical movement tends to make us feel better. Instead of thinking about a workout regimen, think about ways you like to move that you actually enjoy.

I’ve mentioned how much I despise running. However, taking my dogs for a walk in the mornings feels good (at least until they catch sight of some squirrels teasing them). I don’t view this as exercise or something I’m supposed to do. We have a big backyard for my dogs to run around in. My walks with them are about me having some time for myself before I start my day and the walk feels good because I spend most of my day sitting at a desk.

Think about movements that might be fun for you.

  • Taking a hike or a walk on the beach
  • Swimming
  • Dancing (this is great if you have kids – they love to dance and they don’t criticize)
  • Yoga

3. Practice Gratitude

One of the biggest factors in improving your mindset is showing gratitude. Expressing gratitude shows that you can appreciate things in your life even when they aren’t going well. It allows you to see the positive side of things which improves your positive mindset.

How you choose to practice gratitude is up to you.

  • Have a gratitude journal – you can respond to prompts or just write down good things daily
  • Keep a gratitude list in your planner
  • Make a gratitude jar – every day write something down that you’re grateful for and put it in the jar. When things are bad, or at the end of the year, you can review and reflect on what you put in
  • Reflect or meditate on what you are grateful for

4. Use Positive Affirmations

I’ve mentioned the power of affirmations a few times. Affirmations work because we need to tell ourselves good things, especially if we’re in the habit of tearing ourselves down. You need to retrain your brain and affirmations can help.

You need to choose affirmations that resonate with you. You also need to be patient. Saying something to yourself for a week or even a month is not enough to undo years (or a lifetime) of talking down to yourself.

Say them. Think them. Write them. Practice the affirmations multiple times a day so they can take hold.

Sign up for my newsletter and receive a list of 365 affirmations you can use to get started.

5. Regular Brain Dumps

Even if journaling isn’t your thing (although it is a great way to process your thoughts and feelings), a regular brain dump can help prevent overwhelm. We are bombarded with constant thoughts and feelings and sometimes they make it hard to remain positive. We worry about loved ones and our jobs and the state of the world.

All of that can be overwhelming and ruin any sense of positivity you have. Writing it down helps to get it out of your system. Writing it all down will help clear your mind and allow more room for the positive thoughts that you want and need.

So, if you’re not a journaler, do it in a way that works for you. It could be a scrap of paper you scribble on and toss. It might be a Google doc that you just keep a running list in. You don’t need structure and it doesn’t even need to make sense. It’s just about giving your brain more space.

6. Be Kind to Yourself

This goes along with the affirmations I mentioned. If you habitually put yourself down or think negatively about how you look or your abilities or how others see you, it will keep you from having a positive mindset.

A positive mindset starts with how you talk to yourself. You need to treat yourself like you would your friend or your child. Think about it this way – how would you react to someone talking to your kid the way you talk to yourself? If you’re anything like me, you’d be thinking about the best ways to hide a body.

We are fiercely protective of our children and our friends, and we need to start treating ourselves that way too.

Think about the things you like about yourself. Be proud of your accomplishments.

If you have a hard time doing that, start small, and like with a gratitude journal, just write down one thing a day you love about yourself.

They will add up and make you feel good about yourself, making a positive mindset that much easier to maintain.

7. Envision a Positive, Happy Life

Visualization is simple but powerful (like affirmations). It’s also something that many people have a hard time buying into (like affirmations). Visualization works because our brains are powerful.

Choose a time during the day when you can have some quiet and be alone. Maybe it’s first thing in the morning or right before you go to sleep at night. Think about something you really want in your life, something that will make you happy. Then picture it.

No, really picture it. All the small details. What will you feel like in this scene of your new life? Feel it. Don’t think about it as something for the future. Envision it as a reality.

Then play it on repeat. Envision it often enough that you believe it. Once your brain believes it, you will feel happier and your positive mindset will be intact. Even when you hit an obstacle, that image will keep you going.

I know that being positive is hard when life is beating you down. When you can’t seem to get a handle on managing your time and you’ve been late to three appointments this week and your kids are mad at you because you forgot it was your turn to bring snacks to the soccer game...it’s easy to just believe that is your life and it will never get better.

Putting in the effort to maintain a positive mindset will have a positive impact and make things better. You don’t have to do it all. Choose one habit and start working on that. Feel the improvement and that will give you the motivation to try something else. Once you implement these habits for a positive mindset, maintaining it will be easier.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mindset# positivity# executive functioning# habits# postive thinking

Comments / 0

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
560 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

Goal Setting for Success

Goal setting is a critical step on the journey to success. Without clear goals, it can be difficult to stay motivated and on track. Research has shown a strong connection between defining and setting goals and maintaining the motivation to achieve them.

Read full story
1 comments

Starting a Journal

If you’re thinking about starting a journal, congrats! There is a multitude of benefits to journaling. But making the decision to start is the easy part. Actually starting is a little harder. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by all of the choices you face.

Read full story

Hack Your Habits

A big part of having systems in place to help you with executive functioning is that you need to have good habits. Learning how to hack your habits can help. The number one thing I see with people who have executive dysfunction is that they give up on things too soon. If something works, you can repeat the success, but you need to form habits around that strategy or tool in order to reap the benefits.

Read full story

Improving Mental Health Self-Care

Improving your mental health care self-care by creating and using a mental health routine can lead you to be happier and healthier. We all hear about the importance of self-care, but oftentimes it is viewed as nothing more than pampering yourself with a long bubble bath. Self-care is so much more. For anyone who suffers from a mental health illness, most turn to therapies and medication as a first choice, but lifestyle changes, including routines, can make a huge impact. A daily mental health routine will allow you to focus on yourself and your needs.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop Stress from Ruining Sleep

Stress messes with the quality and quantity of sleep we get. We all experience stress; it’s a constant in life. Sleep is an excellent antidote for stress because it allows our bodies and minds to recover. Let’s look at some ways we can stop stress from ruining sleep.

Read full story

Benefits of Using a Planner

When most people think about planners, they just consider how a planner will keep them organized. However, there are many more benefits of using a planner daily. Read on to see why you should be using a planner (even if it hasn’t worked for you in the past).

Read full story

Healthy Ways to De-Stress Daily

Stress is a part of life, but it can be difficult to manage. As the pressure from everything mounts, we often feel like there's no end in sight. We all need healthy ways to de-stress daily in order to cope with stress and avoid burnout. The first two things we’ll discuss are self-care and mindset because they both have long-term effects on your stress levels. Then, I’ll offer up some other de-stressing activities to help.

Read full story

8 Habits to Achieve a Growth Mindset

While you might understand the benefits of having a growth mindset, you might be stuck on how to achieve a growth mindset. As I’ve mentioned, for many people, keeping a positive mindset is hard because things don’t always go as planned. Having a growth mindset helps you handle those bumps in the road on the way to success.

Read full story

Setting SMART Goals

We all know we need to create goals if we want to be successful. Setting SMART goals will give you a roadmap to actually reach the goals you want. The problem most people have is that they basically name their dream and call it a goal. However, dreams typically aren’t specific enough or have timeframes attached. Learning to create SMART goals can set the foundations for success.

Read full story
1 comments

Why You Struggle to Keep a Positive Mindset

A positive mindset is key to making changes in your life. It’s easy to be positive when things are good. If you’re struggling with executive functions, you might also struggle to keep a positive mindset. You are probably working on building and maintaining routines. Creating new habits is difficult, especially if you stumble. Mistakes happen, but they can make you feel like a total failure. That feeling hampers your ability to keep a positive mindset.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Use Positive Affirmations

You can use positive affirmations to help you achieve the goals you’ve set for yourself. Affirmations are statements made with confidence about a perceived truth. The thing about affirmations is that they can be positive or negative. And it’s often easier for us to believe negative things about ourselves than to think about positive things.

Read full story

Unshakeable Confidence

When we talk about shifting your mindset from fixed to growth, having unshakeable confidence in yourself is a vital tool. If you can learn to believe in yourself, anything is possible. We’re all taught that as kids, yet when we’re grown and actually have the control over our lives to make things happen, we doubt our abilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Self-care is important

The importance of self-care and wellness is often overlooked by moms, but it's especially vital for moms who are trying to overcome executive dysfunction or are trying to help their kids do so. Add in a mixed bag of physical and mental health issues, and you have the perfect recipe for exhaustion.

Read full story
2 comments

Instilling Inner Calm

For many people who struggle with executive dysfunction, part of the problem is that their brain is chaotic. Thoughts and feelings are all over the place and they can’t find the focus they need to manage their time, prioritize tasks, etc. Learning to instill inner calm will help ease your mind so you can focus and change your habits.

Read full story

Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier

Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.

Read full story
4 comments

Declutter to Feel Better

Over the past few years, decluttering and organizing have become very popular. We’ve been told that we need to declutter our life so that we can be happier. We all have different thresholds for what we think cluttered is. When I was a kid, we were simply told to clean up. For some people, that meant shoving everything under the bed (Mom will never know, right?). For others, it meant going through every piece of paper and toy and getting rid of things no longer used. I’m envious of people who have figured out how to lead a clutter-free life. In all honesty, I don’t even try. I accept that I’m a clutter person, but I try to control how bad it gets.

Read full story

Manifest the Life You Want

Positive mindset, law of attraction, manifestation—for some people this sounds like a bad infomercial, but if you put the work in, these things can change your worldview and lead you to the life you want.

Read full story
4 comments

Increasing your productivity

No matter how much we get done in a day, most of us are always looking for ways to be more productive. We want to be able to do more, better. If you want to increase your productivity, there are steps you can take.

Read full story

How Do You Deal with Burnout?

You hear the term “burnout” pretty often, so much so that I think many people don’t really know what it is. True burnout is complete mental and emotional exhaustion. It’s more than just being stressed out. How do you deal with burnout?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy