Hack Your Habits

EF Bomb Coach

A big part of having systems in place to help you with executive functioning is that you need to have good habits. Learning how to hack your habits can help. The number one thing I see with people who have executive dysfunction is that they give up on things too soon. If something works, you can repeat the success, but you need to form habits around that strategy or tool in order to reap the benefits.

Willpower vs Habits

Many people say things like, “I would do x, except I don’t have the willpower.” We hold the idea of willpower up as something we don’t really have control over. That’s because when we start a new thing or make a change in our lives, it often starts with willpower. If we don’t see immediate results, willpower fades and we give up.

This holds true for everything from exercise programs to building executive function skills. I’m not going to tell you that willpower doesn’t play a role—it does. However, I don’t talk about willpower. I talk about mindset and making choices. You can control the choices you make and where you place effort.

Have I enjoyed waking up early every day for the last 16 years to get my kids to school? Hell, no. I’m a natural night owl. Mornings are rough. But I build habits around what I need to do. The kids have to get to school. They need to bring lunch with them. This has nothing to do with willpower. I do what I need to do, but I use habits to make it automatic.

When you first start building a habit, willpower (or whatever you want to call it) will wane. Change is hard. But understanding the process will make it easier for you to stick it out. You know that there will be light at the end of the tunnel (even if you can’t see it yet). Do little things to make the routines easier so they can form into habits.

Timeframe

But how long will it take? That’s the million-dollar question. For many years, people quoted science as saying it takes 21 days to build a habit. In fact, the study referenced said that it would take a minimum of 21 days. People kept forgetting the minimum part.

Since then, more studies have been done and a more accepted timeframe is at least 66 days and up to 254 days. That’s anywhere from just over 2 months to 8 months. It takes 66 days for the routine to become automatic.

This information is especially important for neurodivergent people. Habits and people who struggle with executive functioning (especially my ADHD people) is a catch-22. You need the structure that habits provide to be successful but building the systems that will create the habits are hard.

It will probably take you longer to form habits. Part of why you need to form the habits is that you’re bad at things like planning and time management. It’s easy to get frustrated and believe you won’t be able to make it work.

If you go into it with the right mindset—it takes what it takes—you’ll be less likely to give up. Keeping in mind that it’s a process can keep you on track. Another important note for ND people is that researchers also found that slipping up and missing a day doesn’t reset the clock. It doesn’t impact habit formation.

Benefits of Habits

Creating a habit-filled life actually decreases the amount of stress you face because it relieves you of some of your decision-making responsibilities.

Take a look at your morning. You probably do the same thing every day: get up, get dressed, brushed your teeth, and have a cup of coffee. You don’t have to think about what the next steps are—you just do them. Unless you have executive dysfunction. Then you might have to think about brushing your teeth. On the trip from your closet to the bathroom, you might forget what you were supposed to do when you got there. Building habits means you don’t have to think about it.

Routines simplify our lives. When you do things automatically, it frees up your brain space for other things. You will be more efficient and you will find more time because you’re not wasting time and energy trying to figure out what you need to do.

Create a Habit in 3 Steps

1. Decide

Before you can implement a new habit, you need to think about what you want and what’s most important. This is a critical step for neurodivergent people. You can’t try to implement 5 routines at once. That will lead to overwhelm. You need to figure out what’s important to you—not necessarily what others say. If it doesn’t resonate with you, it will be harder to follow through.

Be specific as you decide what you want your new routine to be. Instead of “I want to exercise more,” try “I will walk for 30 minutes every day.” Remember SMART goals. The more specific you are, the easier it will be to implement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTYSz_0kfFMuGZ00
reminder notePhoto byDmitryi

2. Set reminders

For the first few days of a new routine, you’re excited and things will go smoothly. But once the shininess of the idea wears off, so does the motivation. It’s easy to slip back into old (sometimes nonexistent) routines. If you have ADHD or anxiety or depression, slip-ups will happen. Reminders become your friend.

Don’t wait for your motivation to lag. Set up cues and reminders right away. The habit starts with routine. For many neurodivergent people, they need a cue to remind them to start the routine. It might be an alarm sound, or it might be a sticky note. Committing to doing the routine at the same time each day helps.

Once you complete the routine, celebrate. Your ND brain loves reward. Give yourself a pat on the back for doing the thing.

3. Daily Routine

As mentioned above, the habit starts with routine—doing the same thing over and over. Routine isn’t necessarily automatic. That’s what happens when it’s habit. Utilizing the cue-routine-reward system will keep you on track until the routine becomes habit.

Habit Hacks

Because building new habits is hard, sometimes we need to trick ourselves into following through. Here are some hacks that you might want to try:

  • Add it to your to-do list—this one seems obvious, but not so much for those with executive dysfunction. Back to the idea of brushing your teeth. You might feel weird setting a reminder for that because other people don’t need a prompt. They just do it. You can’t just do it. That’s why you’re here. Add the things to your planner or to-do list as a reminder.
  • Let it be known—talk to friends and family members about the habits you’re trying to form. They can be accountability partners who can help keep you on track. Caveat: choose people who you know will be supportive, even when you slip up. You don’t need other people making you feel bad.
  • Build on existing habits—adding to an existing habit is easier than creating a whole new habit. If you currently have a solid morning routine, add to it. Take your 30-minute walk before you do the rest of your morning items. If you already do a weekly grocery list, add in creating a menu. Adding a step is so much easier than starting new.
  • Make mistakes hurt—not physically. Give yourself a consequence for not following your routine. I’m cautious about this because punishment can be defeating for some people. You know yourself. If this is too much, don’t do it. But, if you don’t take your daily walk, you don’t get to have a latte on the way to work. If you don’t create a meal plan for the week, you don’t get to go to the restaurant for Friday’s dinner.
  • Accountability partners—this is more than just having your family’s support. Having an accountability partner can help keep you motivated. An accountability partner is someone who is trying to build the same habit or has the same goal as you. You check in with each other and keep each other motivated.
  • Strength in numbers—if a partner is good, a group might be better. Create a group challenge to meet your goals and build your habits. A little competition might make it fun.

Check out these habit trackers that will help you log your progress.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# executive functioning# habits# routines# building habits# goals

Comments / 0

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
556 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

7 Habits for a Positive Mindset

Creating a positive mindset isn’t about overhauling your whole life. It’s about small habits in your lifestyle that will have a big impact. Build habits for a positive mindset to help you live a happier and more fulfilling life.

Read full story

Improving Mental Health Self-Care

Improving your mental health care self-care by creating and using a mental health routine can lead you to be happier and healthier. We all hear about the importance of self-care, but oftentimes it is viewed as nothing more than pampering yourself with a long bubble bath. Self-care is so much more. For anyone who suffers from a mental health illness, most turn to therapies and medication as a first choice, but lifestyle changes, including routines, can make a huge impact. A daily mental health routine will allow you to focus on yourself and your needs.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop Stress from Ruining Sleep

Stress messes with the quality and quantity of sleep we get. We all experience stress; it’s a constant in life. Sleep is an excellent antidote for stress because it allows our bodies and minds to recover. Let’s look at some ways we can stop stress from ruining sleep.

Read full story

Benefits of Using a Planner

When most people think about planners, they just consider how a planner will keep them organized. However, there are many more benefits of using a planner daily. Read on to see why you should be using a planner (even if it hasn’t worked for you in the past).

Read full story

Healthy Ways to De-Stress Daily

Stress is a part of life, but it can be difficult to manage. As the pressure from everything mounts, we often feel like there's no end in sight. We all need healthy ways to de-stress daily in order to cope with stress and avoid burnout. The first two things we’ll discuss are self-care and mindset because they both have long-term effects on your stress levels. Then, I’ll offer up some other de-stressing activities to help.

Read full story

8 Habits to Achieve a Growth Mindset

While you might understand the benefits of having a growth mindset, you might be stuck on how to achieve a growth mindset. As I’ve mentioned, for many people, keeping a positive mindset is hard because things don’t always go as planned. Having a growth mindset helps you handle those bumps in the road on the way to success.

Read full story

Setting SMART Goals

We all know we need to create goals if we want to be successful. Setting SMART goals will give you a roadmap to actually reach the goals you want. The problem most people have is that they basically name their dream and call it a goal. However, dreams typically aren’t specific enough or have timeframes attached. Learning to create SMART goals can set the foundations for success.

Read full story
1 comments

Why You Struggle to Keep a Positive Mindset

A positive mindset is key to making changes in your life. It’s easy to be positive when things are good. If you’re struggling with executive functions, you might also struggle to keep a positive mindset. You are probably working on building and maintaining routines. Creating new habits is difficult, especially if you stumble. Mistakes happen, but they can make you feel like a total failure. That feeling hampers your ability to keep a positive mindset.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Use Positive Affirmations

You can use positive affirmations to help you achieve the goals you’ve set for yourself. Affirmations are statements made with confidence about a perceived truth. The thing about affirmations is that they can be positive or negative. And it’s often easier for us to believe negative things about ourselves than to think about positive things.

Read full story

Unshakeable Confidence

When we talk about shifting your mindset from fixed to growth, having unshakeable confidence in yourself is a vital tool. If you can learn to believe in yourself, anything is possible. We’re all taught that as kids, yet when we’re grown and actually have the control over our lives to make things happen, we doubt our abilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Self-care is important

The importance of self-care and wellness is often overlooked by moms, but it's especially vital for moms who are trying to overcome executive dysfunction or are trying to help their kids do so. Add in a mixed bag of physical and mental health issues, and you have the perfect recipe for exhaustion.

Read full story
2 comments

Instilling Inner Calm

For many people who struggle with executive dysfunction, part of the problem is that their brain is chaotic. Thoughts and feelings are all over the place and they can’t find the focus they need to manage their time, prioritize tasks, etc. Learning to instill inner calm will help ease your mind so you can focus and change your habits.

Read full story
1 comments

Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier

Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.

Read full story
4 comments

Declutter to Feel Better

Over the past few years, decluttering and organizing have become very popular. We’ve been told that we need to declutter our life so that we can be happier. We all have different thresholds for what we think cluttered is. When I was a kid, we were simply told to clean up. For some people, that meant shoving everything under the bed (Mom will never know, right?). For others, it meant going through every piece of paper and toy and getting rid of things no longer used. I’m envious of people who have figured out how to lead a clutter-free life. In all honesty, I don’t even try. I accept that I’m a clutter person, but I try to control how bad it gets.

Read full story

Manifest the Life You Want

Positive mindset, law of attraction, manifestation—for some people this sounds like a bad infomercial, but if you put the work in, these things can change your worldview and lead you to the life you want.

Read full story
3 comments

Increasing your productivity

No matter how much we get done in a day, most of us are always looking for ways to be more productive. We want to be able to do more, better. If you want to increase your productivity, there are steps you can take.

Read full story

How Do You Deal with Burnout?

You hear the term “burnout” pretty often, so much so that I think many people don’t really know what it is. True burnout is complete mental and emotional exhaustion. It’s more than just being stressed out. How do you deal with burnout?

Read full story

Using Gratitude to Keep a Positive Mindset

One of the keys to keeping a positive mindset is to practice gratitude. What does that mean? Gratitude means that you appreciate something and recognize its value in your life. How does having gratitude lead to a positive mindset?

Read full story
2 comments

Building good habits

We all know we need to build good habits in our lives in order to find success. Regardless of what kind of success we’re working toward, good habits will help us get there. The problem for most of us is that bad habits tend to be easier to maintain and are sometimes more fun. In order to know how to build good habits, we need to understand how habits form and how to get rid of bad habits.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy