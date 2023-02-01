Why You Struggle to Keep a Positive Mindset

EF Bomb Coach

A positive mindset is key to making changes in your life. It’s easy to be positive when things are good. If you’re struggling with executive functions, you might also struggle to keep a positive mindset. You are probably working on building and maintaining routines. Creating new habits is difficult, especially if you stumble. Mistakes happen, but they can make you feel like a total failure. That feeling hampers your ability to keep a positive mindset.

Here are some reasons you might be struggling with mindset and strategies to help maintain positivity.

You need to dig deep

Mindset is about more than changing your conscious thoughts. Active thoughts come from your conscious mind, but mindset work really happens in your subconscious. This part of your mind holds your memories, experiences, and deep beliefs. In order to shift your mindset, this is where the work happens.

I’ve suggested using journaling, meditation, and affirmations as ways to change your subconscious as you work on your mindset. These methods take you deep and help you change your limiting beliefs about yourself.

If you’ve tried using a planner before and have always abandoned it, but now, after reading one of my posts, you say, “I’m gonna make it work this time,” that’s a start. But if that little voice in the back of your mind keeps telling you it’s dumb to try because it’s never gonna work...it won’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDL8t_0kY0paU900
a brain filled with positive wordsPhoto byJohn Hain

You need to change that little voice and its attitude.

It starts with putting in the effort to think more positively, but then you need to implement some other techniques to dig deep and make that insulting voice shut the heck up.

Sign up for my newsletter and receive a FREE downloadable Restructuring Thought Patterns Workbook.

You can’t ignore your limiting beliefs

We don’t often think about the limiting beliefs we have about ourselves, but those beliefs are what keep the negative thoughts coming back. Those beliefs are why it’s a struggle to keep a positive mindset. Our limiting beliefs usually start when we’re young and unaware. You begin to believe them about yourself and they follow you as you grow up.

An example of this is often seen in girls with ADHD. When they’re young, they’re told they talk too much, they show too many emotions, they’re “too much.” Many of them do everything they can to be quiet, and they people please to make others like them. And it follows them all the way to adulthood. It becomes so much of who they are, that they don’t realize they do it or the effects it has on them.

All of you who were diagnosed as adults and had that sudden ah-ha moment? This is why you need to dig deep to change those thoughts.

You need to think about the things you believe you aren’t good at or that you can’t do. What have other people told you isn’t your thing? Maybe there are things you’ve avoided because you knew you would fail.

Here are some statements that might help you recognize your own limiting beliefs:

  1. It’s hopeless: Using extreme words like never or always is a sign of limiting beliefs. If you think, “I can never be on time because I suck at time management,” you’re setting yourself up for failure because you are limiting your belief in yourself.
  2. I’m helpless: When life sucks, it’s easier to blame your circumstances than to act to change them. If you think, “I’d love to be my own boss, but I don’t know how to run a business,” that’s limiting because you can learn. But you have to want to, and you have to believe you can.
  3. It’s useless: The idea that no matter what you do, it won’t matter implies that you can’t make a difference. But you can. It might not happen as quickly or in the manner you’d like, but your actions to matter.
  4. The universe is out to get me: This implies that everything is out of your control. Outside forces keep you from succeeding or getting what you want. You can’t control everything, but you can control your reaction to it. The economy sucks. What are you going to do about it? Maybe do a little side hustle to stock up a nest egg. You have the power to make changes that will impact you.
  5. I’m worthless: Everyone has feelings or thoughts at some point about not being smart enough, or pretty enough, or strong enough, but if these are persistent thoughts, they are holding you back. If you believe you don’t deserve something, you won’t even try to get it. Instead of assuming you shouldn’t get something, ask yourself why not?
  6. It’s genetic: Yes, some things really are in your genes. Being poor? Nope. Being uneducated? Nope. Blue eyes? Yep. We treat the way we were raised as genetic, as if it’s not something that we can escape (like having blue eyes), but in reality, often it’s circumstances that we’re used to and change is scary.
  7. I’ll fail: Fear of failure is real for many of us (yep, me too). If you also struggle with perfectionism, this fear is even bigger. Doing something but not doing it well enough is tantamount to failure. If you fail, you’ll feel stupid, which will lead to more negativity. However, failure is a part of learning.
  8. I’m different: Different is cool. There. I said it. All of my neurodivergent people, stand up and try to embrace your weird. Being different isn’t a bad thing. We’re taught when we are young that it’s terrible. You just want to be like everyone else. But as adults, you should question that. Why do you want to be like everyone else? Different people bring fresh, new ideas. Different people allow us to explore the world. Not everyone will like you. So what? Find the ones who think you’re fascinating and fun.

Before you can change the limiting beliefs, you need to know what they are. When we talk about having a growth mindset, it’s all about believing that you can do and achieve pretty much anything you want.

Negativity is Pulling You Down

When stress and negative thoughts hit you, you will have a hard time finding things to be happy about. Negativity is a huge reason why you might struggle to keep a positive mindset. If you are overwhelmed by things in your life, it might be time to look at stress management.

What stresses you out? Maybe it’s people in your life making you anxious, or it could be your job, coworkers, or home life. First, try to figure out the causes of your stress. Then you can find ways to manage it.

Managing your stress is key to keeping a positive mindset. It’s hard to hold onto positivity when stress and negative thoughts overwhelm you.

You need more practice

Like everything else I talk about when it comes to executive functions, shifting your mindset is a process. It’s not a quick journey from point A to point B—it’s more like a tangled squiggly line. There is no end date or right way to accomplish it. It just takes practice. Over and over.

You can’t just wake up one day and say, “I’m going to be positive” and that’s it. It takes practice and habits that transform your mindset. What habits you choose and the strategies you employ should be ones that you can connect to personally. If you hate writing, journaling is not a tool for you. If being alone triggers your anxiety, meditation might not be the way to go.

Find the activities that work for you and use them to build your habits. Habits take time. You need to build a daily routine for your tools and use them. The more you use them predictably, then they will turn into habits.

Using tools and strategies like these will help you so that you won't continue to struggle to keep a positive mindset. You might not be happy all the time, but you will be able to bounce back from problems easier.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mindset# executive functions# positivity# affirmations

Comments / 2

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
550 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

Stop Stress from Ruining Sleep

Stress messes with the quality and quantity of sleep we get. We all experience stress; it’s a constant in life. Sleep is an excellent antidote for stress because it allows our bodies and minds to recover. Let’s look at some ways we can stop stress from ruining sleep.

Read full story

Benefits of Using a Planner

When most people think about planners, they just consider how a planner will keep them organized. However, there are many more benefits of using a planner daily. Read on to see why you should be using a planner (even if it hasn’t worked for you in the past).

Read full story

Healthy Ways to De-Stress Daily

Stress is a part of life, but it can be difficult to manage. As the pressure from everything mounts, we often feel like there's no end in sight. We all need healthy ways to de-stress daily in order to cope with stress and avoid burnout. The first two things we’ll discuss are self-care and mindset because they both have long-term effects on your stress levels. Then, I’ll offer up some other de-stressing activities to help.

Read full story

8 Habits to Achieve a Growth Mindset

While you might understand the benefits of having a growth mindset, you might be stuck on how to achieve a growth mindset. As I’ve mentioned, for many people, keeping a positive mindset is hard because things don’t always go as planned. Having a growth mindset helps you handle those bumps in the road on the way to success.

Read full story

Setting SMART Goals

We all know we need to create goals if we want to be successful. Setting SMART goals will give you a roadmap to actually reach the goals you want. The problem most people have is that they basically name their dream and call it a goal. However, dreams typically aren’t specific enough or have timeframes attached. Learning to create SMART goals can set the foundations for success.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Use Positive Affirmations

You can use positive affirmations to help you achieve the goals you’ve set for yourself. Affirmations are statements made with confidence about a perceived truth. The thing about affirmations is that they can be positive or negative. And it’s often easier for us to believe negative things about ourselves than to think about positive things.

Read full story

Unshakeable Confidence

When we talk about shifting your mindset from fixed to growth, having unshakeable confidence in yourself is a vital tool. If you can learn to believe in yourself, anything is possible. We’re all taught that as kids, yet when we’re grown and actually have the control over our lives to make things happen, we doubt our abilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Self-care is important

The importance of self-care and wellness is often overlooked by moms, but it's especially vital for moms who are trying to overcome executive dysfunction or are trying to help their kids do so. Add in a mixed bag of physical and mental health issues, and you have the perfect recipe for exhaustion.

Read full story
2 comments

Instilling Inner Calm

For many people who struggle with executive dysfunction, part of the problem is that their brain is chaotic. Thoughts and feelings are all over the place and they can’t find the focus they need to manage their time, prioritize tasks, etc. Learning to instill inner calm will help ease your mind so you can focus and change your habits.

Read full story

Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier

Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.

Read full story
4 comments

Declutter to Feel Better

Over the past few years, decluttering and organizing have become very popular. We’ve been told that we need to declutter our life so that we can be happier. We all have different thresholds for what we think cluttered is. When I was a kid, we were simply told to clean up. For some people, that meant shoving everything under the bed (Mom will never know, right?). For others, it meant going through every piece of paper and toy and getting rid of things no longer used. I’m envious of people who have figured out how to lead a clutter-free life. In all honesty, I don’t even try. I accept that I’m a clutter person, but I try to control how bad it gets.

Read full story

Manifest the Life You Want

Positive mindset, law of attraction, manifestation—for some people this sounds like a bad infomercial, but if you put the work in, these things can change your worldview and lead you to the life you want.

Read full story
3 comments

Increasing your productivity

No matter how much we get done in a day, most of us are always looking for ways to be more productive. We want to be able to do more, better. If you want to increase your productivity, there are steps you can take.

Read full story

How Do You Deal with Burnout?

You hear the term “burnout” pretty often, so much so that I think many people don’t really know what it is. True burnout is complete mental and emotional exhaustion. It’s more than just being stressed out. How do you deal with burnout?

Read full story

Using Gratitude to Keep a Positive Mindset

One of the keys to keeping a positive mindset is to practice gratitude. What does that mean? Gratitude means that you appreciate something and recognize its value in your life. How does having gratitude lead to a positive mindset?

Read full story
2 comments

Building good habits

We all know we need to build good habits in our lives in order to find success. Regardless of what kind of success we’re working toward, good habits will help us get there. The problem for most of us is that bad habits tend to be easier to maintain and are sometimes more fun. In order to know how to build good habits, we need to understand how habits form and how to get rid of bad habits.

Read full story

The Dangers of Lack of Sleep

We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.

Read full story
37 comments

Are You Creating and Prioritizing the Right Goals?

We talk quite a bit about setting goals as a means to be successful. However, you can’t just set any goals and expect it all to work. Creating and prioritizing the right goals for you at the right time is vital to truly find success.

Read full story

Reclaiming your confidence

If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy