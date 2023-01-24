Manifest the Life You Want

EF Bomb Coach

Positive mindset, law of attraction, manifestation—for some people this sounds like a bad infomercial, but if you put the work in, these things can change your worldview and lead you to the life you want.

What does this have to do with improving your executive function skills? Changing how you view life is a long and difficult process. It’s easy to feel defeated when things don’t go smoothly. You have to learn to shift your mindset in order to increase your chances of success.

One of the benefits of keeping a positive mindset is that you tend to be more open to possibilities. Today, I’m going to lean hard into that. You may have heard the term manifesting or you might have read about the law of attraction. For some people, their skepticism keeps them from buying into manifestation. I’m not here to tell you it will work for you.

I’m not going to try to tell you that if you write “I want a million dollars” 50 times someone will hand you a check. (I’m not saying it won’t happen, either.)

The law of attraction and manifesting work first and foremost because you truly believe that your dream life is possible. It starts with having faith in yourself, so yeah, it comes back to positive thinking. You might not be in a place for that to work. And that’s okay. Tuck these ideas away until you are in a place to spend some time working on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOqnn_0kPUhMRR00
Photo byGerd Altmann from Pixabay

Positive Thinking

I’ve talked before about keeping a positive mindset to achieve the goals you set for yourself. Positive thinking causes you to influence yourself to make things happen. Positivity lends itself to confidence and if you are confident, you’re more likely to be successful.

Positive thinking changes the way you view a possibly negative situation. It opens your mind to the possibility of getting more done, completing tasks easier, and having the confidence to make things happen.

How do you shift your negative thoughts into positive ones? You need to dig into yourself and give them a spin. For example, if a colleague gets a promotion you wanted, instead of being negative and talking bad about that person, think about how you can do something different.

First, you should be truly happy for them. That’s hard, especially when we’re disappointed. Then, instead of thinking about how life isn’t fair or how they didn’t deserve the promotion, consider the upside or what you can change.

One upside might be that you won’t have additional responsibilities at work. That’s something that often adds stress. Not having extra stress in your life is a good thing. If you have a hard time seeing the silver lining, consider what you will do to be successful in the future. What will you do to ensure the next promotion is yours?

If your kid is spiraling in negative thoughts, you can teach them how to step back and change their thinking. When your child gets frustrated, it’s normal for them to think, “I give up! I suck at this and I’ll never get it.” Your response needs to be along the lines of reminding them of a time that they struggled before and were successful. Talk about the value of learning from their mistakes. It’s a tough lesson to learn, but if they can see the possibilities, having a positive mindset will get easier.

Sign up for my newsletter and receive a FREE downloadable Restructuring Thought Patterns Workbook.

Affirmations

One way to increase your positive thinking is to do daily positive affirmations. There are many ways to do this. Some people choose one affirmation and write it in a journal. Others have a series of affirmations that they say to themselves. Still others look in the mirror every morning and repeat the affirmation to themselves.

The idea of using affirmations is that you are teaching yourself to believe in yourself. When your brain hears the same thing repeatedly, it will start to accept the statement as fact. Create a list of affirmations—things you want to be true in your life. Then, decide the best way to present the affirmation to yourself.

Maybe visualizing during morning or evening meditation will work for you. You can imagine your life as you want it to be.

You might feel silly at first, but the more you do it, the more it becomes real and you’ll start to believe it. Affirmations will be part of your daily routine. In addition, they are useful when you’re faced with challenging or stressful situations.

Law of Attraction

Law of attraction is similar to the power of positive thinking. However, law of attraction, or manifestation, takes it one step further. You visualize your life as if it is already what you want. You visualize your life as your dream realized.

Instead of thinking, “I wish I was rich,” you see yourself as someone who is wealthy. What does your life look like? What do you do with your time and money? Picture it.

Does manifesting work? It depends. Some people will say that it works on the same principles as positive thinking. If you have confidence in yourself and work toward what you want, you will achieve it.

Others will tell you that there are magnetic forces all around us and if you think positive thoughts, you will attract good things to yourself. Negative thoughts will repel those things you want most. Many people are far more skeptical about this theory though. It is very woo-woo, so if you don’t buy into it, it definitely won’t work.

Visualizing your dream life as if it is already here triggers your brain to accept it as a real possibility. It’s no longer a dream. When your brain accepts it, you’re more likely to actively work toward making it happen.

In that way, it’s a cycle. But it won’t work unless you do all the parts. You can’t just imagine yourself as a millionaire and do nothing to get you there. In that case, you’re not really leaving the dream phase. If you’re living below the poverty line, barely able to hold a regular job, your brain will look at the fantasy of being rich, but it will not be seen as a reality. You have to work toward reaching that goal.

So then you might ask, "If I have to work toward it anyway, what does law of attraction or manifestation have to do with it?"

It goes back to your belief in yourself. Put the positive energy out into the world and it will come back to you. I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, “Misery loves company.” So do success and positivity.

To get started, there are some exercises to help you manifest your dream life.

3 Manifestation exercises

1. Creative visualization

As mentioned above, manifestation or law of attraction is about seeing your dream as a reality. Most people begin this process by using daily meditation. Meditation has a host of benefits for your well-being, but in this instance, starting your day with visualization meditation brings your focus to your dreams and desires. You picture not only your long-term goal but what you are going to do today to help get you there.

This kind of visualization also takes it a little further by incorporating how you feel as you picture yourself achieving those goals and desires. Emotions act as triggers to make your brain accept this image as reality.

2. Gratitude for the win

Being grateful is an excellent way to put good thoughts and vibes into the universe. It helps increase your positivity, as well as offers many other benefits. When you are grateful for the things you do have, more good things come to you.

If you feel happy, you will manifest more happiness. It’s like the old saying, “What comes around goes around.”

3. Write it down

When you create the thoughts to express your dreams and desires, you should write them down. Having them in black and white will help you consciously control your thoughts, enabling you to get rid of negativity.

You can do this through journaling or an affirmation notebook or even just a list on your phone or in your bag. Being in control of your thoughts on a daily and even moment-to-moment basis will allow you to harness the power of manifestation and the law of attraction.

Even if you are skeptical, working toward having a more positive mindset can’t hurt. It’s important to recognize that you might be holding yourself back. And remember, it’s always a process. Nothing happens overnight. Allow yourself to learn and grow at your own pace.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# law of attraction# positive thinking# executive functioning# motivation# law of assumption

Comments / 3

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
494 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

Self-care is important

The importance of self-care and wellness is often overlooked by moms, but it's especially vital for moms who are trying to overcome executive dysfunction or are trying to help their kids do so. Add in a mixed bag of physical and mental health issues, and you have the perfect recipe for exhaustion.

Read full story

Instilling Inner Calm

For many people who struggle with executive dysfunction, part of the problem is that their brain is chaotic. Thoughts and feelings are all over the place and they can’t find the focus they need to manage their time, prioritize tasks, etc. Learning to instill inner calm will help ease your mind so you can focus and change your habits.

Read full story

Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier

Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.

Read full story
4 comments

Declutter to Feel Better

Over the past few years, decluttering and organizing have become very popular. We’ve been told that we need to declutter our life so that we can be happier. We all have different thresholds for what we think cluttered is. When I was a kid, we were simply told to clean up. For some people, that meant shoving everything under the bed (Mom will never know, right?). For others, it meant going through every piece of paper and toy and getting rid of things no longer used. I’m envious of people who have figured out how to lead a clutter-free life. In all honesty, I don’t even try. I accept that I’m a clutter person, but I try to control how bad it gets.

Read full story

Increasing your productivity

No matter how much we get done in a day, most of us are always looking for ways to be more productive. We want to be able to do more, better. If you want to increase your productivity, there are steps you can take.

Read full story

How Do You Deal with Burnout?

You hear the term “burnout” pretty often, so much so that I think many people don’t really know what it is. True burnout is complete mental and emotional exhaustion. It’s more than just being stressed out. How do you deal with burnout?

Read full story

Using Gratitude to Keep a Positive Mindset

One of the keys to keeping a positive mindset is to practice gratitude. What does that mean? Gratitude means that you appreciate something and recognize its value in your life. How does having gratitude lead to a positive mindset?

Read full story
2 comments

Building good habits

We all know we need to build good habits in our lives in order to find success. Regardless of what kind of success we’re working toward, good habits will help us get there. The problem for most of us is that bad habits tend to be easier to maintain and are sometimes more fun. In order to know how to build good habits, we need to understand how habits form and how to get rid of bad habits.

Read full story

The Dangers of Lack of Sleep

We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.

Read full story
37 comments

Are You Creating and Prioritizing the Right Goals?

We talk quite a bit about setting goals as a means to be successful. However, you can’t just set any goals and expect it all to work. Creating and prioritizing the right goals for you at the right time is vital to truly find success.

Read full story

Reclaiming your confidence

If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?

Read full story
1 comments

Making Meditation Work for You

I’ve mentioned meditation before as a possible part of your wellness routine. The thing is, how do you make meditation work for you?. I’m not gonna lie—every time I try to sit still and meditate, I can’t turn off my brain. And I don’t have ADHD. So, maybe the sitting still kind of meditation isn’t your path. There are many different types of meditation, and I’m going to talk you through some today.

Read full story

Improving Your Motivation

If you struggle to meet the goals you have for yourself, improving your motivation might make all the difference. As we work toward self-improvement to get to the life we really want, motivation is key. When things get hard, motivation wanes. How do you improve your motivation so you can reach your goals?

Read full story

Common Planner Mistakes to Avoid

Hopefully, I’ve been able to convince you about the importance of using a planner to help you with your executive functioning skills. Planning has a multitude of benefits. Today, I want to address some common planner mistakes. These aren’t necessarily huge mistakes, but they can decrease your motivation for using your planner, or they might make using it more difficult than it needs to be.

Read full story

Cultivating a Gratitude Attitude

You've probably heard of a gratitude attitude. Maybe you’re wondering why you should add gratitude to your life or maybe you know you need to, but you don’t know how. Why should everyone (not just the super successful) cultivate a gratitude attitude?

Read full story

7 Traits of Happy People

We all know we only get one life to live. We want to be able to live a long life. One way to do so is through happiness. There's something special about happy people. Apart from smiling and laughing more often than the rest of the population, happy people also have some other characteristics in common.

Read full story

How to Be Ruthless with Your Time

Sometimes, you have to be ruthless with your time and schedule in order to truly be able to manage it effectively. If you’ve created a time management plan and still failed to reach your goals, it’s likely because you’re too flexible and easy on yourself and others when it comes to the schedule. You only have 24 hours to work with, and giving up sleep is not a good way to make sure you can get things done.

Read full story

Are You Efficient or Effective?

Which would you rather be—efficient or effective? Does it matter? Is one better than the other or are they the same?. One of the biggest issues that faces my clients is time management. But the thing is, time management is kind of an umbrella term. There are other things to look at, such as focus and attention, planning, and prioritization. These all play a role in how well you can manage your time. So first, we need to think about what our ultimate goal is. People say things like, “I need to be more efficient so I can to AAAALLLL the things.” But what you really need to look at is whether you're doing the right things.

Read full story

Living a Healthier Lifestyle

I think we all want to live a healthier lifestyle. I am not some lifestyle guru or nutrition or fitness expert who’s going to tell you how to live your life. What I am going to talk about is how physical health has an impact on your social, emotional, and mental health. It’s a package deal. And if you have mental health issues like depression or anxiety or even ADHD, being healthy physically can be a struggle.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy