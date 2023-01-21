Building good habits

EF Bomb Coach

We all know we need to build good habits in our lives in order to find success. Regardless of what kind of success we’re working toward, good habits will help us get there. The problem for most of us is that bad habits tend to be easier to maintain and are sometimes more fun. In order to know how to build good habits, we need to understand how habits form and how to get rid of bad habits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlIsl_0kLSPQjH00
how to build good habitsPhoto byShannyn Schroeder

Whenever we do something repeatedly, we form a routine. Do the routine often enough, and it becomes habit. When it’s something that is difficult for us to attain, building that routine and habit might take longer than we want, which is why I am always reminding you that it’s a process.

In order to build good habits, we need to understand how habits work. Before we dive into how to build good habits, let’s take a look at bad habits and why they’re so attractive. Many bad habits tend to be addictive. Smoking, drinking, eating junk food, procrastinating—all of these things supply your brain with a dose of happiness. I’m not going to get all technical and talk about dopamine and the triggers for your brain.

I’m not a doctor nor a licensed therapist, so what I am going to say is that it is human nature to want to do the easy thing. No one sets out to be an alcoholic or obese or chronically late with projects. But once we start and our brain gets used to something, we don’t want to let it go.

The thought of struggling against the bad habit is too much. It’s hard, but not impossible.

In order to break a bad habit, follow these 4 steps:

1. Define the habit

What do you need to change? This requires a lot of reflection. If you’re always late turning in projects, what are you doing instead? What causes you to do that thing instead of what you’re supposed to be doing? What makes you want to grab a drink or eat junk food? Be as specific as you can in defining what the habit is that you need to break.

2. Replace it

The biggest issue most people have in trying to break a bad habit is that they believe willpower is enough. They just have to choose to quit. While that might work for some, it’s not easy, nor does it work for everyone. For example, for smokers, some find that holding something in their hand helps when they crave a cigarette. If you find that you eat a lot of junk food when you watch TV, give yourself something else to do during your favorite shows. Take up knitting. It will keep your hands occupied so you don’t reach for the potato chips.

3. Find your motivation

Why is it important for you to make this change? And why now? If you keep just thinking this is something you “should” do and not something you feel you need to do or even want to do, achieving success will be more difficult. How will your life change for the better if you let go of this bad habit? What could you accomplish if this wasn’t part of your life?

4. Seek change

This can be hard, but your environment is a big factor in your behavior. If you’re trying to give up alcohol, but you only go to bars with your friends, quitting will be harder. You need to find some other way to spend your social time. This might be extra hard if your friends don’t want to change. You might also need to let them go, at least for a while. Surrounding yourself with unsupportive people will kill your motivation. Spend time with people and in places that make you happy. You want to be around positive influences as you make changes.

Once you know what you need to change and you’ve started that process, we can talk about how to build good habits. Sometimes, you can have the work do double duty—replace a bad habit with a good one. Other times you need to do them one at a time. Either way, you’ll be seeing an improvement in your life. Just remember to give it time.

Here are some steps to follow when you’re ready to build good habits:

1. Start small

Just like with breaking a bad habit, you can’t just go all in and think it will magically happen. You’ll be setting yourself up for failure. For example, if you want to be healthier through exercise, deciding to train for a marathon when you’re not a runner is a little over the top. So is thinking that you’ll wake up at 5 am every day to go to the gym before work when you have a hard time getting out the door for work every day. Pick something small and start there. Easy wins will keep you motivated.

2. Add the routine to your schedule

Remember that a habit starts with a routine, which starts with a schedule. Look at your typical day and decide where you should add in this new routine. You want to choose a spot in your schedule where you can easily add something without feeling overwhelmed. In addition, make sure you’re choosing a time when you will have enough energy to finish the routine. If it’s a mentally draining task, waiting until after work might not be the best time. However, if it’s a physical task, it might be a great outlet for your work-related stress to be worked out.

3. Trigger reminders

Trying to build a new habit is hard when we forget about it. And we often forget about it because it’s new and not part of our routine—another vicious cycle. One way to overcome this hurdle is to give yourself specific triggers to remind yourself to do the new thing. For example, if you’re trying to drink more water, always drink a glass after your morning cup of coffee. This is a visual trigger. If you want to practice more meditation to calm your mind, do it before bed at night or first thing in the morning and you can use brushing your teeth as your trigger.

If all else fails, set an alarm on your phone as a reminder. I always suggest to my clients to use different sounds for different reminders because we learn to ignore the same sounds.

4. Change works

Just like breaking a bad habit, forming a good habit will require change. Change pieces of your environment to make doing the routine easier. Back to my example of drinking more water. If you put your water bottle next to your coffee maker, it will be easier to remember. If you want to exercise every morning before work, lay out your workout clothes and gym shoes the night before. If they’re staring you in the face, it’ll be easier to follow through.

5. Visualize success

Visualizing helps create success. It’s just as important that you imagine your routines and habits as the end result you hope for. It will help cement in your mind that the reason you need the habit is to reach your desired result. So, visualize the goal you want to achieve and the steps needed to get you there.

6. Have contingencies

Things rarely go as planned. You can set up the perfect routine for yourself, but then something happens to interrupt it. What’s your recourse? Most people throw up their hands and give up. This is why contingencies are important. If you have a plan in place for when your routine gets messed up, you’ll be able to bounce back from it.

However, this is something that rarely happens in the moment—especially for people who have poor executive function skills. Pivoting tends to be hard no matter what, so figuring out a plan and then implementing it isn’t likely to happen. If you have a list of responses to “what ifs” then you’ll already know what to do and be able to follow through.

7. Celebrate

Every day that you stick to your new routine to help you build good habits should be celebrated. I’m not talking about throwing yourself a party, but you should give yourself a pat on the back or congratulate yourself in your journal. Remind yourself that you are proud of your accomplishments. If you feel good about your progress, you’re more likely to continue.

8. Forgive yourself

Mistakes will happen; days will be lost. It’s important to not give up. Forming new habits takes time, and I urge all of my clients not to buy into “it takes 2 weeks” or “magic 21 days.” Everyone moves at their own pace. You’re bound to slip up. If making changes and sticking to schedules was easy for you, you wouldn’t be looking for executive functioning help.

Accept that slipping up will happen and forgive yourself. You’re not perfect. Studies have shown that missing a day of habit-building doesn’t ruin the whole process. Just keep going.

We all have goals we want to achieve. In order to find that success, we need to learn to build good habits to get us there. Getting rid of your unhealthy or bad habits is a start, but you want to replace them with the habits that will give you the life you want.

What is the number one habit you would like to build that could change your life?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# routines# habits# executive functioning# goal setting

Comments / 0

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
434 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

Manifest the Life You Want

Positive mindset, law of attraction, manifestation—for some people this sounds like a bad infomercial, but if you put the work in, these things can change your worldview and lead you to the life you want.

Read full story

Increasing your productivity

No matter how much we get done in a day, most of us are always looking for ways to be more productive. We want to be able to do more, better. If you want to increase your productivity, there are steps you can take.

Read full story

How Do You Deal with Burnout?

You hear the term “burnout” pretty often, so much so that I think many people don’t really know what it is. True burnout is complete mental and emotional exhaustion. It’s more than just being stressed out. How do you deal with burnout?

Read full story

Using Gratitude to Keep a Positive Mindset

One of the keys to keeping a positive mindset is to practice gratitude. What does that mean? Gratitude means that you appreciate something and recognize its value in your life. How does having gratitude lead to a positive mindset?

Read full story
2 comments

The Dangers of Lack of Sleep

We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.

Read full story
37 comments

Are You Creating and Prioritizing the Right Goals?

We talk quite a bit about setting goals as a means to be successful. However, you can’t just set any goals and expect it all to work. Creating and prioritizing the right goals for you at the right time is vital to truly find success.

Read full story

Reclaiming your confidence

If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?

Read full story
1 comments

Making Meditation Work for You

I’ve mentioned meditation before as a possible part of your wellness routine. The thing is, how do you make meditation work for you?. I’m not gonna lie—every time I try to sit still and meditate, I can’t turn off my brain. And I don’t have ADHD. So, maybe the sitting still kind of meditation isn’t your path. There are many different types of meditation, and I’m going to talk you through some today.

Read full story

Improving Your Motivation

If you struggle to meet the goals you have for yourself, improving your motivation might make all the difference. As we work toward self-improvement to get to the life we really want, motivation is key. When things get hard, motivation wanes. How do you improve your motivation so you can reach your goals?

Read full story

Common Planner Mistakes to Avoid

Hopefully, I’ve been able to convince you about the importance of using a planner to help you with your executive functioning skills. Planning has a multitude of benefits. Today, I want to address some common planner mistakes. These aren’t necessarily huge mistakes, but they can decrease your motivation for using your planner, or they might make using it more difficult than it needs to be.

Read full story

Cultivating a Gratitude Attitude

You've probably heard of a gratitude attitude. Maybe you’re wondering why you should add gratitude to your life or maybe you know you need to, but you don’t know how. Why should everyone (not just the super successful) cultivate a gratitude attitude?

Read full story

7 Traits of Happy People

We all know we only get one life to live. We want to be able to live a long life. One way to do so is through happiness. There's something special about happy people. Apart from smiling and laughing more often than the rest of the population, happy people also have some other characteristics in common.

Read full story

How to Be Ruthless with Your Time

Sometimes, you have to be ruthless with your time and schedule in order to truly be able to manage it effectively. If you’ve created a time management plan and still failed to reach your goals, it’s likely because you’re too flexible and easy on yourself and others when it comes to the schedule. You only have 24 hours to work with, and giving up sleep is not a good way to make sure you can get things done.

Read full story

Are You Efficient or Effective?

Which would you rather be—efficient or effective? Does it matter? Is one better than the other or are they the same?. One of the biggest issues that faces my clients is time management. But the thing is, time management is kind of an umbrella term. There are other things to look at, such as focus and attention, planning, and prioritization. These all play a role in how well you can manage your time. So first, we need to think about what our ultimate goal is. People say things like, “I need to be more efficient so I can to AAAALLLL the things.” But what you really need to look at is whether you're doing the right things.

Read full story

Living a Healthier Lifestyle

I think we all want to live a healthier lifestyle. I am not some lifestyle guru or nutrition or fitness expert who’s going to tell you how to live your life. What I am going to talk about is how physical health has an impact on your social, emotional, and mental health. It’s a package deal. And if you have mental health issues like depression or anxiety or even ADHD, being healthy physically can be a struggle.

Read full story

Finding Motivation to Achieve Your Goals

Finding the motivation to achieve your goals is an elusive thing. Too many people wait for inspiration or motivation when trying to achieve a goal. Imagine if everyone waited for motivation to get work done.

Read full story

Understanding Habits & How They Work

Understanding habits and how they work can enable us to make the changes we want to make. One of the hardest things I do with my executive function clients is getting them to understand that they can make changes in their lives. They have the power to create the habits they want.

Read full story

Building your executive functioning skills

In recent years, there has been an emphasis on helping students build executive functioning skills. However, I’ve met many people who have been diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. Often, especially in women, the diagnosis creates a lightbulb moment of “Ah, that explains why I am the way I am.” However, the diagnosis alone doesn’t help them build their executive functioning skills.

Read full story

Keeping a Positive Mindset

We’ve been talking about mindset and how oftentimes, we need to shift our mindset in order to make real change occur in our lives. And in all honesty, writing about positivity when it feels like the world is beyond fucked up is hard. But it is something I believe in.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy