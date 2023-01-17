Reclaiming your confidence

EF Bomb Coach

If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?

As a mom, one thing that always surprised me was the level of confidence I saw in my kids.  From a very early age, they had like no fear. I don’t remember ever being that fearless. I was a painfully shy kid, so I don’t recall owning that level of confidence. Kids jump into play, ask perfect strangers for help. They show unbridled enthusiasm that adults wish we still had.

We’re actually born with confidence. Sadly, we lose it through experience. The kid who dances at the edge of the pool and falls in learns to be more cautious. Every experience teaches us to live with care. However, sometimes the failure or criticism we face tears a little too deeply and we lose our confidence.

Enough repeated episodes where we lose a little more eventually paralyzes us. The good news is that you can reclaim your confidence. You just have to have the right mindset and make the changes for it to happen.

Part of what allows children to be so confident is their enthusiasm. But as we all know, when our enthusiasm takes a beating, we have a harder time getting back up. Doubt and uncertainty build and sometimes we lose sight of ourselves. Learning to reclaim your confidence can have a multitude of benefits for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGGXM_0kHYJ97j00
believe in yourselfPhoto byAlexa from Pixabay

1. Celebrate the small things

When things go wrong, it often feels like we can’t do anything right. If this happens to you, make a list of things you do well. Celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small. If you have a hard time coming up with things, ask a friend or loved one. They are quick to point out the things we are good at. They see things about us we never notice. Once the list is created, keep it accessible to remind yourself. You might want to keep it in your phone in a notes app or in your planner—somewhere you will see it often so that you can add to it and so that you can reread it when you’re down.

2. Dress confidently

This isn’t about dressing up in fancy clothes you’re afraid to mess up. But when we feel down, we tend to want to hide, so we wear baggy clothes, which make us smaller, so we feel less than... It’s a cycle. Break the cycle. Wear clothes that you feel good in. You know the outfit—we all have at least one—you put it on and every time you pass a mirror, you think, “Damn. I look good.” It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. A lack of confidence can make you want to hide in your own clothes. You feel good and you’ll exude confidence.

3. Care for yourself

Taking care of yourself will make you feel better about yourself. Again, when we feel down, things slip away from us. But eating right and exercising make us feel good. The right amount of sleep also helps. Keep up with regular hygiene. Even if you’re depressed, doing the small things like showering can give you a sense of accomplishment.

4. Be positive

We’ve all heard the expression that we’re our own worst critics. But for someone who lacks confidence, that sometimes means you’re hyper-critical. If you’re telling yourself you’re stupid or that everyone hates you, you need to stop. Talking to yourself that way depletes your confidence because you’ll start to believe it. Speak positively to yourself. If you’re not sure how, start with some basic positive affirmations. You might feel silly at first, but it will work.

5. Give yourself a chance to succeed

This is what I call the easy win or the quick win. As I mentioned earlier, every little success adds to your confidence. Put something in your planner or on your to-do list that you know you’ll do. For some people, it’s taking a shower. They know they will shower every day no matter what. It’s something they put on their list and feel good about marking it off. For you, it might be remembering to clean out the coffee maker when you’re done with your coffee. Or emptying the dishwasher. Or playing with your kids. These are all good things that can make you feel accomplished. Don’t be afraid to keep it simple.

6. Just finish

Nike had it right with their slogan. Often, we start things and never get back to them. Choose something and just finish it. What does this have to do with reclaiming your confidence? If you finish something that’s been hanging over your head, you reduce stress (win!) and you have the sense of accomplishment that goes along with finishing something (see above). Both of these things have a huge impact on your confidence.

7. Be kind

Being kind to someone and being grateful for what you have tends to put things in perspective. If you do something nice for someone, you will feel better about yourself. This increases your confidence because you will have had a positive effect on someone else’s day.

Because confidence comes from acting, use this list as a jumping-off point. Soon you’ll be discovering a multitude of ways to increase confidence. How exciting is that?

8. Remind yourself you can do it

Failure is part of life. Successful people understand this. Remember—there is no growth without struggle. The important thing to remember is that success is possible. Sometimes, you just need to remind yourself that it is.

9. Take a break

It’s okay to walk away. Often, we are told to just “power through.” While there are times that this is good advice, it shouldn’t be the standard. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for yourself is walk away from something that is frustrating you. It’s hard to feel confident if you’re overwhelmed or stressed.

Taking a break to do something you enjoy will adjust your mindset and you can go back to the task with renewed confidence. It gives the frustration a chance to subside and when you return to the task or goal, you will be approaching it with fresh eyes.

10. Forgive yourself

Getting hung up on mistakes or failures doesn’t accomplish much—other than ruining your confidence. Learn to let go and learn from those mistakes. Figuring out what you can take away from an experience can increase your confidence because it’s something you add to your repertoire of knowledge. Let go of the past to find future success.

11. Start over

I’m sure you’ve heard the expression: Insanity is repeatedly doing something the same way but expecting a different outcome. It’s also a quick path to failure. If you know something doesn’t work, why continue? Repeated failure zaps your confidence. It’s time for a new strategy. Instead of continuing on the same path, ask yourself how you can do things differently.

12. Try again

If you’re willing to start over once (see above), then you should be willing to do it multiple times. There’s a reason we tell kids, “try, try again”—persistence pays.

The only way to really reclaim your confidence is to decide to. You have to want to be more confident and take the steps to get there. A big part of taking those steps is to give yourself some grace and permission to fail.

And right now, you may be thinking, “I don’t give myself permission to fail—it just happens.” But you need to allow it. Change the way you think about failure. It’s not that you can’t do something. You just haven’t found the right way for you to make it happen the way you need.

It’s a process. What makes one person successful might not work for you. It doesn’t mean you can’t achieve the same things; you just need to find the right way for you to achieve. Believing in yourself and having the confidence to act is the first step.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# confidence# mindset# motivation# positivity# executiv functioning

Comments / 1

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
418 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

How Do You Deal with Burnout?

You hear the term “burnout” pretty often, so much so that I think many people don’t really know what it is. True burnout is complete mental and emotional exhaustion. It’s more than just being stressed out. How do you deal with burnout?

Read full story

Using Gratitude to Keep a Positive Mindset

One of the keys to keeping a positive mindset is to practice gratitude. What does that mean? Gratitude means that you appreciate something and recognize its value in your life. How does having gratitude lead to a positive mindset?

Read full story
2 comments

Building good habits

We all know we need to build good habits in our lives in order to find success. Regardless of what kind of success we’re working toward, good habits will help us get there. The problem for most of us is that bad habits tend to be easier to maintain and are sometimes more fun. In order to know how to build good habits, we need to understand how habits form and how to get rid of bad habits.

Read full story

The Dangers of Lack of Sleep

We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.

Read full story
36 comments

Are You Creating and Prioritizing the Right Goals?

We talk quite a bit about setting goals as a means to be successful. However, you can’t just set any goals and expect it all to work. Creating and prioritizing the right goals for you at the right time is vital to truly find success.

Read full story

Making Meditation Work for You

I’ve mentioned meditation before as a possible part of your wellness routine. The thing is, how do you make meditation work for you?. I’m not gonna lie—every time I try to sit still and meditate, I can’t turn off my brain. And I don’t have ADHD. So, maybe the sitting still kind of meditation isn’t your path. There are many different types of meditation, and I’m going to talk you through some today.

Read full story

Improving Your Motivation

If you struggle to meet the goals you have for yourself, improving your motivation might make all the difference. As we work toward self-improvement to get to the life we really want, motivation is key. When things get hard, motivation wanes. How do you improve your motivation so you can reach your goals?

Read full story

Common Planner Mistakes to Avoid

Hopefully, I’ve been able to convince you about the importance of using a planner to help you with your executive functioning skills. Planning has a multitude of benefits. Today, I want to address some common planner mistakes. These aren’t necessarily huge mistakes, but they can decrease your motivation for using your planner, or they might make using it more difficult than it needs to be.

Read full story

Cultivating a Gratitude Attitude

You've probably heard of a gratitude attitude. Maybe you’re wondering why you should add gratitude to your life or maybe you know you need to, but you don’t know how. Why should everyone (not just the super successful) cultivate a gratitude attitude?

Read full story

7 Traits of Happy People

We all know we only get one life to live. We want to be able to live a long life. One way to do so is through happiness. There's something special about happy people. Apart from smiling and laughing more often than the rest of the population, happy people also have some other characteristics in common.

Read full story

How to Be Ruthless with Your Time

Sometimes, you have to be ruthless with your time and schedule in order to truly be able to manage it effectively. If you’ve created a time management plan and still failed to reach your goals, it’s likely because you’re too flexible and easy on yourself and others when it comes to the schedule. You only have 24 hours to work with, and giving up sleep is not a good way to make sure you can get things done.

Read full story

Are You Efficient or Effective?

Which would you rather be—efficient or effective? Does it matter? Is one better than the other or are they the same?. One of the biggest issues that faces my clients is time management. But the thing is, time management is kind of an umbrella term. There are other things to look at, such as focus and attention, planning, and prioritization. These all play a role in how well you can manage your time. So first, we need to think about what our ultimate goal is. People say things like, “I need to be more efficient so I can to AAAALLLL the things.” But what you really need to look at is whether you're doing the right things.

Read full story

Living a Healthier Lifestyle

I think we all want to live a healthier lifestyle. I am not some lifestyle guru or nutrition or fitness expert who’s going to tell you how to live your life. What I am going to talk about is how physical health has an impact on your social, emotional, and mental health. It’s a package deal. And if you have mental health issues like depression or anxiety or even ADHD, being healthy physically can be a struggle.

Read full story

Finding Motivation to Achieve Your Goals

Finding the motivation to achieve your goals is an elusive thing. Too many people wait for inspiration or motivation when trying to achieve a goal. Imagine if everyone waited for motivation to get work done.

Read full story

Understanding Habits & How They Work

Understanding habits and how they work can enable us to make the changes we want to make. One of the hardest things I do with my executive function clients is getting them to understand that they can make changes in their lives. They have the power to create the habits they want.

Read full story

Building your executive functioning skills

In recent years, there has been an emphasis on helping students build executive functioning skills. However, I’ve met many people who have been diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. Often, especially in women, the diagnosis creates a lightbulb moment of “Ah, that explains why I am the way I am.” However, the diagnosis alone doesn’t help them build their executive functioning skills.

Read full story

Keeping a Positive Mindset

We’ve been talking about mindset and how oftentimes, we need to shift our mindset in order to make real change occur in our lives. And in all honesty, writing about positivity when it feels like the world is beyond fucked up is hard. But it is something I believe in.

Read full story
1 comments

Weekend Organizing and Decluttering

What if you could spend a weekend organizing and decluttering to give yourself some peace?. Organizing your life is often done to de-stress and have a more manageable home and life, but the process of organizing itself can feel really overwhelming. This is especially true if you’ve lived with chaos a long time and you don’t know where to start. But don’t worry, we’re going to talk about ways to do it slowly and methodically to avoid stress during the process.

Read full story

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy