Common Planner Mistakes to Avoid

EF Bomb Coach

Hopefully, I’ve been able to convince you about the importance of using a planner to help you with your executive functioning skills. Planning has a multitude of benefits. Today, I want to address some common planner mistakes. These aren’t necessarily huge mistakes, but they can decrease your motivation for using your planner, or they might make using it more difficult than it needs to be.

Planner Mistake 1: Choosing the Wrong Planner

I’ve already kind of addressed this when I wrote about choosing the right planner for you. Unfortunately, it might take some experimentation to truly find the right fit, which can be disappointing and ruin your motivation.

Really spend some time thinking about the things you need to track in your planner and what kind of layout is appealing to you. Then give some a try.

Everyone has their own purposes for using a planner, so if you don’t think about it, and consider the size, style, and types of pages inside the planner, you might not want to use it much. I always suggest experimenting with printable planners because they tend to be a lot cheaper. You really need to start with a planner that you love and that works best for YOU.

Planner Mistake 2: Not Having a Specific Intent

It is also really important that you use your planner with intent. Don’t just use it because other people are, or because I told you to. Use some of the things I’ve talked about to help you determine what you need it for. You need to know what you hope to get out of using a planner. Be specific. Don’t think a planner is a magic tool that is somehow going to fix all your executive functioning problems. What specifically do you want to get out of this?

It might be organizing your daily life so you stop missing appointments. Or maybe you want to track your goals or habits that you’re working on. Maybe you need to track things in the lives of your family members. Narrow it down. You can always add things later, but if you start with too much, you’ll feel overwhelmed.

Planner Mistake 3: Setting and Forgetting

This is probably the most common mistake people make with planners. You’re all gung-ho to get started. You spend time finding the perfect planner and maybe even setting it up. But then it just sits on the corner of your desk collecting dust. Every now and then you remember it and fill in some stuff but don’t check it. This is where you are going wrong. You need to focus on daily tracking and daily use.

Make sure you keep your planner in a place where you will see it as a reminder.

This leads directly to the next mistake...

Planner Mistake 4: Not Having a Planner Routine

I don’t know how many times I talk about the importance of routines, habits, and schedules. It’s a lot, though. If you struggle with executive function skills, these aren’t suggestions. Routines are your path to success.

This goes for using your planner. If you don’t have a routine to fill it out and check it daily—maybe even multiple times a day—you won’t reap the benefits of having a planner. You won’t remember to use it if it’s not part of your routine.

As I said above, you need to keep your planner in plain sight. Your desk might not be the best place for it. The best place for you might be the kitchen counter or dining room table. These are places where you spend a lot of time. It’s a physical reminder to use it.

Fill out your planner at the same time each day or week and have set times during the day to check it for upcoming tasks or appointments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2917a2_0kEvY7yO00
journal and planner on the beachPhoto byShannyn Schroeder

What if your planner isn’t working for you?

If you have been using your planner regularly for a while, but you aren’t really seeing the benefits, then it’s time to reassess. Instead of forcing yourself to keep using it, think about your purpose for using the planner, and the details of the planner itself, to figure out exactly why it isn’t working.

This is why I’ve started suggesting printable planners as you figure this out. It hurts to spend $20 or $30 on a planner just to discover it’s not working for you. You feel like you’re throwing money away. And some of us simply can’t afford to do that.

Did you know that if you sign up for my newsletter, I'll send you a sample of printable planner pages to try out? Sign up here.

Find the Main Issues

Look for the why—Why isn’t it working for you? There are many possibilities, some of which I’ve discussed above (wrong planner or intent, lack of routine) Here are some other possibilities:

  • It’s not portable—if you carry a small purse, but your planner is 8 ½” X 11” and is 2” thick, you’re not going to lug it around.
  • It’s not right for your needs—For example, it has a weekly layout, but you need daily.
  • It’s not your design—We’ve all had planner envy. I’m jealous of the people who decorate and use washi tape and different colors for everything. They’re beautiful, but I know that won’t do anything for me. I would feel frustrated copying someone else’s planner.
  • It’s not customized for your use— You need to be able to track the things important to you. Make sure the pages do that.

Reassess and Re-Define

Now that you have a better idea of why it’s not working, remind yourself what you want it to do for you. Why are you using it? This goes back to having a specific intent. Maybe what you thought you needed was wrong and you need to shift your intent. That’s fine. 

Re-visit your reasons and write down your purpose. Figure out what you hope to get out of it, and think about whether or not your original intent was not lining up with your reasons. You might find this to be your main problem in not being successful with your daily planner.

Start Over

Now is the time to start fresh. Keep your old planner nearby for notes and to reference any information you have, but start with a new planner. Take your time in choosing the planner, thinking about the reasons you listed above for why you want to use it.

Shop around, look locally and online, see what others are doing with their planner, and consider the types of planner pages that will fit your own life and goals. Again, check out printables. They make it easy to mix and match. If you don’t see something in my shop that suits you, just go to Etsy and search for printable planners. There are thousands.

Minor Planner Issues

If you have a planner that you’re convinced is the right one for you, but it’s still not working, check out how to fix some of these minor issues. Sometimes, it’s small things that keep us from following through on doing what we know will work for us and benefit us.

Not Enough Space

The first common problem people have with their daily planner is running out of space. Maybe you need a to-do list with 10 spaces, but the daily page only has 5 lines. Or you need to write down more details or steps to help you reach a goal but the notes section isn’t big enough. Here are some easy ways to fix issues with running out of space:

Use sticky notes. Use a sticky note to record the additional tasks, and then put that on the calendar pages. Sticky notes are also an excellent way to organize your thoughts and plans before committing them to the planner. You can easily move things around and then write them on the schedule.

Use the blank notes pages. Whether the planner has blank pages, or you add them in yourself, notes pages are so helpful! They can be used for anything. You can use them to create a master to-do list that you take items from and plug into your daily or weekly schedule. If you have ADHD, blank pages are wonderful for doing a brain dump and getting rid of all the rando thoughts that are preventing you from focusing.

Change how you use certain sections. Feel free to use the pages in a way that works for you. Just because there is a section labeled “Goals” doesn’t mean that you can’t use that for notes or a to-do list. If there’s a spot for a daily quote or affirmation and you don’t use it, repurpose that space.

You’re Still Missing Appointments

If you find that even though you’re writing things down in your planner but you’re still missing appointments or running late for things, it’s probably an issue with your routine.

Check your planner every day. Even if you know you don’t have anything special o your schedule for today, you still need to check it. Not checking is how things get forgotten. But checking every day builds that routine into habit until you no longer have to think about it. If you’re always checking, important things won’t be missed.

Furthermore, checking on days when you don’t have something special gets you in the mindset to look at and plan for the future. It’s a visual, daily reminder of what you have coming up.

Take a picture of your planner day. If you don’t bring your planner with you, take a picture of the important calendar pages or your task list for the day, so you have a quick reference on your phone. If you do this, I suggest setting an alarm or reminder to check it. If you know looking at a picture won’t work, you can make a small to-do list on an index card and stick it in the pocket attached to your phone (if you have one) or clip it on the console of your car so you can see it.

Record appointments twice. A common mistake is only writing appointments on the monthly calendar page. This is a great at-a-glance reference, but if you spend most of your time looking at daily or weekly pages, you’ll miss appointments. Write the appointment on the monthly calendar, but then immediately transfer it to the daily or weekly.

The monthly calendar will help you avoid conflicts in your schedule. Having it on the daily or weekly spread is your reminder for the day/week.

Lack of Motivation

Motivation is tough, especially when you’re starting a new routine. You might understand all the benefits of using a planner and you might even really like your planner. But you just can’t make yourself do it.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a magic motivation pill. (Man, I wish I did. I’d be fucking rich.) But you need to work toward motivation. It’s almost like fake it till you make it. Force yourself (or trick yourself) to use the planner until you start feeling those benefits. Then the motivation will kick in and you’ll want to do it. Success will lead to more motivation and more success.

1. Turn it into a daily routine. Create a new morning or nighttime routine that includes using your planner. I suggest both a morning and night routine. This will soon become a habit, where you don’t even have to think about it.

2. Set a timer on your phone. This is an awesome trick that can work for almost any task you’re unmotivated about doing. Set a timer on your phone for 5 minutes. You can convince yourself to do anything for 5 minutes. If you don’t get the whole planner organized for the day/week, wait an hour or two and then set the timer again. Realistically, it shouldn’t take you more than 10 minutes to plan your day.

3. Make it fun and colorful. If you get bored easily with your planner, try making it more enjoyable with the process itself. Use color coding, add stickers and Washi tape, and find more to fill in that will keep you using it every day. We tend to like pretty things that are personal to us. While I’m not a colorful marker-washi tape-sticker person, I do have monthly dividers and a cover for my planner that I love. They suit my personality and make me smile when I see them. It makes opening my planner more enjoyable.

Let me know if I haven't covered your planner problem here and I'll see what I can do to help.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# planners# planner mistakes# executive functioning# adhd# prioritizing and planning

Comments / 0

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
275 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

Are You Creating and Prioritizing the Right Goals?

We talk quite a bit about setting goals as a means to be successful. However, you can’t just set any goals and expect it all to work. Creating and prioritizing the right goals for you at the right time is vital to truly find success.

Read full story

Reclaiming your confidence

If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?

Read full story
1 comments

Making Meditation Work for You

I’ve mentioned meditation before as a possible part of your wellness routine. The thing is, how do you make meditation work for you?. I’m not gonna lie—every time I try to sit still and meditate, I can’t turn off my brain. And I don’t have ADHD. So, maybe the sitting still kind of meditation isn’t your path. There are many different types of meditation, and I’m going to talk you through some today.

Read full story

Improving Your Motivation

If you struggle to meet the goals you have for yourself, improving your motivation might make all the difference. As we work toward self-improvement to get to the life we really want, motivation is key. When things get hard, motivation wanes. How do you improve your motivation so you can reach your goals?

Read full story

Cultivating a Gratitude Attitude

You've probably heard of a gratitude attitude. Maybe you’re wondering why you should add gratitude to your life or maybe you know you need to, but you don’t know how. Why should everyone (not just the super successful) cultivate a gratitude attitude?

Read full story

7 Traits of Happy People

We all know we only get one life to live. We want to be able to live a long life. One way to do so is through happiness. There's something special about happy people. Apart from smiling and laughing more often than the rest of the population, happy people also have some other characteristics in common.

Read full story

How to Be Ruthless with Your Time

Sometimes, you have to be ruthless with your time and schedule in order to truly be able to manage it effectively. If you’ve created a time management plan and still failed to reach your goals, it’s likely because you’re too flexible and easy on yourself and others when it comes to the schedule. You only have 24 hours to work with, and giving up sleep is not a good way to make sure you can get things done.

Read full story

Are You Efficient or Effective?

Which would you rather be—efficient or effective? Does it matter? Is one better than the other or are they the same?. One of the biggest issues that faces my clients is time management. But the thing is, time management is kind of an umbrella term. There are other things to look at, such as focus and attention, planning, and prioritization. These all play a role in how well you can manage your time. So first, we need to think about what our ultimate goal is. People say things like, “I need to be more efficient so I can to AAAALLLL the things.” But what you really need to look at is whether you're doing the right things.

Read full story

Living a Healthier Lifestyle

I think we all want to live a healthier lifestyle. I am not some lifestyle guru or nutrition or fitness expert who’s going to tell you how to live your life. What I am going to talk about is how physical health has an impact on your social, emotional, and mental health. It’s a package deal. And if you have mental health issues like depression or anxiety or even ADHD, being healthy physically can be a struggle.

Read full story

Finding Motivation to Achieve Your Goals

Finding the motivation to achieve your goals is an elusive thing. Too many people wait for inspiration or motivation when trying to achieve a goal. Imagine if everyone waited for motivation to get work done.

Read full story

Understanding Habits & How They Work

Understanding habits and how they work can enable us to make the changes we want to make. One of the hardest things I do with my executive function clients is getting them to understand that they can make changes in their lives. They have the power to create the habits they want.

Read full story

Building your executive functioning skills

In recent years, there has been an emphasis on helping students build executive functioning skills. However, I’ve met many people who have been diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. Often, especially in women, the diagnosis creates a lightbulb moment of “Ah, that explains why I am the way I am.” However, the diagnosis alone doesn’t help them build their executive functioning skills.

Read full story

Keeping a Positive Mindset

We’ve been talking about mindset and how oftentimes, we need to shift our mindset in order to make real change occur in our lives. And in all honesty, writing about positivity when it feels like the world is beyond fucked up is hard. But it is something I believe in.

Read full story
1 comments

Weekend Organizing and Decluttering

What if you could spend a weekend organizing and decluttering to give yourself some peace?. Organizing your life is often done to de-stress and have a more manageable home and life, but the process of organizing itself can feel really overwhelming. This is especially true if you’ve lived with chaos a long time and you don’t know where to start. But don’t worry, we’re going to talk about ways to do it slowly and methodically to avoid stress during the process.

Read full story

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.

Read full story
3 comments

Restructuring Your Thought Patterns

In order to reach a positive mindset, sometimes it will require you to completely restructure your thought patterns. You need to recognize unhealthy thought patterns in order to replace them.

Read full story
1 comments

Types of Self-Care

Self-care is a critical part of handling your mental health. Using self-care as a coping mechanism can help you recognize patterns in your mental health. There are many types of self-care and they are all important. The key to self-care is consistency. You need to work on it daily. If you take care of yourself once a week, it won’t be as effective.

Read full story
4 comments

5 Ways to Beat Procrastination

Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.

Read full story
1 comments

Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset

How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy