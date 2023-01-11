Are You Efficient or Effective?

EF Bomb Coach

Which would you rather be—efficient or effective? Does it matter? Is one better than the other or are they the same?

One of the biggest issues that faces my clients is time management. But the thing is, time management is kind of an umbrella term. There are other things to look at, such as focus and attention, planning, and prioritization. These all play a role in how well you can manage your time. So first, we need to think about what our ultimate goal is. People say things like, “I need to be more efficient so I can to AAAALLLL the things.” But what you really need to look at is whether you're doing the right things.

What is Effectiveness?

Effectiveness and efficiency are very similar, and people often mistake one for the other or use them interchangeably. However, these terms are anything but similar - in fact, they each carry completely different meanings.

It's all about results

Effectiveness is all about doing the right things; it is result oriented. It’s when your objectives are in line with your main goals and indirectly your purpose.

It’s about finding ways to improve outcomes. For example, if your goal is to have a less hectic morning, you should engage in activities that will move you closer to that goal. Sounds obvious, right?

However, we often get sidetracked on other things that we convince ourselves to work toward that goal when really, they’re irrelevant tasks. Homing in on things that will help you reach your goal is where you should put your focus.

Back to our example: What are things that will make your mornings less hectic? Getting up earlier so you have more time? Maybe. Making lunches the night before? Probably. Teaching the kids to make their own breakfasts? Maybe (definitely once they can do it without making a mess or being late). Scrolling through Pinterest for ideas for your morning? Not so much.

So every time you’re faced with a task, you ask yourself, “Is this getting me closer to my goal?” That makes you effective. But you have to be brutally honest. Can I convince myself that scrolling Pinterest for ideas for organizing my morning is helpful? Yep. Am I actually doing anything though? Nope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRwCm_0k9pyMzg00
a collection of stop watchesPhoto byGerd Altmann

How is Efficiency different than effectiveness?

Efficiency, on the other hand, is more about doing things right; this aspect is task oriented. It is using better ways to get something done well in the shortest amount of time possible while utilizing the least amount of resources and/or costs. For example, I might look at the errands I have to run in any particular week. Instead of tackling one task a day, I might group them so I can accomplish all of them in a shorter period of time and waste less gas doing so.

The myth of multitasking

Unfortunately, many people equate being efficient with being able to multitask. That’s definitely not the case. Most of the time, attempting to multitask is a bad idea. Ultimately, we lie to ourselves about what multi-tasking is.

Efficiency is about finding the best way to do the things you need to do. It requires planning and prioritization, which is hard for a lot of you. This is why you feel so inefficient in getting your tasks done. Often this inefficiency results in what some call the ADHD tax. Because you can’t plan ahead or prioritize things, it costs you time or money. You can get a handle on this, but it takes time and practice to build up your systems to prevent it from happening. Many people accept that it’s a cost for them and they’re okay with it to a certain degree.

How Efficiency and Effectiveness Work Together

When talking about efficiency and effectiveness, you have to realize that either one can exist without the other; one can be effective but not efficient, and vice versa. It is entirely possible for one to be effective in achieving their goals while being inefficient in the way they do it. It is also entirely possible to be neither one at all. Many neurodivergent people feel this way often.

In fact, there are four possibilities:

  1. Effective and Efficient
  2. Effective and Inefficient
  3. Ineffective and Efficient
  4. Ineffective and Inefficient

It should be noted, however, that optimal productivity is a combination of both efficiency and effectiveness (Number 1) - the Holy Grail for every person. That’s what we all strive for. Very few of us, though, are there all the time. And that’s okay.

It is not possible for a person to reach peak productivity levels if they are lacking in either efficiency or effectiveness (Numbers 2, 3, and 4). If anything, they’re setting themselves up for either mediocrity or failure.

Because being effective and being efficient require you to be able to plan and prioritize, you struggle with productivity. As much as I’d like to give you a magic solution, there isn’t one. You need to develop those skills through practice. As you get better at planning and prioritizing, your time management will get better and you’ll be more efficient and more effective.

Effectiveness > Efficiency

In the meantime, if you have to put your effort into one, try to be more effective. In terms of order of importance, effectiveness should be prioritized over efficiency. This doesn’t mean that you should disregard the importance of efficiency. Ultimately, we need a balanced combination of both.

Effectiveness involves the big picture. Putting effectiveness first just means that you should focus on doing the right things in order to improve your chances of getting a good outcome. Results matter.

As a teacher, I often say that the process is sometimes more important than the outcome because we learn through our mistakes. But realistically, out in the world, results are more important than the process. Your boss usually doesn’t care how you get your job done, as long as it is done and done right.

Once you get yourself on track and can perform to meet expectations, you can then look at how you can improve the process. There’s no point in being efficient when the tasks you complete do not contribute to your purpose and goals.

For example, you might be great at organizing a bunch of files, but if your job is to schedule interviews for a job opening, your efficiency means nothing. Your boss won’t see that efficiency—he’ll only see that you didn’t do the task you were supposed to.

Efficiency on its own is meaningless.

Which would you prefer: to be efficient or effective?

The problem with most people is that they tend to gravitate toward efficiency, rather than effectiveness. It is perfectly understandable—being efficient can be a whole lot easier than being effective. At least it looks that way because we’re getting things done.

Personally, I am guilty of this, especially when I am procrastinating. Instead of doing the thing I’m supposed to do, like work on taxes (which I hate), I will find the best way to prep meals for the week. Or I’ll run ten errands in the amount of time most people might only be able to get five done. I feel good because I was efficient and I accomplished stuff. However, I didn’t accomplish what I needed to. I didn’t reach my goal.

Being efficient involves improvements on a smaller, more manageable scale; effectiveness, however, requires a whole lot of brainstorming about one’s goals, values, and different approaches on a larger scale. And that is intimidating.

It’s hard to think about what you have to do in order to really reach your goals. It’s even harder when you consider that you have to question every task at hand: “Is this helping me reach my goal or result?”

Not only that, but people who put efficiency before effectiveness have this tendency of looking for better and perfect ways of doing things, and head nowhere instead, which ironically, leads to ineffectiveness.

Perfectionism is a real detriment to many neurodivergent people. If it can’t be perfect, they don’t want to do it at all or they keep at it until it is perfect.

But there’s no such thing as real perfection. And even though you might logically know that, the perfectionism is still there, nagging at you.

Increasing Effectiveness

So how does one increase their effectiveness?

Put some time aside to evaluate these things :

Clarify the What- focus on the results you want to achieve and define the picture of success.

Clarify and pursue key strategies that will give you the highest possibility for success.

Now that you’ve established your plan of action, you can focus on how to increase your efficiency. This would mean concentrating on the How - implementation of your strategies in the most efficient way possible, and improving how you do things as you go along. This will start with building routines you can live with and turn into habits.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# productivity# executive functioning# prioritization# efficiency# planning

Comments / 0

Published by

Shannyn Schroeder, Executive Functions coach - I write a blog for moms who struggle with executive functioning or are raising children who struggle with executive functioning.

Des Plaines, IL
255 followers

More from EF Bomb Coach

How to Be Ruthless with Your Time

Sometimes, you have to be ruthless with your time and schedule in order to truly be able to manage it effectively. If you’ve created a time management plan and still failed to reach your goals, it’s likely because you’re too flexible and easy on yourself and others when it comes to the schedule. You only have 24 hours to work with, and giving up sleep is not a good way to make sure you can get things done.

Read full story

Living a Healthier Lifestyle

I think we all want to live a healthier lifestyle. I am not some lifestyle guru or nutrition or fitness expert who’s going to tell you how to live your life. What I am going to talk about is how physical health has an impact on your social, emotional, and mental health. It’s a package deal. And if you have mental health issues like depression or anxiety or even ADHD, being healthy physically can be a struggle.

Read full story

Finding Motivation to Achieve Your Goals

Finding the motivation to achieve your goals is an elusive thing. Too many people wait for inspiration or motivation when trying to achieve a goal. Imagine if everyone waited for motivation to get work done.

Read full story

Understanding Habits & How They Work

Understanding habits and how they work can enable us to make the changes we want to make. One of the hardest things I do with my executive function clients is getting them to understand that they can make changes in their lives. They have the power to create the habits they want.

Read full story

Building your executive functioning skills

In recent years, there has been an emphasis on helping students build executive functioning skills. However, I’ve met many people who have been diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. Often, especially in women, the diagnosis creates a lightbulb moment of “Ah, that explains why I am the way I am.” However, the diagnosis alone doesn’t help them build their executive functioning skills.

Read full story

Keeping a Positive Mindset

We’ve been talking about mindset and how oftentimes, we need to shift our mindset in order to make real change occur in our lives. And in all honesty, writing about positivity when it feels like the world is beyond fucked up is hard. But it is something I believe in.

Read full story
1 comments

Weekend Organizing and Decluttering

What if you could spend a weekend organizing and decluttering to give yourself some peace?. Organizing your life is often done to de-stress and have a more manageable home and life, but the process of organizing itself can feel really overwhelming. This is especially true if you’ve lived with chaos a long time and you don’t know where to start. But don’t worry, we’re going to talk about ways to do it slowly and methodically to avoid stress during the process.

Read full story

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.

Read full story
2 comments

Restructuring Your Thought Patterns

In order to reach a positive mindset, sometimes it will require you to completely restructure your thought patterns. You need to recognize unhealthy thought patterns in order to replace them.

Read full story
1 comments

Types of Self-Care

Self-care is a critical part of handling your mental health. Using self-care as a coping mechanism can help you recognize patterns in your mental health. There are many types of self-care and they are all important. The key to self-care is consistency. You need to work on it daily. If you take care of yourself once a week, it won’t be as effective.

Read full story
4 comments

5 Ways to Beat Procrastination

Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.

Read full story
1 comments

Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset

How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.

Read full story

Protecting Yourself from Negativity

On your journey toward a positive mindset, it's important to protect yourself from negativity. Negativity can seep into your life in many ways, so it's important to learn to recognize it.

Read full story
13 comments

How to Create a Vision Board

Vision boards are rooted in the Law of Attraction as a means to visualize the hopes and dreams we are striving for. Today, vision boards have shifted in meaning. In recent years, people have moved from the traditional New Year’s resolution and instead create a vision board to represent the goals they have for their life.

Read full story

Color Coding Your Planner

We all like pretty things, but there are many reasons to color code your planner besides aesthetics. If you've ever glanced at other people’s planner pages, you've probably noticed many use a color-coding system. After you've chosen the best planner for you and have some basic ideas of what to include in it, consider organizing even more by color coding. This involves using colored pens, highlighters, or stickers to make each section or item a different color.

Read full story

Guide to Self-Care for Busy Moms

Let’s talk about why self-care is so important and how you can incorporate it into your daily life. Let’s start by looking at what self-care is. Obviously, you know it’s about taking care of yourself, but do you know exactly what it is? Many people don’t think about it because it is often explained in a very vague way.

Read full story

Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm

Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.

Read full story

Supporting a Loved One with ADHD

Learning how to support a loved one with ADHD can be challenging. Here are some tips. When most people think of ADHD, they imagine little boys with "excessive energy" who can't focus in school. While this is one form that ADHD may take, there are as many different types of ADHD as there are people afflicted by it. This misconception makes it more difficult for some people to get diagnosed because their symptoms often go unnoticed until later in life.

Read full story
5 comments

What are the Stages of a Mindset Shift?

I’ve already talked about the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. In that post, I discuss ways to make that change, but I don’t really talk about the stages of a mindset shift. It’s not like you make the decision to make a mindset shift and BOOM! It’s done. When you want to change the way you think about something, it takes time for your mind to accept the differences and then implement them. It takes longer to make something a long-term habit. It’s one thing to start a new routine, but it’s entirely different to keep it up indefinitely.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy