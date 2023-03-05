Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Holds Surya Namaskar Workshop for College Wood Elementary School Students

Written by Aniya Burse

You may be asking yourself, what are Surya Namaskars? Surya Namaskars are a series of 10 Yoga poses and breathing techniques done consecutively, first performed by ancient Hindus to honor the sun god, Surya. It is better to perform Surya Namaskars on an empty stomach or 3 hours after a meal.

This year, on January 31st, as part of the Surya Namaskar Yajna program, a group of 10 volunteers from the Carmel chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) conducted a Surya Namaskar workshop for College Wood Elementary School students. Two 30-minute sessions were conducted for 4th and 5th graders, with a total of 100 to 120 students attending each session by 4 of us teen HSS volunteers (Rajeev Singh, Saumya Mairal, Ananya Yemme, and Aniya Burse) with the help of 6 adult HSS volunteers. The workshop started with a brief presentation introducing HSS and Yoga, after which the kids participated in warmups and a few rounds of Surya Namaskars. We concluded the session with breathing exercises to cool down.

College Wood Students and Staff Perform Yoga Photo by JR Sandadi

Both batches of kids seemed to enjoy every part of the workshop, and so did the teachers.

Thank you for your time and for bringing students to represent the importance of your message for our kids. I do think the children enjoyed their time with you and we plan to build off this experience with all our students at CWE. - Kathy Olssen, Principal of College Wood Elementary

We loved hearing the principal’s feedback and it has encouraged us to do more of these kinds of workshops in the future. All of us at HSS hope to bring the benefits of Yoga to everyone.