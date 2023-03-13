San Francisco Unified School District unveils 10-year plan to repair and renovate schools

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. - San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) recently presented a 10-year plan to repair and renovate its schools and facilities following an evaluation that revealed many schools require maintenance and modernization. The plan comes after an assessment of SFUSD's facilities in 2022 revealed a need for $1.7 billion to fund improvements and repairs.

The plan outlines recommendations for all aspects of SFUSD's more than 140 structures, from upgrading classroom technology and outdoor learning spaces to ensuring schools have safe water supplies and classroom security locks. It also aims to create affordable housing for educators and expand universal transitional kindergarten classes.

The report highlighted numerous problems, including issues with HVAC and electrical systems, roofs, windows, furniture, plumbing, etc. For example, in December, the district discovered lead in a few water faucets at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School. Shortly after, "unacceptable levels" of lead and arsenic were found in the school's garden soil.

The plan aims "to provide comfortable and state-of-the-art learning spaces" for district students, according to SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. However, he emphasized that modernization must be done to meet the needs of students, so the whole child can come to school feeling supported, engaged, and challenged.

SFUSD has a significant cluster of school sites in the Mission/SoMa areas, with high poverty rates. According to The San Francisco Standard's analysis of data from the United States Census Bureau, 18.1% of households in SoMa live below the poverty line, and 11.1% of households in the Mission live below the poverty line.

The district's facilities department presented the plan to the Board of Education last week, which will continue to solicit public feedback. The school board will receive the final plan draft on April 25.

To fund a significant portion of the project, San Francisco voters must first approve a general obligation bond, most likely in 2024. This bond would help fund the repairs and renovations needed to provide students with modern, state-of-the-art learning spaces.

Investing in school facilities is crucial for providing students with a safe and comfortable learning environment. It also helps attract and retain quality educators who want to work in schools with updated facilities. The SFUSD plan is crucial in ensuring all students have access to the resources and facilities needed to succeed.

SFUSD's 10-year plan to repair and renovate its schools and facilities is vital in providing students with comfortable and modern learning spaces. The plan addresses numerous problems, including issues with HVAC and electrical systems, roofs, windows, furniture, plumbing, etc. While the plan will require significant funding, it is an investment in the future of San Francisco's students and educators.