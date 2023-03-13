New bill aims to provide recognition for nonviable births in Alabama

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

MONTGOMERY, AL. - Alabama legislators are considering a new bill that would create the Genesis Act, which would allow parents of a nonviable birth occurring before 20 weeks of gestation to request a Certificate of Nonviable Birth. A nonviable birth before the twentieth week of gestation is not reported to the Office of Vital Statistics, and a parent cannot request a birth certificate. However, parents of a fetal death occurring after 20 weeks of gestation may request a Certificate of Birth Resulting in Stillbirth.

If the bill passes, the Alabama Department of Public Health must adopt rules for creating a standard form and a process for parents to request a certificate. The department may require a healthcare professional to complete and sign a form verifying the nonviable birth before issuing the certificate.

The purpose of the Genesis Act is to provide parents with recognition of their nonviable birth, which could help with their grieving process. The bill is sponsored by Representative Givan and falls under the health category.

In Alabama, there were 1,334 fetal deaths in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is unclear how many nonviable births occur before the twentieth week of gestation each year, but the Genesis Act would allow parents of these births to request a certificate to recognize their loss.

Opponents of the bill argue that it could lead to emotional distress for parents and that it may be difficult for healthcare professionals to determine whether a birth is nonviable before 20 weeks of gestation. Conversely, proponents argue that parents deserve recognition for their loss, regardless of whether the birth was viable.

The Genesis Act is expected to become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the governor or otherwise becoming law. As of now, it is unclear when the bill will be voted on, but it has been introduced and is being considered by Alabama legislators.

If the bill passes, it would be a vital step in recognizing the grief experienced by parents of nonviable births occurring before 20 weeks of gestation. It would also align Alabama with other states offering similar recognition, such as Arizona, Arkansas, and Texas.

In closing, the Genesis Act is a bill being considered by Alabama legislators that would allow parents of nonviable births occurring before 20 weeks of gestation to request a Certificate of Nonviable Birth. The bill aims to provide recognition to parents who have experienced loss and is expected to become effective in the coming months if it passes. While there are arguments on both sides of the issue, the bill would bring Alabama in line with other states offering similar recognition.