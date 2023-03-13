Des Moines, IA

Pothole pandemonium: Des Moines receives record number of reports

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWKYZ_0lHXYDHZ00
Photo byIan TayloronUnsplash

DES MOINES, IA. - It's a familiar scene to many drivers, the sudden jolt and bump as their car hits a pothole on the road. It's an annoyance that is, unfortunately, all too common. Still, this year it seems to be particularly bad in Des Moines.

According to city data obtained by Axios, more than 1,200 pothole reports have been filed in Des Moines thus far this year—more than double the number reported during the same time last year.

This means that the usual run-of-the-mill fix might take longer during the continuous pinnacle time frame," DSM Public Works Chief Jonathan Gano said in a city video Friday.

This year, the spike in pothole reports can be attributed to a particularly harsh winter that has taken a toll on Des Moines' roads. The freezing and thawing cycles during winter cause the pavement to expand and contract, creating small cracks that eventually become potholes. This has been exacerbated by the fact that crews use an asphalt mix that is more flexible but less durable than in the warmer months, resulting in some potholes needing to be repaired multiple times.

Despite the high number of pothole reports this year, DSM is not on track to break any records compared to a typical year. Gano informed residents a few years ago that the city typically receives 5,000 and 7,000 reports by the end of April. This means there is still a chance that Des Moines could see more potholes reported in the coming weeks.

If you believe the same pothole is haunting you, you might not be dreaming. The unpredictable weather patterns that Des Moines experiences can cause potholes to form and re-form in the same locations, making it seem like they are never fixed.

Thankfully, there are ways for residents to report potholes and help keep the roads safe. The myDSMmobile app, the city's website, or calling 515-283-4950 are all available options for reporting potholes.

The city has already started repairing potholes, but it may take some time to improve them with so many to fix. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to be cautious when driving and report any potholes.

The increase in potholes this year serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining and investing in our infrastructure. As the weather patterns become more extreme due to climate change, we will likely see more potholes and other road damage. Investing in infrastructure now can help prevent more costly repairs in the future.

Overall, the spike in pothole reports in Des Moines this year is a frustrating reminder of the toll that harsh winter weather can take on our roads. While the city works to repair the damage, residents can do their part by reporting potholes and being cautious when driving.

