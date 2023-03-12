Smart and Safe Florida submits over 294,000 valid signatures for recreational marijuana amendment

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The winds of change are blowing over Florida, as a recreational marijuana amendment is one step closer to appearing on the 2024 ballot. Smart and Safe Florida, the political group behind the amendment, recently submitted 294,046 valid petition signatures to the state's Division of Elections, surpassing the 222,898 signatures required for the measure's proposed wording to be reviewed by the Florida Supreme Court.

For years, marijuana advocacy groups and state legislators have been pushing to legalize recreational marijuana use in Florida. However, in 2021, two ballot proposals were rejected because they did not meet the requirements for justices amendments. Justices must agree that the measure only proposes a change to a single subject and does not mislead voters to be approved.

Behind the scenes, the largest medical marijuana provider in Florida, Trulieve, initially supported a Regulate Florida-type initiative. Still, it withdrew funding due to the group's ballot proposal allowing adult use and home cultivation. This left advocates worried their efforts would fail to garner the necessary financial support to make it to the ballot.

According to Karen Seeb Goldstein, executive director of NORML of Florida and vice chair of Regulate Florida,

We were hoping that some other dispensaries would step up."

However, the measure would never have made it onto the ballot without the necessary funding.

The proposal put forth by Smart and Safe Florida would prohibit home plant cultivation. While this may be disappointing to some, the amendment would represent a major victory for marijuana advocates in Florida. If approved, Florida would join 15 other states, including Colorado and California, in legalizing recreational marijuana.

This move could also have significant economic implications for the state. According to a report by New Frontier Data, legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida could generate $1.2 billion in annual sales by 2025 and create over 100,000 jobs in the state. This would provide a much-needed boost to the state's economy, which has been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that legalizing marijuana for recreational use could positively impact public health. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use have experienced a decline in opioid-related deaths. This could be particularly relevant for Florida, which has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic recently.

As the Florida Supreme Court reviews the amendment's proposed wording, advocates will be watching closely. If approved, the measure would represent a major victory for marijuana advocates in Florida. It could have significant economic and public health implications for the state.