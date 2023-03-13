Utah lags behind in eliminating tampon tax as a dozen states consider halting that revenue stream

Photo by Natracare on Unsplash

SALT LAKE, UT. - Utah, known for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and friendly locals, is in the news for a less-than-flattering reason. The state is one of the few remaining in the nation that continues to tax menstrual products, which has sparked outrage among advocates for women's health and human rights.

According to a report by Axios' Kelly Tyko, 23 states in the U.S. have already banned the sales tax on period products, while five others don't have a sales tax. In contrast, Utah has yet to take this vital step toward menstrual equity, despite mounting pressure from citizens and lawmakers alike.

The average cost of menstrual products is approximately $20 per monthly cycle. Over a woman's lifetime, that can add up to a staggering $18,000, as the National Organization for Women estimates. This financial burden can be overwhelming for women struggling to make ends meet, leading to difficult choices between buying basic necessities or purchasing the menstrual products they need.

Unfortunately, this is a reality for many individuals across the country. According to the nonprofit Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four people in the U.S. who need period products cannot afford them, making it challenging to maintain their dignity and well-being during their menstrual cycles.

To add insult to injury, the prices of tampons and pads continue to rise. A NielsenIQ report found that tampon prices rose by nearly 10% in the first half of 2022, while pads increased by over 8%. These trends only exacerbate the financial burden on those who need period products the most.

In 2019, Utah lawmakers voted to exempt menstrual supplies from sales tax; a move hailed as a significant step towards menstrual equity. However, this measure was part of a larger tax reform package that quickly drew public outcry because it raised the sales tax on groceries while lowering income tax rates. As a result, the measure was swiftly repealed, leaving many Utah residents disappointed and frustrated.

Since then, bills to eliminate the tampon tax have repeatedly been rejected by mostly male legislative committees, sparking outrage among women's health advocates and human rights organizations. The fact that this issue is being decided by a group of mostly men, who are unlikely to have personal experience with menstruation, only adds insult to injury.

Fortunately, there is some good news. Governor Spencer Cox recently announced an order to make period supplies free of charge in state buildings, which will help alleviate the financial burden on individuals needing these products. Utah's public schools must also stock free menstrual products in bathrooms after students publicly spoke about bleeding through their clothing and missing class.

Salt Lake City has also taken steps to promote menstrual equity. For example, the city has stocked period products in women's restrooms in city-run facilities since 2019, making it easier for women and girls to access the needed products.

Despite these positive steps, Utah's refusal to eliminate the tampon tax remains frustrating and disappointing for many. As more and more states move towards menstrual equity, Utah risks falling behind and failing to uphold the fundamental human rights of half of its population. It's time for Utah lawmakers to take action and eliminate the tampon tax once and for all.