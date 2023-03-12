Starbucks accused of union-busting and unlawful firings in Philly

Photo by Lingchor on Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Starbucks, the world-renowned coffee chain, has been accused of unlawfully firing two employees and engaging in union-busting practices at two of its stores in Philadelphia. On Monday, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that the coffee giant violated federal labor laws and ordered the reinstatement of the fired workers with back pay.

The allegations date back to when Starbucks employees at the stores in the 1000 block of South Broad St. and 3400 Civic Center Blvd. were prevented from discussing complaints about managers and work conditions. They also faced threats, surveillance, and questioning. The workers additionally claimed that their work hours were reduced. The NLRB panel found these actions illegal and ordered the reinstatement of the two fired employees with back pay.

The decision by the NLRB is a significant win for Starbucks workers who have been organizing nationwide to form unions. Since December 2021, when employees at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, became the first to join a union, more than 275 Starbucks stores, including several in Philly, have followed suit. This ruling will likely encourage further organizing efforts among workers at the coffee chain.

Starbucks Workers United, the association representing the workers, issued a statement in which they accused the company of not upholding the "progressive values" that it promotes. They cited dozens of NLRB complaints involving thousands of alleged violations. Aleah Bacetti, a fired union supporter at Bel Air Plaza's Maryland store, stated,

We are in a retaliation crisis, and Starbucks is the cause. I hope Starbucks realizes that we are unfazed and will not back down."

In a statement to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Starbucks stated that the company disagrees with the NLRB decision and is considering all options to obtain a full legal review of the matter. Starbucks can appeal the decision in federal court.

The NLRB decision is a setback for Starbucks, which has long positioned itself as a socially responsible company that values its employees. However, the coffee giant's reputation has hit in recent years, with workers alleging that the company uses union-busting practices to deter them from organizing. The ruling is likely to have an impact beyond Starbucks, as it sends a message to other companies that violate workers' rights will not be tolerated.

The NLRB decision comes when workers nationwide demand better wages, benefits, and working conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the precariousness of the American workforce, with low-paid workers bearing the brunt of the economic fallout. The pandemic has also led to a resurgence in union activity as workers seek to protect their rights and improve their lives.

In conclusion, the NLRB decision against Starbucks is a significant victory for workers' rights and a blow to the company's reputation. It sends a message to other companies that violating workers' rights will not be tolerated. The decision will likely encourage further organizing efforts among workers at the coffee chain and beyond. Starbucks can appeal the ruling in federal court. Still, the NLRB decision is a strong rebuke of the company's treatment of its employees.