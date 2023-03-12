Richmond Association of Realtors sounds alarm on sophisticated real estate scam

Photo by Richard Horne on Unsplash

RICHMOND, VA. - Local real estate associations warn about a new scam involving false listings of actual homes and lots not for sale. The fraud has led to legitimate listings on the public market before the legal property owner even knows that a scam has been committed. The scam involves con artists posing as owners who want to sell their property and using public records to make their requests appear legitimate.

The con artists are sophisticated and even fabricate false identification to claim property ownership. According to Peggy Lynch, vice president of compliance for the Richmond Association of Realtors, at least one local listing sold, and the transaction closed before the property owner learned about it. The scam has been seen in other states but has only recently arrived in Richmond.

The danger level of this scam is high, as real estate agents and buyers are urged to be wary of sellers who want to complete all transactions online without meeting in person. Agents should also be wary of sellers who push for quick, all-cash sales at significantly below market value and who insist on using untraceable messaging systems like WhatsApp.

However, "it can be challenging to determine who is genuine and who isn't," according to Lynch. In today's world, everything is done remotely, making it difficult to know if a seller is legitimate. This scam highlights the need for caution and due diligence in real estate transactions.

The scam is harmful not only to property owners but also to the real estate industry as a whole. It erodes trust in the industry and undermines the hard work of honest real estate agents. As such, the industry needs to take a proactive approach to prevent these types of scams from happening.

The Richmond Association of Realtors urges real estate agents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to the authorities. They also remind agents to verify the sellers' identity and ensure that all transactions are done in person, with proper identification.

Overall, this new scam is a reminder of the need for caution and diligence in real estate transactions. It is essential for all parties involved to take steps to protect themselves from fraud and to ensure that they are dealing with legitimate sellers. By working together and staying vigilant, the real estate industry can prevent these scams and maintain the public's trust.