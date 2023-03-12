Former Arkansas Governor calls for Trump to withdraw from 2024 presidential race

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

LITTLE ROCK, AR. - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) has made headlines with his recent statement that former President Donald Trump should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race if he is indicted. In an interview published on Saturday by USA Today, Hutchinson cited the ongoing investigations into Trump's actions, including the recent invitation to testify before a New York grand jury as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's investigation into hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The invitation has raised the possibility that Trump may face criminal charges, which Hutchinson believes would be a distraction for someone seeking the highest office in the land. Hutchinson emphasized that Trump's potential indictment does not necessarily mean he is guilty. Still, he argued that the ongoing investigations into his actions create unnecessary turmoil and distraction.

Hutchinson's remarks come on the heels of Trump's statement at CPAC that he intends to remain in the race even if he is indicted. However, Hutchinson's call for Trump to withdraw from the race may reflect growing concerns among some Republicans about the potential political fallout of a Trump indictment.

The news also comes as Trump is the subject of additional investigations, including a federal criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents. These investigations further increase the political risks of Trump's potential candidacy in 2024.

As Hutchinson noted, the prospect of a criminal indictment would be a major distraction for any presidential candidate, let alone one who is already a polarizing figure. If Trump remained in the race despite the ongoing investigations, it would likely dominate the news cycle and overshadow other important issues facing the country.

Hutchinson's call for Trump to withdraw from the race may reflect a growing recognition among some Republicans that Trump's continued involvement in the party may be detrimental to its long-term prospects. The recent CPAC conference, dominated by Trump and his allies, has highlighted the deep divisions within the party over the former president's role going forward.

As the investigations into Trump's actions continue, it remains to be seen how his potential candidacy will affect the 2024 presidential race. However, Hutchinson's remarks are a reminder that the ongoing legal challenges facing Trump are likely to continue to be a significant factor in the political landscape for the foreseeable future. As Hutchinson stated,

It's just such a distraction that would be unnecessary for someone who's seeking the highest office in the land."