Michigan lawmakers propose new legislation to broaden public records access

Photo by Adam Birkett on Unsplash

LANSING, MI. - Michigan lawmakers are taking steps to ensure that public employees' records are accessible to the public by introducing companion bills in the Senate and House. The proposed legislation aims to clarify the state's public records law, which was recently challenged in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit involving a high school's history class.

The lawsuit sought lesson plans, assignments, and other records related to the History of Ethnic and Gender Studies course at Rochester High School. However, the court dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the records were not publicly available since the instructors were not considered "public bodies" under the state's FOIA.

This ruling has prompted lawmakers to take action to broaden the definition of "public record" in the state's public records law. The proposed legislation would make it clear that records kept by public servants are subject to public disclosure.

The Detroit News reports that the companion bills have been introduced by Rochester Hills-based Republican lawmakers and sent to each chamber's judiciary committees. If passed, the bills would ensure that public employees' records are accessible to the public and prevent similar situations from arising.

The proposed legislation is crucial in promoting transparency and accountability in government. The public has the right to access information vital to making informed decisions and holding public officials accountable. By broadening the definition of "public record," the state of Michigan can ensure that the public has access to the information, they need to make informed decisions.

In addition to promoting transparency, the proposed legislation would also promote efficiency and effectiveness in government. By making public employees' records accessible, government agencies can share information more readily and collaborate more effectively. This would lead to better decision-making and improved outcomes for the public.

The passage of the proposed legislation would also send a clear message to public employees that they are accountable to the public they serve. By making their records accessible, public employees would be encouraged to act in the public's best interest and be more transparent in their actions.

Overall, the proposed legislation represents a significant step forward for Michigan. By clarifying the state's public records law, the legislation would ensure that public employees' records are accessible and that government agencies are held accountable. It would promote transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in government. It would communicate to public employees that they are responsible to the public they serve.

As the bills move through the legislative process, we will continue to follow their progress and keep the public informed of any updates. However, with the passage of this legislation, Michigan can continue to lead the way in promoting transparency and accountability in government.