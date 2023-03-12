Lawmakers in Massachusetts demand answers from FDIC on collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - Lawmakers in Massachusetts are demanding answers from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) regarding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the nation's 16th largest bank. Axios has learned that Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) has requested a meeting with FDIC officials from the Treasury Department to discuss the situation.

Massachusetts has the second-most SVB branches after California, and the FDIC's takeover of the bank significantly impacts the state. In an effort to reassure constituents and contain the consequences, legislators in both states have been scrambling to obtain responses from federal regulators.

In 2021, SVB purchased Boston Private, a company based in Massachusetts, which significantly expanded its presence. The bank's collapse has left many depositors concerned about their funds, leading to a lack of confidence in the banking system.

The big question is, what is the FDIC, in conjunction with other regulators and possibly a purchaser, going to be able to guarantee for depositors," says Auchincloss, who hopes to provide a briefing before Monday morning's branch reopening. "How quickly and how many cents on the dollar?"

The former member of the Financial Services Committee also stated that "scores of prominent executives and investors" have informed him that other small and regional banks will be subject to "immense strain" due to spooked depositors' attempts to withdraw funds and their lack of confidence.

This lack of confidence in the banking system is a major concern for lawmakers in Massachusetts and California, as it could lead to a catastrophic situation for the innovation economy in both states.

People who in good faith deposited their money at a long-standing institutional bank cannot be left unable to make payroll... it will be catastrophic for our innovation economy and [will be] contagious," warns Auchincloss.

The collapse of SVB is a wake-up call for the banking industry, which has been under scrutiny in recent years for its practices. Lawmakers are calling for greater transparency and accountability from federal regulators and are demanding that they take steps to ensure that depositors are protected in the event of a bank collapse.

In the meantime, depositors in Massachusetts and California are left to wonder what will happen to their funds and how long it will take to get them back. The situation is causing immense strain on small and regional banks as depositors attempt to withdraw funds to protect their assets.

The collapse of SVB is a stark reminder that the banking system is not infallible and that greater safeguards are needed to protect depositors. Lawmakers in Massachusetts and California are working hard to ensure that their constituents are protected and that the banking system is held accountable for its actions.