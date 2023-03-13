Opinion: Customers rejoice as AG Schwalb cracks down on hidden restaurant fees

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC. - In a city where restaurants are a dime a dozen, diners have long been accustomed to hidden fees added to their bills. These fees, which come under the guise of wellness, back-of-house, PPP, and pandemic fees, have been frustrating for customers for far too long.

However, in a move welcomed by many, D.C.'s Attorney General, Brian Schwalb, has taken action against these opaque service fees. With increased customer complaints, Schwalb sent a letter to approximately 2,460 restaurants in the city, reminding them that service fees on their bills are against the law.

The letter states that it is legal to charge service fees. Still, they must be "prominently, clearly, and accurately disclosed" before customers place orders. Likewise, restaurants must state the reason for the fee and the amount. This move has been welcomed by customers, who have long been at the mercy of restaurants that add hidden costs to their bills.

However, some restaurant owners have criticized the timing and language of the letter. Shawn Townsend, the president of the Café Relationship of Metropolitan Washington, says that while restaurant owners should follow the law, the letter's timing and language were off, which confused some restaurant owners. He adds,

At a time when operators are just trying to figure out how to survive in the most desperate way possible, this is just another obstacle for them."

Despite this criticism, the move by Schwalb has been seen as a step in the right direction by many customers. The penalties for breaking the law can be severe, with repeat offenders facing fines of up to $10,000 and first-time offenders facing fines of up to $5,000. This clearly signals restaurant owners that the Attorney General is taking this issue seriously.

The use of service fees during the pandemic lockdowns was a way to help the food and beverage industry. However, the industry is still far from fully recovering from the pandemic, so these fees have remained. Additionally, as business owners find ways to adapt to the pay change, Initiative 82, which will require tipped workers to earn the full minimum wage before tips, will increase the frequency of the fees.

However, diners who are unsure of how much to tip on top of service fees are the majority of those who dislike service fees. This confusion resulted from a growing thread on Reddit that tracked various local costs. The thread includes 139 eateries and indicates whether or not the tip is included in each charge.

According to the AG's office, it will investigate complaints and act if restaurants have broken the law. This move by Schwalb clearly indicates that the Attorney General is taking this issue seriously, and it is hoped that it will change how service fees are charged in the city. For too long, customers have been at the mercy of restaurants that add hidden fees to their bills, and it is time for this practice to end.