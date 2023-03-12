Thousands without power as severe weather system batters California

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

SACRAMENTO, CA. - California was hit with another powerful atmospheric river storm that caused heavy rain and thunderstorms, leaving thousands without power in Northern and Central California. Unfortunately, state officials confirmed at least two storm-related deaths on Friday, emphasizing the severe impacts of this latest storm.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous conditions will continue this weekend, with rain and melting snow causing "widespread significant flooding impacts" in some areas. For example, the Salinas river, which impacts Monterey County, remains under a flood warning until Sunday night. Some areas near the river were given orders to leave. In Monterey District, a break in a stream dike prompted monstrous flooding, causing the entire town of Pajaro to be submerged.

Overnight, at least 56 rescues were carried out by first responders in the region. The damage from Friday was shown in the rain totals, with Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo County receiving 11.58 inches of snow. According to AP, the storms flooded small highways, rural communities, creeks, and rivers, causing chaos and destruction.

The National Weather Service has warned about the "high risk" of excessive rainfall and "copious amounts of heavy snow" in the mountains, causing great concern among Californians. Another significant atmospheric river event affecting central and northern California beginning on Monday is becoming increasingly likely. This latest storm is just one of many that have wreaked havoc on the Golden State this year, damaging blizzards and rain.

As of Sunday morning, more than 22,800 people in California were still without power, adding to the chaos and discomfort that residents are experiencing. Additionally, the storm has caused flooding in many areas. As a result, many of California are still under a flood warning, watch, or advisory.

In response to this latest disaster, President Biden approved a California emergency declaration on Friday, giving FEMA authority to

identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also signed an executive order suspending permitting regulations to allow the storm's water to be captured and used to replenish state groundwater supplies.

The recent barrage struck the Kern River Valley in the Sierra Nevadas particularly hard, prompting authorities to order evacuations for several counties. The Kern County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the water flow posed "a threat to life and/or property." During the NWS's warnings of "extreme" flash flooding, online footage showed a significant rise in a river in Kernville.

The storm has caused immense damage and disruption across California, leaving many residents without power, access to clean water, and shelter. State officials and emergency services are working around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by this natural disaster. Yet, as the National Weather Service warns of more storms, residents must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe.