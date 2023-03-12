North Carolina lawmakers pass bills to crack down on rioters and long-term hotel guests

Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash

RALEIGH, NC. - North Carolina lawmakers have sent two bills to Governor Roy Cooper's desk that could significantly impact law enforcement and the hospitality industry. The bills, which have been vetoed in the past by Gov. Cooper, would allow law enforcement to charge rioters with harsher penalties and make it easier for hotel owners to remove long-term guests.

Under the "hotel safety issues" bill, rules that previously made it difficult for landlords to remove tenants would no longer apply to guests of hotels, motels, or RV parks who stay for less than 90 days. Republican sponsors of the bill argue that this change is necessary to ensure the safety of hotel guests and staff.

Meanwhile, the rioting bill would subject anyone who instigates or participates in a riot that results in significant property damage, serious bodily injury, or death to more severe felonies. The bill aims to crack down on violent protests and protect property owners and law enforcement from harm.

The passage of these bills sets up the first tests of whether Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the Senate but only one seat in the House, will be able to override Gov. Cooper's potential veto with the help of at least one Democrat. Republican lobbyist Jim Blaine stated of the hotel bill,

It'll tell us a lot about how Cooper will handle votes that divided his party in the legislature."

Both bills have received support from many Democrats, indicating that vetoes could be overridden in both chambers. However, opponents of the bills argue that they could have unintended consequences and infringe on the rights of hotel guests and protesters.

The hotel bill has drawn criticism from advocates for affordable housing, who argue that it could lead to more people being evicted from their temporary housing. Civil liberties groups have opposed the rioting bill, who say it could suppress peaceful protests and unfairly target marginalized communities.

Gov. Cooper has not yet indicated whether he plans to veto the bills. Still, lawmakers must gather enough votes to override his veto if he does. The passage of these bills could have significant implications for the future of law enforcement and the hospitality industry in North Carolina.