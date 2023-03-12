Proposed bill aims to reduce use of community benefits agreements in Nashville

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN. - In a move that could have far-reaching consequences for community development, Kingsport Republican state representative John Crawford has proposed a bill that would reduce the use of community benefits agreements (CBAs) in zoning proposals in Nashville. CBAs are agreements between developers and community organizations that outline how the developer will contribute to the community in exchange for zoning approvals.

According to Crawford, CBAs have become a tool for extortion. They are often used to force property owners into supporting causes and organizations as a condition of exercising their property rights. He argues that his bill would protect property owners and prevent them from being forced into supporting causes they may disagree with.

Opponents of the bill, including Stand Up Nashville, a nonprofit organization supporting labor unions, argue that CBAs are critical in ensuring that communities benefit from development projects. They point to the fairgrounds soccer stadium CBA as a "shining example" of how CBAs can help everyone, not just developers. The CBA negotiated by Stand Up Nashville included a construction contracting procedure favored by labor unions, affordable housing investments, and higher laborer minimum wages.

The bill proposed by Crawford would prohibit Metro Council members from voting on zoning proposals based on whether a property owner has signed a CBA. This means that developers would no longer be able to use CBAs to gain support for their projects. Instead, they would have to rely on the merits of their proposals alone.

This is particularly noteworthy in Nashville, where CBAs have become increasingly common over the past five years. For example, the Riverchase apartment complex's developer recently entered a CBA with the Urban League. In addition, the fairgrounds soccer stadium CBA is seen as a landmark agreement.

Using CBAs has been contentious in Nashville, with some arguing that they are a way for developers to avoid providing community benefits. Others say that CBAs are necessary to ensure communities benefit from development projects.

Crawford's bill will likely face opposition from community organizations and labor unions, who see CBAs as ensuring that workers are paid fairly, and that development projects benefit everyone. They argue that CBAs are a way to hold developers accountable and ensure that they contribute to the community.

The debate over CBAs is likely to continue in Nashville as developers and community organizations seek to balance the needs of the community with the needs of developers. The outcome of this debate could have significant implications for future development projects in the city.

In the end, the decision to reduce the use of CBAs will ultimately come down to the question of whether they are seen as a necessary tool for ensuring that communities benefit from development projects or whether they are seen as a way for developers to avoid providing community benefits. Whatever the outcome, the debate over CBAs will likely shape the future of community development in Nashville and beyond.