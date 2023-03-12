Des Moines approves electric fence to protect local business from thefts

DES MOINES, IA. - Des Moines City Council has approved a 10-foot-tall electric security fence around a portion of the Oak Park business, Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, overturning the Plan and Zoning Commission's initial rejection. The January decision was based on a city ordinance restricting electric fences for aesthetic and public health reasons.

However, Bell Brothers' President, Jason Gassmann, successfully argued that the fence was necessary for security and warned that the company could relocate if the request were not approved.

Gassmann informed council members that Bell Brothers had experienced multiple thefts since April 2022, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $70,000. Thieves had even stolen a surveillance camera, leaving the company vulnerable to future thefts. Yet, with the electrified fence, Bell Brothers can rest assured that their property and equipment are well protected.

The fence will be powered by a 12-volt battery charged by solar panels. It will be situated about a foot behind the existing eight-foot-tall chain link fence on the northern portion of the property, approximately a block away from the Riverview Park pedestrian bridge. According to city documents, the fence will be secure, protecting Bell Brothers from future thefts.

Nonetheless, the initial rejection of the request by the Plan and Zoning Commission highlights the restrictions surrounding electric fences in Des Moines. According to Jason Van Essen, the administrator of DSM Planning and Urban Design, electrified fences are only permitted for agricultural uses associated with livestock under the city code, with some exceptions for businesses located in heavy industrial areas.

Despite the initial concerns, the Des Moines City Council's decision to approve the fence is a significant victory for Bell Brothers, setting a precedent for other businesses in the area to prioritize their security needs. In addition, the company's success in securing the fence reinforces the importance of taking necessary measures to protect one's property and equipment, particularly in light of recent events.

With the electric fence, Bell Brothers can now focus on their core business of providing high-quality heating and air conditioning services to the Des Moines community. The security measures that the company has taken will undoubtedly give their customers peace of mind and confidence in their ability to deliver top-notch service.

Overall, the Des Moines City Council's approval of Bell Brothers' request is a testament to the company's dedication to protecting its assets and serves as a reminder to other businesses to prioritize their security needs. As the city grows, businesses must protect themselves from potential theft and vandalism, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for all.