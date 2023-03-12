Cleveland crowned top tippers in latest restaurant trends report

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH. - Cleveland has always been known for its friendly and welcoming community. Now, it can add "top tippers" to its list of accolades. In a recent report by The Toast, a digital restaurant platform, Cleveland was found to have the highest tip percentages among all 12 American markets surveyed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Whether dining in-person or ordering takeout, Cleveland residents showed their appreciation for their local restaurant staff's hard work and dedication by tipping generously. But, of course, this news is no surprise to those who call Cleveland home, as the city has always had a strong sense of community and a culture of giving back.

The Toast's report revealed that Cleveland's tip percentages were the highest among full-service and quick-service restaurants, with an average tip percentage of 23.2% for in-person dining and 16.8% for takeout. These impressive numbers demonstrate the generosity of Cleveland residents and the quality of service provided by local restaurants.

One resident, Sarah Johnson, shared her thoughts on Cleveland's top ranking:

I'm not surprised at all. Whenever I go out to eat, I always make sure to leave a generous tip. The servers and staff work so hard to make our dining experience enjoyable, and it's important to show our appreciation."

The Toast's report also highlighted a notable trend in Cleveland's restaurant scene: the increasing popularity of Thai cuisine. According to the report, the number of Thai restaurants in Cleveland increased by 23% yearly, making it one of the fastest-growing segments of the local restaurant industry.

For those looking to indulge in some delicious Thai food during Cleveland's upcoming Restaurant Week, which runs from March 14-18, it is important to remember the impact that a generous tip can have on the restaurant staff. By leaving a little extra, diners can show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the chefs, servers, and bartenders who make their dining experience unforgettable.

As Cleveland continues to uphold its reputation as a top destination for foodies, it is clear that the city's residents are committed to supporting their local restaurant industry. From trying new cuisines to leaving generous tips, Clevelanders know how to show their love for their city's vibrant food scene.

So, the next time you dine out in Cleveland, remember to leave a little extra for the hardworking staff who make it all possible. And who knows, your generous tip might help Cleveland maintain its position as the nation's top tippers for years.